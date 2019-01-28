SPRING CREEK – Dominant, the word exemplified by the Spring Creek wrestling team.
The two-time defending state champs not only finished the Division 3A North duals undefeated with a record of 8-0 as a team, the Spartans lost a grand total of eight matches.
While a number of wins throughout the weekend were uncontested, Spring Creek finished with a combined record of 112-8 and notched 58 wins by pinfall.
Spring Creek wrestled in four duals Friday and four on Saturday.
The Spartans blanked four of their opponents, their closest margin of victory coming by 47 points in a 65-18 score.
Friday
On Friday, the Spartans began with a 78-0 blasting of Sparks and followed with a 75-6 win over Lowry – Spring Creek’s lone loss coming by fall in the 182-pound division.
The closest wins for Spring Creek came in their third and fourth duals of the evening, defeating Fallon by a final score of 66-14 and beating Elko 65-18.
Saturday
Spring Creek started the final day of the event with an 84-0 shutout of Dayton, following with a 73-3 victory versus Fernley.
To close the show, the Spartans strung together back-to-back goose eggs – not allowing a point to South Tahoe or North Valleys – beating the Vikings 84-0 and slamming the door with an 81-0 win over the Panthers.
Individual results
Of Spring Creek’s 14 wrestlers, eight went undefeated.
The Fuchs brothers, junior Riley and senior Dyllan, each finished 8-0 with seven wins by fall – Riley competing in the 132-pound division and two-time defending state champion Dyllan wrestling at 145 pounds.
Sophomore Chase Milligan went 8-0 with five wins by fall in the 106-pound class, and sophomore Q Boyd tallied five pins and closed with an 8-0 mark at 138 pounds.
A trio of Spartans closed with 8-0 marks and three wins by fall: junior Kodis Campbell at 120 pounds, 126-pound senior Josh Tripp and junior Jeff Guthrie in the 195-pound division – the same weight class he won his state championship in as a sophomore.
Defending 152-pound state champ and sophomore Beau Chacon finished 8-0 with two pins at 160 pounds.
Four Spring Creek grapplers closed the weekend with 7-1 marks.
Junior Hunter Hood was victorious in each of his first-five duals before losing a low-scoring decision to Fernley’s Setriano Pirrodi – who did a good job of staying away from Hood’s fame head-and-arm – Hood finishing 7-1 with six wins by fall.
In the 152-pound division, senior Caden Constable went 7-1 with five pins, his only defeat coming to Fallon junior Tommy McCormick – the defending 132-pound state champion.
Senior Clay Campbell finished 7-1 with four pins at 170 pounds, his lone loss coming against the defending 160-pound state champion, Fallon senior Sean McCormick.
Junior Jacob Taylor tallied three wins by fall and finished 7-1 at 113 pounds, tasting defeat for the only time against Elko sophomore Zeth Kinterknecht.
Junior Cody Jenkins went 6-2 with three pins at 182 pounds, junior Nicholas Ortega tallying the same record and stat line in the 285-pound division.
Jenkins’ only losses came against Lowry sophomore Anthony Peterson and Elko senior Carl Hansen.
The only times Ortega was defeated were in matches against defending state champion Ben Dooley, of Fallon, and Elko sophomore Ernie Gregory.
Up Next
The Spartans will look for their fourth-consecutive regional title, competing at 4 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday during the Division 3A North regional tournament in Fernley.
