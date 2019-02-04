FALLON – Facing two of the top-three basketball teams in the league, the Spring Creek Spartans were blown out in each of their road games.
Spring Creek opened the road trip with a 63-31 loss Friday against Lowry, in Winnemucca, the Spartans’ second contest starting with an even-worse result – falling behind 44-8 in the first half Saturday – dropping to 4-9 in league play with a 58-22 loss in Fallon.
Versus Lowry
After making a field goal and cutting the deficit to three at 13-10 in the first quarter, the Spartans gave up a 7-0 run to close the frame.
The Buckaroos doubled up Spring Creek 20-10 in the frame, and things went downhill for the Spartans’ offense for the remainder of the contest.
In the second period, the Spartans scored a frame-low six points – Lowry not lighting up the scoreboard either with 10 – the Buckaroos extending to a 30-16 lead at the break.
The third quarter proved to be the capping blow.
Lowry dropped a frame-best 22 points in the third, limiting the Spartans to seven – opening a 29-point lead.
Entering the fourth quarter, Spring Creek trailed 52-23.
In the final frame, Lowry closed the contest on an 11-8 run – the Buckaroos’ defense holding Spring Creek to single digits for the third-consecutive frame.
At the final buzzer, the Bucks improved to 10-2 in league play with a 32-point, 63-31 win over Spring Creek – sending the Spartans to 4-8 in the Division 3A North.
Lowry put the ball in the bucket up and down the roster, led by a game-high nine points by junior Kobe Stoker.
Junior Preston Snow hit two 3s and finished with eight points, senior Brendan Domire also adding eight.
Seniors Oscar Juanes and Dorsey Naveran and junior Klay Garner each finished with seven points, junior Michael Casalez dropped five points and sophomore JJ Backus and junior Derek Espinoza added three apiece.
Juniors Max Mavity and Chance Huitt and senior Scottie Smith closed the Bucks’ offense with two-points each, 12 players finding the books for Lowry.
The Spartans were led by eight points from junior Reed Westwood, seven from freshman center Garrison Bylund and five by junior Weston Pritchard – who nailed pring Creek’s lone three.
Junior Kyle Owsley notched all four of his points in the first quarter, senior Jacob Fisher and sophomore Grant Brorby each notched a deuce and the scoring was finished off with a free-throw apiece for juniors Zach Woster and Devin Holmes and senior Jason Faust.
Versus Fallon
Despite sitting two of their starters due to senior day, the elder statesmen gave the Greenwave the start of a lifetime against the Spartans on Saturday, in Fallon.
Fallon tore open a 13-0 lead and never allowed a field goal until the 3:15 mark of the first quarter – Westwood stopping the drought for Spring Creek – the Wave finishing the frame on an 11-0 run.
After the first period, Fallon led 24-2.
In the second quarter, the Greenwave posted another-24 points to the board – allowing just six in the period – Spring Creek’s scoring coming on two buckets by Bylund and a stop-and-pop by Holmes.
At halftime, the clock was already rolling – the Greenwave opening a 36-point lead with 40 seconds remaining in the second quarter on a fast-break layup by sophomore Shaw Lee.
The Greenwave found the high side of a low-scoring, 9-4 third quarter – Spring Creek closing the frame on a 4-0 run with back-to-back scores by sophomore Raphael Rios and Woster with a long two.
Entering the fourth, the Spartans trailed by 41 at 43-12.
Spring Creek outscored the Greenwave with a 10-5 run, Westwood notching consecutive scores for the Spartans – including an And-1 – Bylund, Holmes and Rios closing the scoring for Spring Creek.
The Spartans fell to 4-9 in league play with a 58-22 loss to the Greenwave, who improved to 12-2 in the Division 3A North following Fallon’s 69-52 loss Friday to Elko.
Junior Elijah Jackson and senior Trey Rooks each scored a game-high 10 points for Fallon, senior Hayden Strasdin approaching double digits with nine points.
Seniors David McFalls and Johnny Cooley and junior Brock Richardson scored five-points apiece.
Senior Jace Harmon finished with four points, junior Thomas Steele and sophomore Avery Strasdin added three apiece and sophomore Toby Anderson and Lee closed the roster with two-points each.
Westwood and Bylund each finished with six points to lead Spring Creek, the Spartans gaining four-points apiece from Holmes and Rios and a deuce by Woster.
Up Next
The Spartans will finish out the season with five games in a row at home, starting with a 7:30 p.m. Tuesday tip against the Indians (13-0 in league), in Spring Creek.
