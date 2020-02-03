You are the owner of this article.
Spartans follow nice win with bad loss
Spartans follow nice win with bad loss

Spring Creek Spartans logo

SPARKS — The up-and-down season continued Saturday for the Spring Creek boys basketball team.

Coming off Friday’s 58-55 road win against Fernley, the Spartans took a dive in the middle portions of Saturday’s 55-48 loss to Sparks — just its second win in league play — the Railroaders improving to 3-18 overall and 2-13 in the Division 3A North.

The first quarter provided an 8-8 tie, but Sparks made major pushes in the second and third periods.

The Railroaders took a 26-17 lead at the break with a double-up, 18-9 run in the second quarter.

From the locker room, Sparks tacked on another successful offensive frame and Spring Creek struggled to score once again — held to single digits for the third straight period — the Railroaders doubling up the Spartans once again in the third, 16-8.

Entering the fourth, Spring Creek trailed by 17 with the score at 42-25.

In the fourth, the Spartans unleashed the offense — dropping their frame high of 23 points — but it was too little, too late.

Despite the push, Sparks still stuck up 13 points of its own in the fourth and hung on for a 55-48 victory.

Spring Creek’s defense was taken to school by Sparks junior Trezelle Patterson, who booked a game-high 23 points.

Three players scored in double digits for the Railroaders, freshman Orande Todd adding 12 points and senior Luis Avalos finishing with 10 points.

Senior Jose Cadena tallied four points, senior Joseph Alvarez and sophomore Carlos Mares notched two apiece and the scoring for Sparks was rounded off with a free throw by senior Hector Cea.

The Spartans were led by 12 points from senior Kyle Owsley, who was joined in double figures by 11 points from senior Devin Holmes.

Junior Grant Brorby finished with seven points, juniors Jayce Esplin and Aaron Lousignont added four apiece, senior Reed Westwood — the Spring Creek’s leading scorer — was held to three points and the offense was capped by two points each for senior Cohen Woster and junior Sam Tomera.

*One point from Spring Creek’s stats was unaccounted for in the radio broadcast.

SPRING CREEK — 8 — 9 — 8 — 23 — 48 Total

SPARKS — 8 — 18 — 16 — 13 — 55 Total

Up Next

The Spartans (5-16 overall, 4-9 in league) will host their toughest set of home games of the season, opening with a 7:30 p.m. Friday tip versus defending state champ and No. 2 Fallon (15-6 overall, 13-1 in league).

Spring Creek will then take on No. 3 Lowry (13-6 overall, 10-3 in league) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

