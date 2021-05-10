Spartans fight, lose close twice

SPRING CREEK — The Spring Creek baseball team was game in Saturday doubleheader on the road in Fallon.

The Spartans held the lead in both contests but the Greenwave came from behind and won both games by scores of 7-5 and 8-7.

Game One of DH

In the morning game, Spring Creek made a positive start to the doubleheader but was unable to close the door — falling 8-7.

The Spartans put a run on the board in the top of the first and pitched a zero in the home half, adding two more runs in the top of the second.

With a 3-2 lead, Spring Creek gave up a run in the bottom half but still led 3-1 entering the top of the third.

Fallon notched its first scoreless defensive frame in the away half of the third and rallied with a big three-run effort in the home half — grabbing a 4-3 advantage.

Spring Creek answered positively in the top of the fourth, putting together its second two-run frame for a 5-4 lead.

With a clean inning in the bottom half, the Spartans entered the top of the fifth with a one-run lead.

However, the Wave stacked on their second three-run inning of the contest and went up by two.