ELKO – After earning a first-round bye and a No. 2 seed, the Spring Creek baseball team started the second round with a forgettable performance.
Following a 4-2 win over North Valleys in the first round Thursday morning, the Fallon baseball team built momentum through the afternoon game against the Spartans – the Greenwave placing themselves a win from the state tournament with a 1-0 victory over Spring Creek.
In the top of the first, senior Sean McCormick led off with a single to right field but was thrown out by senior catcher Hunter Buzzetti as he tried to steal second.
The frame closed with a groundout to senior second baseman Brendyn Taylor and a fly out to senior James Testerman in right field.
In the home half, Spring Creek gained a one-out knock up the middle by senior Brock Gilligan but the Greenwave stiffened – escaping a deep fly ball by senior Jay King with a catch in center field on the warning track and a strikeout by senior pitcher Hayden Strasdin.
Spring Creek posted a one-two-three defensive effort in the top of the second on a groundout to Gilligan at short, a dropped-third strike for an out at first and a deep fly ball to Testerman.
In the bottom half, junior designated hitter Tanner Knudsen hit groundball through the right side with one away and Testerman reached with a single to short.
However, the Greenwave made another stand – shutting down the inning with a double play – Strasdin fielding a grounder back to the mound and firing to second, the turn made for the out at first.
Fallon began its charge in the top of the third.
Senior Nate Galusha led off with a base knock up the middle, scoring on a double to left-center field by senior Bryce Larsen.
A groundout advanced Larsen to third, and he crossed on an RBI single by McCormick for a 2-0 lead.
The Spartans stopped the bleeding with a 6-3 double play from Gilligan to King.
Spring Creek managed just a walk from Gilligan in the home half, a fly out to Larsen long the line in right field shutting down the inning.
Fallon added to its lead in the top of the fourth.
A one-out walk to Lee was followed by a single from senior Brenden Larsen, Lee scoring on a double to left field by senior Chase Irvin.
On the next AB, Galusha crushed a two-base rip of his own – opening a 5-0 advantage as Larsen and Irvin cashed in.
Senior pitcher Max Shanks tallied the second out with a strikeout and picked off the runner at first base to end the frame.
Knudsen hit a two-out single for Spring Creek in the home half and advanced to second base, but the inning closed with a miscue on the bases – a groundball fielded at short – the throw made to third as the runner took off, Brenden Larsen applying the tag.
Spring creek retired Fallon in order in the top of the fifth with a groundout to Taylor, a fly out to junior Kyle Owsley in center field and a groundout to King at first.
Taylor led off the bottom of the fifth with a single, but the next-three hitters fell in succession on a 1-3 groundout to Strasdin, a 5-3 groundball to Brenden Larsen and a fly ball to McCormick in center field.
The game really got away from the Spartans in the top of the sixth.
Senior Edgar Alvarado led off with a single to short, and Irvin drilled an RBI triple to the right-center field gap – scoring sophomore courtesy runner Avery Strasdin for a 6-0 lead.
Irvin strolled home on a passed ball for a 7-0 advantage, and Galusha reached on an error at short.
A throwing error allowed Bryce Larsen to reach base and placed runners on the corners.
The third straight error – a popup in the infield that was dropped – allowed Galusha a freebie for an 8-0 lead.
In the bottom of the sixth, King led off with a line drive up the middle – taking second base on a passed ball and advancing to third on a groundout.
He slid into the base on the throw from first, and an error at third gave him the opportunity to slide home for the Spartans’ lone run.
Fallon added to its cushion in the top of the seventh, starting with a leadoff double by junior Tommy McCormick.
Alvarado singled and placed runners on first and third, each stealing a base.
An error at short allowed Tommy McCormick to roll home, and Avery Strasdin cruised back to the plate on a double by Lee to right field.
In the home half, facing a nine-run deficit, the Spartans managed just a leadoff walk by Testerman – striking out on a ball out of the zone, flying out to left field and ending the game with a groundout.
Fallon advanced the regional semifinal with an 11-1 victory.
Up Next
Spring Creek will face an elimination game against South Tahoe at 9 a.m. Friday, at Upper Kump Field.
