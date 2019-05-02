SPRING CREEK – The Spring Creek baseball team has been on a roll, as has the Spartans’ final opponent of the regular season.
The Spartans are currently the No. 2 team in the Division 3A North, posting an 18-6 record in league play and possessing a two-game cushion over both Elko (16-8) and Fallon (16-8).
However, Spring Creek needs to finish one-game ahead of the Indians in the loss column in order to receive a first-round bye should Elko win out – the Indians owning the head-to-head two games to one.
If the Spartans wind up tied with the Greenwave, Spring Creek possesses a two-game-to-one lead in the matchups.
The answer is easy, keep winning.
More difficult to say than do, especially facing a North Valleys (13-11) team that has been on the rise.
After starting the season 1-6, the Panthers have since gone 12-5.
North Valleys clinched a spot in the postseason last weekend, taking two games from the Greenwave, in Fallon, spoiling senior day for the Wave.
Despite a protest over pitch counts, the NIAA ruled in favor of North Valleys – the Panthers’ victories of 14-9 and 8-3 standing in the end.
The Spartans have tasted defeat just one time in their last-seven games – one victory coming by forfeit against Sparks – Spring Creek posting a 5-1 record in the past-six games of actual competition.
North Valleys possesses the upper hand in batting average at .366, Spring Creek hitting .327.
The Panthers also hold a slight edge in reaching base at .432, the Spartans’ on-base percentage currently at .413.
Even with seven home runs for Spring Creek, the battle of power has been eerily similar – the Panthers providing six dingers.
North Valleys has stolen double the amount of bases as Spring Creek, the Panthers stealing 44 – the Spartans swiping 22.
A few of Spring Creek’s saving graces have been pitching and defense, leading North Valleys in each department.
The Spartans’ staff has allowed an earned-run average just north of four at 4.03, the Panthers’ pitchers giving up a 7.12 ERA.
Behind the hurlers, both squads have shown the ability to play D – Spring Creek fielding the ball at .937 as a team, North Valleys’ fielding percentage currently at .903.
Game Times
The final three-game series for both teams will get underway at 2 p.m. Friday, at North Valleys High School, in Reno, finishing up with a doubleheader at 10 a.m. and noon Saturday – Spring Creek playing for a first-round bye – North Valleys potentially climbing to a No. 5 or No. 4 seed.
