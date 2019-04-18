SPRING CREEK – A rough portion of the Spring Creek baseball team’s schedule will come to a close, not before the Spartans head into a showdown against one of the league’s best squads.
After going 1-2 against both No. 1 Truckee and No. 2 Elko, the Spartans will now face another No. 2 team – hosting the Greenwave – Fallon currently tied with the Indians but owning the head-to-head advantage.
Fallon (14-4 in league play) is one-game up on No. 4 Spring Creek (13-5 in the 3A North), the top-four teams in the league separated by a grand total of three games.
Defending state champion Truckee has opened a little breathing room with a 16-2 record.
As for Spring Creek’s upcoming series with the Wave, expect a back-and-forth, tightly-contested series.
Fallon appeared to have a stronghold of No. 2 in the standings outright, but the Lowry Buckaroos (6-10 in league) had other plans – winning the first game of the series in extra innings in walk-off fashion for a 6-5 win in the bottom of the eighth.
The Greenwave bounced back with a dominant 14-4 victory in the second contest and gutted out a tough, 3-1 win in the rubber match – claiming the series.
Similarly, Spring Creek also won its final game of its last series.
After dropping each of the first-two games in Elko by scores of 10-2 and 7-4, the Spartans got hot late in the third game of the series – plating the final-six runs for an 8-3 victory – sending the Indians back into a tie with Fallon for second place.
The Wave have the advantage at the plate with a team batting average of .358 – the Spartans currently hitting .319 – Fallon also opening an on-base percentage lead of .456 to .417.
Spring Creek holds a slight edge in power shots, hitting four homers – the Greenwave leaving the yard three times.
Each team has experienced similar success running the bases, Fallon stealing 22 bags and Spring Creek swiping 18.
To this point of the season, Fallon has ridden solid pitching and played great defense behind the mound – the Wave’s staff allowing a 3.79 earned-run average and the defense fielding the ball at .945.
Spring Creek’s rotation has given up a 4.45 ERA with a .931 fielding percentage in the back end.
Impact players – Fallon
Fallon is led by a .448 batting average from senior Brenden Larsen, who has ripped five doubles and driven in a team-best 14 runs.
On the mound, he leads Fallon with three wins – posting a 4.55 ERA with 14 strikeouts and four walks over 20 innings.
Junior Tommy McCormick and senior Edgar Alvarado also hit .400-plus, McCormick batting .419 with two doubles, a triple and 10 RBIs.
Alvarado leads the Wave with eight doubles – adding a triple – batting .410 with 11 runs driven in.
Senior Chase Irvin (.344, four 2B, one 3B, eight RBIs) tops Fallon’s roster with 12 runs scored – the Wave sending five players across the plate 11 times each.
Senior Sean McCormick has paced the attack on the base paths, stealing a team-high seven times.
Sophomore Shaw Lee has gone yard twice, senior Marcellus Shaffer sending a home run over the fence in his first at-bat.
Players to watch – Spring Creek
Senior Brock Gilligan leads the Spartans with a .385 batting average, hitting two doubles and driving in 15 runs – scoring a team-best 23 times.
In recent weeks, senior Hunter Buzzetti (.379, 11 RBIs) has been on fire and now tops the roster with nine doubles – adding a triple and leading the team with 10 extra-base knocks.
In the power department, senior Jay King (.361, five doubles) has provided the bat speed and the muscle – drilling a team-high three homers and driving in a roster-best 25 runs.
King has scored 22 runs of his own, matching the runs scored by senior Clay Campbell.
Spring Creek’s other bomb came off the bat of senior Max Shanks (.365, eight 2B, 17 RBIs).
King, senior Clay Campbell and senior James Testerman have four steals apiece.
On the bump, Gilligan (3.69 ERA, 23 Ks, 11 walks) leads Spring Creek with five wins – King allowing a team-best 3.50 ERA with a team-high 53 strikeouts against 23 free passes.
Shanks has won four ballgames with a 3.76 ERA and 23 punchouts against just eight walks.
Game Time
The Spartans may either close the gap, surpass Fallon in the standings or fall farther behind – the series set to begin at 2 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek – closing with a doubleheader at 10 a.m. and noon Saturday, weather permitting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.