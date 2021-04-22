Spartans fall to 0-4 with 6-3 loss in Dayton

DAYTON — In search of its first win of the season, the Spring Creek baseball team played well through five innings on Wednesday.
However, high school ballgames are seven innings long.
Entering the bottom of the sixth, the Spartans held a 3-1 lead but gave up five runs and were unable to produce in any offense in the top of the seventh inning — falling to 0-4 on the year with a 6-3 loss.
The scoring got underway in the second frame, each putting a run on the board.
Defenses did their part in the first and third innings — posting zeros in four half-innings — but Spring Creek opened the contest up a bit with a two-run frame in the away half of the fourth.
The Spartans held Dayton scoreless in the home half of the fourth, and the contest played out scoreless in the fifth.
In the top of the sixth, the Dust Devils’ defense played a clean frame — leaving it up to their offense to make a comeback bid.
Come back, they did.
Dayton turned a two-run deficit into a three-run surplus with a five-run explosion.
In the top of the seventh, the Spartans were unable to respond to the gut punch — the Dust Devils coming from behind with a late rally for a 6-3 victory.
With the victory, Dayton remained undefeated and improved to 4-0 on the year — the Spartans (0-4) still looking for their first win of the season.
Stats
Dayton junior Robbie Harrison made his lone hit count, roping a two-RBI triple and scoring a run of his own.
In defeat, Spring Creek junior Connor Clarke notched a perfect day at the plate and went 3-for-3 with a double — the Spartans’ only extra-base knock of the game — and an RBI.
Sophomore Jacob Moore went 2-for-3 at the dish with an RBI and a run scored, senior Caleb Sumsion finishing 2-for-3 with a two-base rip and driving in a run for the Dust Devils.
Sumsion also stole a pair of bases.
Dayton junior Koen Stott also went 2-for-3 and scored a run.
For the Spartans, junior Ian Russell closed 2-for-4 at the dish and drove in a run.
Dayton senior Sean Kinney’s only hit (1-for-3) went for a double, and he scored a run.
Spring Creek junior Garrison Bylund went 1-for-3 with a run scored, and senior Grant Brorby finished 1-for-3 with an RBI — senior Jacob Rios also going 1-for-3.
Dayton senior Tyler Stolfich was 1-for-4 with an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base — senior Broc Strong hitting 1-for-4 and driving in a run.
Spring Creek seniors Jaydon Mullins and Chase Milligan went 1-for-4 and 1-for-5, respectively.
For the Spartans, sophomore Riley Smith and senior Riley Smith each scored a run.
As for pitching, Bylund gave the Spartans a great chance for a win — allowing three runs on seven hits with six strikeouts and two walks across five innings.
In his start for the Dust Devils, Strong also allowed three runs on 11 hits with four Ks against three free passes.
Moore was perfect in relief for Dayton, not allowing a hit across two innings for the save — striking out two batters and walking two.
In one inning, Spring Creek junior Gabe Lowe allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits with a strikeout and no walks.
Up Next
The Spartans (0-4) will host the Dust Devils (4-0), closing the three-game series with a doubleheader at noon Saturday, in Spring Creek.
GALLERY: Spring Creek at Elko Baseball Doubleheader Game Two — April 17, 2021