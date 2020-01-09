Spartans have chance to move up

SPRING CREEK — The time is now.
If the Spring Creek boys basketball team wants to solidify its No. 6 position or move up in the 3A North standings, the Spartans (3-11 overall, 2-4 in league) have to strike.
Oftentimes, a season is not measured by huge victories or colossal upsets — more often determined by a team simply winning the games it’s supposed to win.
At 7:30 p.m. Friday, the Spartans will host No. 8 Truckee (2-8 overall, 1-3 in league).
The Wolverines’ lone win in league play came in their 3A North opener in a matchup of bottom-dwellers, narrowly escaping North Valleys High School with a 51-50 overtime victory on Dec. 13, 2019, in Reno, the Panthers currently No. 10 and in last place of the league standings.
On Dec. 17, 2019, defending state champion Fallon routed the Wolverines 66-43, in Truckee.
Truckee fell at home for the second straight league contest on Dec. 19, 2019, dropping a 27-point, 70-44 loss to Lowry.
On Tuesday, the Wolverines did not get the ball rolling in the right direction for the 2020 calendar year — handing the Railroaders (1-6 in league) their only 3A North win of the season win by a score of 53-39, in Sparks.
Junior Ethan Flynn leads Truckee’s offense from distance with 22 3s on the season, tying for the team high with 11.1 points per game — dishing a team-best 2.9 assists — adding 3.3 boards.
Senior Isaac Cruz — a four-year starter — also scores 11.1 points per contest and snags a team-high 1.8 steals per game, averaging 2.6 assists and 2.4 rebounds.
Sophomore Sam Purgason has been the Wolverines’ most consistent inside force, averaging 6.1 points.
Purgason tops the roster with 6.4 rebounds and 1.8 blocks, the best rejection total in the league.
Fellow sophomore Max Carter averages five points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.3 takeaways.
Junior Riley Thompson tallies 3.9 points and 2.8 boards per outing, while junior Trevor Stockham notches 3.1 points per contest.
While the Wolverines have struggled, statistical comparisons are nearly even — Spring Creek holding a slight edge in scoring at 44.3 points per game, Truckee averaging 43.4.
Truckee holds a narrow edge in field-goal percentage at 36 percent, the Spartans making 33 percent of their shots from the floor.
The Wolverines actually hold close advantages in assists and takeaways with 9.7 dimes to the Spartans’ 8.2 assists and 7.9 steals to Spring Creek’s 7.2 swipes.
At the rim, Truckee rejects three shots per contest compared to Spring Creek’s one block per ballgame
However, the widest statistical advantage of any area is a crucial component on the hardwood.
The Spartans dominate the rebounding battle with 28.5 boards per contest, the Wolverines only pulling down 19.1 rebounds.
Through 14 games, the Spartans do not have a player who scores in double digits.
Senior Reed Westwood is the closest to a double-figures average with 9.3 points per game, also topping the attack on the glass with 5.6 rebounds, adding a steal.
Sophomore Garrison Bylund has continued his growth in his second season of varsity ball, posting 8.1 points and 5.2 boards, up from 6.3 points and 4.9 rebounds as a freshman.
Often running the point, senior Kyle Owsley is scoring 7.4 points per contest and leading the roster with 2.4 assists, also notching 2.4 rebounds and 1.4 takeaways.
Senior Devin Holmes has become more of an offensive weapon with 6.8 points per game and 4.6 rebounds, continuing to be a defensive pest with a team-high 1.6 steals per game and ranking third in the league with seven charges drawn — junior teammate Jayce Esplin leading the league with nine charges drawn.
Holmes leads the Spartans with 20 3s on the season.
Junior Grant Brorby averages 5.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals.
Game Time
The Spartans — with a pair of achievable home wins — can reach .500 in league play, tipping off first against Truckee at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek.
Weekend Wrap
Spring Creek will close the home stand with a 2:30 p.m. Saturday matchup versus North Valleys (1-10 overall, 0-4 in league as of Thursday).