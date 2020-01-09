Spartans have chance to move up

The Wolverines actually hold close advantages in assists and takeaways with 9.7 dimes to the Spartans’ 8.2 assists and 7.9 steals to Spring Creek’s 7.2 swipes.

At the rim, Truckee rejects three shots per contest compared to Spring Creek’s one block per ballgame

However, the widest statistical advantage of any area is a crucial component on the hardwood.

The Spartans dominate the rebounding battle with 28.5 boards per contest, the Wolverines only pulling down 19.1 rebounds.

Through 14 games, the Spartans do not have a player who scores in double digits.

Senior Reed Westwood is the closest to a double-figures average with 9.3 points per game, also topping the attack on the glass with 5.6 rebounds, adding a steal.

Sophomore Garrison Bylund has continued his growth in his second season of varsity ball, posting 8.1 points and 5.2 boards, up from 6.3 points and 4.9 rebounds as a freshman.

Often running the point, senior Kyle Owsley is scoring 7.4 points per contest and leading the roster with 2.4 assists, also notching 2.4 rebounds and 1.4 takeaways.