Spartans fight, lose close twice

SPRING CREEK — The Spring Creek baseball team was game in Saturday doubleheader on the road in Fallon.
The Spartans held the lead in both contests but the Greenwave came from behind and won both games by scores of 7-5 and 8-7.
Game One of DH
In the morning game, Spring Creek made a positive start to the doubleheader but was unable to close the door — falling 8-7.
The Spartans put a run on the board in the top of the first and pitched a zero in the home half, adding two more runs in the top of the second.
With a 3-2 lead, Spring Creek gave up a run in the bottom half but still led 3-1 entering the top of the third.
Fallon notched its first scoreless defensive frame in the away half of the third and rallied with a big three-run effort in the home half — grabbing a 4-3 advantage.
Spring Creek answered positively in the top of the fourth, putting together its second two-run frame for a 5-4 lead.
With a clean inning in the bottom half, the Spartans entered the top of the fifth with a one-run lead.
However, the Wave stacked on their second three-run inning of the contest and went up by two.
Fallon went up two games to none with a come-from-behind effort for a 7-5 win.
Senior Chase Milligan finished 3-for-4 for the Spartans, senior Riley Stewart closed 2-for-3 with two runs scored and junior Connor Clarke went 2-for-with with an RBI double.
Sophomore Riley Smith was 1-for-3 with a run scored, and sophomore Ayden Harp also hit 1-for-3.
Senior Jaydon Mullins led Spring Creek with two RBIs and hit 1-for-4 and scored once — senior Grant Brorby batting 1-for-4 and driving in a run while scoring another.
On the bump, senior Gabe Lowe too the loss — allowing seven runs (six earned) on 11 hits with two Ks and a free pass across six innings.
SPRING CREEK — 120 200 0 — 5(11)3
FALLON — 013 030 X — 7(11)4
Game Two of DH
As was the case in the first game of the twin bill, the Spartans went to the high side early — scoring two runs in the top of the first and one more in the away half of the second.
Defensively, Spring Creek kept Fallon at bay — posting clean defensive frames in the first and second innings.
The Spartans took a 3-0 lead with another run in the top of the third, but Fallon began its comeback bid in the home half — plating a pair of runs and slicing the deficit to one at 3-2.
Spring Creek gained a run back in the away half of the fourth, extending to a 5-2 advantage.
However, the Wave made a big push — turning a three-run hole into a one-run lead with a four-run effort in the home half of the fourth.
The Spartans came back from what could have been a deflating frame and scored a run — gridlocking the ballgame 6-6 in the top of the fifth.
Hopes were kept strong with a scoreless defensive performance in the home half, but Spring Creek was also held to a zero in the top of the sixth.
In the bottom of the sixth, Fallon put up a pair of runs — taking an 8-6 lead.
Down to its last chance, the Spartans added a run in the top of the seventh — trailing by one run — but were unable to add the game-tying score.
Fallon out up eight runs in three innings, Spring Creek scoring in six of seven frames but not posting more than two runs in any inning.
The Greenwave came from behind and held on for an 8-7 victory, sweeping the season series.
Clarke led the Spartans at the plate with a 2-for-3 effort, and Harp (1-for-3) hit Spring Creek’s only extra-base with a double and scored once.
Junior Garrison Bylund finished with the Spartans’ lone RBI and went 1-for-2 with two runs scored.
Stewart finished 1-for-3, scored a run and stole a base.
Brorby led the Spartans with two runs scored, and Milligan added a run as well — neither tallying a hit.
On the mound, Brorby took the loss — allowing eight runs (six earned) on nine hits with two strikeouts and a walk across six innings.
SPRING CREEK — 211 110 1 — 752
FALLON — 002 402 X — 896
Up Next
The Spartans (1-11) will travel and face the Buckaroos (4-8 in league) at 3 p.m. Wednesday, in Winnemucca.