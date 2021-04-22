Spartans fall to 0-4 with 6-3 loss in Dayton

DAYTON — In search of its first win of the season, the Spring Creek baseball team played well through five innings on Wednesday.

However, high school ballgames are seven innings long.

Entering the bottom of the sixth, the Spartans held a 3-1 lead but gave up five runs and were unable to produce in any offense in the top of the seventh inning — falling to 0-4 on the year with a 6-3 loss.

The scoring got underway in the second frame, each putting a run on the board.

Defenses did their part in the first and third innings — posting zeros in four half-innings — but Spring Creek opened the contest up a bit with a two-run frame in the away half of the fourth.

The Spartans held Dayton scoreless in the home half of the fourth, and the contest played out scoreless in the fifth.

In the top of the sixth, the Dust Devils’ defense played a clean frame — leaving it up to their offense to make a comeback bid.

Come back, they did.

Dayton turned a two-run deficit into a three-run surplus with a five-run explosion.