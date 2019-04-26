SPRING CREEK – Senior day should be a joyous occasion for the Spring Creek baseball team.
It will also be bitter-sweet.
While the Spartans are playing a winless team in the Sparks Railroaders (0-22), Spring Creek will also watch nine of their athletes play the final home games of their careers.
Following Friday’s forfeit loss by the Railroaders, the Spartans improved to 16-6 in the 3A North – even further solidifying their position at No. 2 league standings.
The Railroaders had just one batter with an average better than .189, coming in the form of Bradley Fierro – who was hitting .400 through nine games recorded to MaxPreps.
As a team, Sparks was batting .098 with an on-base percentage of .272.
Spring has batted .311 with an on-base clip of .405.
The Spartans have flown deep six times, three each coming off the bats of seniors Jay King and Max Shanks.
Through nine contests with stats, the Railroaders combined for three extra-base hits – a double apiece for Fierro, Andrew Harrison and Edward Hawkins.
The Spartans have stolen 20 bases for the year, led by five swipes from King.
Sparks tallied 11 steals, topped by a handful from Tanner Crow.
As per the case with teams with a lot of losses, the Railroaders have struggled to hold down opposing offenses – allowing 15.46 earned runs per game.
Spring Creek has been solid on the hill, posting a 4.24 ERA.
The Spartans have also played extremely well behind whoever they send to the mound, fielding the ball at a .935 clip.
Conversely, the Sparks has struggled to record outs when the ball is put in play – its fielding percentage at .770.
Game Time
Spring Creek’s doubleheader has been bumped back to allow the Railroaders time to travel over Saturday morning, games pushed to noon and 2 p.m..
Senior day’s celebration for Terren Mitton, Clay Campbell, Brendyn Taylor, Colton Wiley, Hunter Buzzetti, Brock Gilligan, James Testerman, King and Shanks will take place between the ballgames.
