Spartans finish 2nd in Buck’s Bags Duals

BOISE, Idaho — Of 32 teams in the Buck’s Bags Duals, in Boise, Idaho, just one program fared better than the three-time defending Division 3A Nevada state champion Friday and Saturday.
Spring Creek ranked second to Kuna (Idaho) by a final score of 46-27, Kuna serving as the defending Idaho state champ.
The Spartans finished with a 6-1 record in the Buck’s Bags Duals.
They notched victories of 51-22 over Nampa, 63-15 versus Centennial, 54-21 against Jerome, beat Minico 69-15, thumped Meridian 66-24 and bested Century 43-24.
A pair of Spring Creek grapplers were named to the All-Tournament Team, each finishing with unbeaten records.
At 195 pounds, senior Jeff Guthrie went 7-0 with seven pins.
Senior Hunter Hood also finished with a 7-0 record, notching five wins by fall in the 220-pound division.
Along with two undefeated wrestlers, the Spartans notched a trio of six-win, one-loss wrestlers.
Defending 106-pound state champion Chase Milligan closed with a 6-1 mark in the 113-pound weight class — each of his victories coming by fall.
In the 132-pound weight class, senior Kodis Campbell tallied a 6-1 mark with three wins by fall.
Junior Q Boyd — the defending state champ at 138 pounds — jumped three weight classes, going 6-1 with three pins in the 160-pound division.
The defending 132-pound state champion — senior Riley Fuchs — closed the Buck’s Bag Duals with a 5-1 record and two wins by fall at 138 pounds.
You have free articles remaining.
Sophomore Terron Mogensen — who ranked third at state last season at 126 pounds with his lone loss coming to teammate and state champ Josh Tripp — also bumped up three divisions and finished with a 5-2 mark with all wins coming on pins in the 145-pound weight class.
Freshman Jake Bradford fared well in the first large event of his high school career, going 5-2 with four pins at 98 pounds.
Senior heavyweight Nick Ortega posted a winning record of 4-3 at 285 pounds, pinning his opponent in each of his victories.
Sophomore Keefer Campbell moved from 160 pounds as a freshman to the 182-pound class and closed with a 4-3 record and three wins by fall.
Junior Bear Browne, who took third at state at 132 pounds, also went 4-3 — notching two pins — competing in the 152-pound division.
Several Spring Creek competitors nearly notched winning marks.
Sophomore Shawn Lortie posted a 3-4 record with a pair of pins at 170 pounds, freshman Wesley Ricaporte booked a 3-4 mark with a pin in the 106-pound division and junior Aiden Painter finished 3-4 with a win by fall at 120 pounds.
Borah Duals
Spring Creek kicked off its competitive season Thursday, Dec. 5, during the Borah Duals, wining each of its contests with complete ease.
The Spartans slammed Borah by a tally of 78-5, rolling over Boise by a score of 66-18.
During the duals, Spring Creek strung together 10 undefeated wrestlers in two matches — Bradford, Milligan, Kodis Campbell, Fuchs, Mogensen, Browne, Boyd, Keefer Campbell, Guthrie and Hood all going 2-0.
Up Next
Spring Creek will now face the best of the best, competing Friday and Saturday at the Reno Tournament of Champions.