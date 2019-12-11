Spartans finish 2nd in Buck’s Bags Duals

Defending 106-pound state champion Chase Milligan closed with a 6-1 mark in the 113-pound weight class — each of his victories coming by fall.

In the 132-pound weight class, senior Kodis Campbell tallied a 6-1 mark with three wins by fall.

Junior Q Boyd — the defending state champ at 138 pounds — jumped three weight classes, going 6-1 with three pins in the 160-pound division.

The defending 132-pound state champion — senior Riley Fuchs — closed the Buck’s Bag Duals with a 5-1 record and two wins by fall at 138 pounds.

Sophomore Terron Mogensen — who ranked third at state last season at 126 pounds with his lone loss coming to teammate and state champ Josh Tripp — also bumped up three divisions and finished with a 5-2 mark with all wins coming on pins in the 145-pound weight class.

Freshman Jake Bradford fared well in the first large event of his high school career, going 5-2 with four pins at 98 pounds.

Senior heavyweight Nick Ortega posted a winning record of 4-3 at 285 pounds, pinning his opponent in each of his victories.

Sophomore Keefer Campbell moved from 160 pounds as a freshman to the 182-pound class and closed with a 4-3 record and three wins by fall.