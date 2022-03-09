Spartans go 2-3 on Arizona trip

KINGMAN, Arizona — In its first games of the season, the Spring Creek baseball team knocked down a couple wins and dropped its losses by close margins — opening the year with a 2-3 record at the Kingman Invitational.

The Spartans played three contests Thursday, falling 7-5 to Kofa and 9-8 to Bagdad — closing with their first win by a final score of 12-3 over Page.

On Friday, Spring Creek picked up its second-consecutive victory and blasted host Kingman 13-1 — closing its road trip with a slim, 1-0 shutout loss versus Lake Havasu.

Versus Kofa

The Spartans were led at the plate by senior Ian Russell, who hit a perfect 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles, a team-high two RBI and a run scored.

Senior Connor Clarke batted 1-for-2 and drove in a run, sophomore PJ Zubiria went 1-for-2 with a double and a run scored and fellow sophomore Logan Lopez also closed 1-for-2 and scored a run.

Senior Garrison Bylund rounded out the hitting for Spring Creek, finishing 1-for-3 with a run scored.

Junior Ayden Harp scored a run and senior Kade Luzier drove in a run.

On the mound, Luzier allowed seven runs (three earned) on seven hits with four strikeouts against one walk across five innings.

KOFA — 114 10 — 771

SPRING CREEK— 100 04 — 573

Versus Bagdad

Against Bagdad, Russell continued his stellar work at the dish — going 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored.

Bylund gave the Spartans their first deep shot of the year, closing 1-for-1 with a homer and a team-best three RBI and a roster-best two runs scored.

Lopez finished 1-for-2 with a run scored and drove in another, Zubiria closing 1-for-2 and stealing a base.

Senior Travis Casey drove in a run and scored one of his own, as did senior Austin Huerta — Clarke scoring a run and Luzier driving in one.

Sophomore pitcher Slayde Jones gave up nine runs — six earned — on five hits with two Ks and four walks in four innings of work.

BAGDAD — 810 0 — 952

SPRING CREEK — 050 3 — 852

Versus Page

In the first win, the Spartans needed just three innings to take out Page by nine runs.

Russell stayed hot and hit 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and a run scored — Bylund finishing 1-for-2 with two RBI and scoring a run and Clarke driving in two runs without a hit.

Luzier went 1-for-2, scored a pair of runs and drove in another — sophomore Caleb Culp closing 1-for-2 with a run scored and an RBI.

Zubiria finished 1-for-2 with a run scored, and junior David Hutchison scored a run and hit 1-for-3.

Spring Creek applied major pressure to Page’s defense — stealing six bases as a team — Luzier, Lopez, Hutchison, Zubiria, Harp and Bylund each swiping a bag.

PAGE — 003 — 340

SPRING CREEK — 318 — (12)72

Versus Kingman

In its second straight W, Spring Creek broke open a 6-1 contest with a seven-run fifth inning.

Zubiria batted 2-for-4 with a triple, a team-high three RBI and scored two runs — Clarke finishing 2-for-4, driving in two runs and scoring another.

Bylund was 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored, and Luzier went 1-for-2 and drove in a run.

Senior Blake Taylor scored two runs and batted 1-for-3 with an RBI.

Casey scored twice and drove in a run, Harp scored a pair of runs and both Russell and Huerta tallied an RBI and a run scored — Jones scoring once.

On the bump, Harp allowed one run on four hits with a walk in five innings.

SPRING CREEK — 330 07 — (13)72

KINGMAN — 010 00 — 144

Versus Lake Havasu

The Spartans dropped their final game of the Kingman Invitational by a final score of 1-0 to Lake Havasu in a defensive struggle.

Russell mounted Spring Creek’s only hit and finished 1-for-2 at the plate.

In defeat, Bylund pitched well — allowing an unearned run on just two hits with six punchouts and three walks in four innings of work.

SPRING CREEK — 000 00 — 012

LAKE HAVASU — 100 0X — 120

Up Next

The Spartans (2-3 overall) will play their first meaningful games — pertaining to playoff implications — opening 3A North action with a pair of East-West crossover contests at 3 p.m. Friday against Hug and 11 a.m. Saturday versus North Valleys, in Reno.

