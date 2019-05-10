ELKO – After earning the No. 2 seed of the 3A North regional tournament, the Spring Creek baseball team picked a bad time to go cold.
The Spartans fell 10-1 to Fallon on Thursday in the second round of the tourney, and Spring Creek lost another one-run offensive effort Friday morning to South Tahoe – the Spartans eliminated from the tournament with an 0-2 record – scoring just two runs in two games.
The Vikings took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, senior Cameron Johnson drawing a leadoff walk.
He took second base on a passed ball, advanced to third on a fielder’s choice and plated the game’s first score on another ball to the backstop.
In the home half, the Spartans stranded two – senior Brock Gilligan going for a one-out single and senior Max Shanks adding a two-out base knock – the runners left on with a fly out to right field.
Senior Connor Long ripped a leadoff double for the Vikings in the top of the second, advanced to third on a sacrifice fly and stole home for a 2-0 advantage.
The frame was shut down with a strikeout by senior pitcher Jay King.
Spring Creek was retired in order in the bottom half, senior pitcher Kevin Lehmann firing consecutive Ks and the inning closing with a 6-3 groundout.
South Tahoe continued its consistent effort in the top of the third, adding another run.
Senior Aaron Johnson drew leadoff free pass, advanced to second on a 5-3 sacrifice by Cameron Johnson and scored on a RBI single by junior Jaden Aquino.
Spring Creek gained a double by senior Clay Campbell in the home half, but he was stranded by a 4-3 groundout.
The Spartans posted their first clean defensive effort in the top of the fourth, allowing just a two-out walk to Aaron Johnson but ending the frame with a 5-3 groundout from junior Cameron Dockery to Shanks.
Shanks scored Spring Creek’s lone run of the game and its final of the year in the bottom of the fourth.
He hit a one-out single, advanced on an error at short and moved to third on a base knock by junior Tanner Knudsen – who was gunned down at second on a throw from right field for the second out.
A two-out error in right allowed Shanks to roll home and pull the Spartans to within two at 3-1.
King struck out the side in the top of the fifth, but Spring Creek went three-up, three-down in the home half on fly balls to left and short and a groundout to third.
In the top of the sixth, freshman Andrew Lehmann drew a one-out walk and advanced to third on a single by junior Travis Lee.
A passed ball gave Lehmann a run and a 4-1 advantage.
In the bottom half, the Spartans went down one-two-three once again.
Long reached on a fielder’s choice, took second on a passed ball and advanced to third on an error at second base with two outs.
Consecutive walks allowed Long to score with the bases crammed, and Andrew Lehmann and Lee each crossed on an error at short – opening a 7-1 lead.
Down to their final-three outs, the Spartans fell in order in the bottom of the seventh – grounding out to short and flying out to center and right.
Spring Creek’s commendable season came to a close with a 7-1 loss to the Vikings.
South Tahoe advanced to play another elimination contest Friday afternoon but was sent packing with a 5-3 loss to Elko.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.