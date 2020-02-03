Spartans follow nice win with bad loss

Despite the push, Sparks still stuck up 13 points of its own in the fourth and hung on for a 55-48 victory.

Spring Creek’s defense was taken to school by Sparks junior Trezelle Patterson, who booked a game-high 23 points.

Three players scored in double digits for the Railroaders, freshman Orande Todd adding 12 points and senior Luis Avalos finishing with 10 points.

Senior Jose Cadena tallied four points, senior Joseph Alvarez and sophomore Carlos Mares notched two apiece and the scoring for Sparks was rounded off with a free throw by senior Hector Cea.

The Spartans were led by 12 points from senior Kyle Owsley, who was joined in double figures by 11 points from senior Devin Holmes.

Junior Grant Brorby finished with seven points, juniors Jayce Esplin and Aaron Lousignont added four apiece, senior Reed Westwood — the Spring Creek’s leading scorer — was held to three points and the offense was capped by two points each for senior Cohen Woster and junior Sam Tomera.

*One point from Spring Creek’s stats was unaccounted for in the radio broadcast.

SPRING CREEK — 8 — 9 — 8 — 23 — 48 Total