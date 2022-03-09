 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Spartans go 2-3 on Arizona trip

  • 0
Spring Creek Spartans logo

KINGMAN, Arizona — In its first games of the season, the Spring Creek baseball team knocked down a couple wins and dropped its losses by close margins — opening the year with a 2-3 record at the Kingman Invitational.

The Spartans played three contests Thursday, falling 7-5 to Kofa and 9-8 to Bagdad — closing with their first win by a final score of 12-3 over Page.

On Friday, Spring Creek picked up its second-consecutive victory and blasted host Kingman 13-1 — closing its road trip with a slim, 1-0 shutout loss versus Lake Havasu.

Versus Kofa

The Spartans were led at the plate by senior Ian Russell, who hit a perfect 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles, a team-high two RBI and a run scored.

Senior Connor Clarke batted 1-for-2 and drove in a run, sophomore PJ Zubiria went 1-for-2 with a double and a run scored and fellow sophomore Logan Lopez also closed 1-for-2 and scored a run.

Senior Garrison Bylund rounded out the hitting for Spring Creek, finishing 1-for-3 with a run scored.

People are also reading…

Junior Ayden Harp scored a run and senior Kade Luzier drove in a run.

On the mound, Luzier allowed seven runs (three earned) on seven hits with four strikeouts against one walk across five innings.

KOFA — 114 10 — 771

SPRING CREEK— 100 04 — 573

Versus Bagdad

Against Bagdad, Russell continued his stellar work at the dish — going 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored.

Bylund gave the Spartans their first deep shot of the year, closing 1-for-1 with a homer and a team-best three RBI and a roster-best two runs scored.

Lopez finished 1-for-2 with a run scored and drove in another, Zubiria closing 1-for-2 and stealing a base.

Senior Travis Casey drove in a run and scored one of his own, as did senior Austin Huerta — Clarke scoring a run and Luzier driving in one.

Sophomore pitcher Slayde Jones gave up nine runs — six earned — on five hits with two Ks and four walks in four innings of work.

BAGDAD — 810 0 — 952

SPRING CREEK — 050 3 — 852

Versus Page

In the first win, the Spartans needed just three innings to take out Page by nine runs.

Russell stayed hot and hit 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and a run scored — Bylund finishing 1-for-2 with two RBI and scoring a run and Clarke driving in two runs without a hit.

Luzier went 1-for-2, scored a pair of runs and drove in another — sophomore Caleb Culp closing 1-for-2 with a run scored and an RBI.

Zubiria finished 1-for-2 with a run scored, and junior David Hutchison scored a run and hit 1-for-3.

Spring Creek applied major pressure to Page’s defense — stealing six bases as a team — Luzier, Lopez, Hutchison, Zubiria, Harp and Bylund each swiping a bag.

PAGE — 003 — 340

SPRING CREEK — 318 — (12)72

Versus Kingman

In its second straight W, Spring Creek broke open a 6-1 contest with a seven-run fifth inning.

Zubiria batted 2-for-4 with a triple, a team-high three RBI and scored two runs — Clarke finishing 2-for-4, driving in two runs and scoring another.

Bylund was 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored, and Luzier went 1-for-2 and drove in a run.

Senior Blake Taylor scored two runs and batted 1-for-3 with an RBI.

Casey scored twice and drove in a run, Harp scored a pair of runs and both Russell and Huerta tallied an RBI and a run scored — Jones scoring once.

On the bump, Harp allowed one run on four hits with a walk in five innings.

SPRING CREEK — 330 07 — (13)72

KINGMAN — 010 00 — 144

Versus Lake Havasu

The Spartans dropped their final game of the Kingman Invitational by a final score of 1-0 to Lake Havasu in a defensive struggle.

Russell mounted Spring Creek’s only hit and finished 1-for-2 at the plate.

In defeat, Bylund pitched well — allowing an unearned run on just two hits with six punchouts and three walks in four innings of work.

SPRING CREEK — 000 00 — 012

LAKE HAVASU — 100 0X — 120

Up Next

The Spartans (2-3 overall) will play their first meaningful games — pertaining to playoff implications — opening 3A North action with a pair of East-West crossover contests at 3 p.m. Friday against Hug and 11 a.m. Saturday versus North Valleys, in Reno.

GALLERY: Meet the 2022 Spring Creek Baseball Team

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Spartans’ baseball may be pretty ‘solid’

Spartans’ baseball may be pretty ‘solid’

“We’re kind of solid everywhere. I think pitching may be a strength for us. We’re pretty deep and have a lot of guys who can throw. Defensively, we should be pretty good,” said Spring Creek head coach Scott Gilligan.

Watch Now: Related Video

Paralympic torch bearer gets bionic arm to carry Olympic icon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News