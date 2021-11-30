Spartans hit floor with new squad

SPRING CREEK — For those who watched the 2019-20 Spring Creek boys basketball team — the last time a high school season took place in the Silver State — don’t expect to see any familiar faces at the varsity level.

The Spartans finished the year with a 5-21 overall record and went 4-18 in league play of the Division 3A North and missed the playoffs, not getting the chance to redeem themselves as the pandemic struck and Nevada elected not to participate in winter sports for the 2020-21 campaign.

Everyone on the roster either graduated in 2020 or did not get play as part of the gone-but-not-forgotten Class of 2021.

Only player, now-senior Garrison Bylund, carried over from the last competing Spring Creek team but he has elected to focus on baseball and did not go out for hoops.

As a sophomore, Bylund averaged 8.3 points and 4.8 rebounds.

Not only will the Spartans place an entirely-new product of players on the floor, they will also have a new head coach — Nate Holland finally getting his shot to take over for departed Jesse Zamudio.

Holland was inserted at the helm of Spring Creek’s boys program last year but never received the opportunity to guide his team into competitive action at the NIAA level.

As for the upcoming season, Holland said turnout was huge — especially for Spring Creek’s standards.

“We had 62 kids try out, which is way up there for us,” he said. “We actually had to cut kids this year. In my three years with the program, I can only remember having to cut one kid total.”

Despite not bringing back anyone with varsity experience with the Spartans, Holland said his team is athletic.

“I think we’re going to be fast. We have some good athletes. One through 13; we should have pretty good wheels,” he said.

As for things Spring Creek needs to improve on most as the year progresses, Holland said playing together will be a point of emphasis.

“Coming off a couple-year hiatus, we need to build up our team chemistry and gel. It will take some time to develop, but I think we will get there,” he said.

Holland also noted that he hopes his team’s athleticism can overcome his squad’s lack of size, saying “we aren’t very big.”

All hands on-deck.

Expecting to use an eight-man rotation, Holland stated that the Spartans “will rely on everyone” and that “all of them have to do their jobs.”

Coach Holland is excited about the potential of junior guard Maddox Moye, junior forward Landon Albisu, senior forward Kayden Boyle and senior forward Christian Schmidt.

He also looks forward to the contributions of a pair of transfer players, seniors Xavier Ornelas and Jacob Marizza.

Ornelas, as a freshman and a sophomore, played for Arbor View High School, in Las Vegas.

As a freshman, he averaged 14.9 points 3.8 rebounds and two assists for the Aggies’ frosh program.

As a member of Arbor View’s JV team during his 10th-grade campaign, Ornelas dropped 11.2 points per contest.

Marizza, a transfer from McQueen High School, in Reno, already showed his athletic ability during the football season — earning a 1st-Team All-League selection at running back for the Spartans — despite entering his first season of basketball.

“I think he will really help us on the defensive end,” Holland said.

Team Makeup

Holland said he expects to suit up 12 players for the varsity roster, which consists of six seniors and six juniors.

Seniors

The 12th-grade class is made up of Ornelas, Boyle, Marizza, Schmidt, Connor Wilkie and Josh Billat.

Juniors

The junior class is comprised of Moye, Albisu, Ethan Bundrock, Klayten Piippo, Blaze Howard and David Hutchison.

Outlook

“The kids are beyond excited to play. I love football, but for me there is nothing like basketball season,” Holland said. “I don’t really know what a lot of the teams in the league have coming back. We know what Elko has and I know a little of what Lowry is bringing back. Coach (Chad Peters) and Coach (Klekas) have helped me out a lot with coaching, and I appreciate everything they have done for me. They’ve been great.”

Brent Stokes State Farm Insurance Classic

The Spartans will not have to travel far for their first tournament of the season, tipping off at 6 p.m. Thursday against Twin Falls (Idaho), at Centennial Gymnasium.

Spring Creek will close out the tourney with a 4:30 p.m. Friday dance against Division 5A North program Reno and a 3:30 p.m. Saturday start versus Division 6A Utah’s Hunter (West Valley City).

GALLERY: Meet the 2021-22 Spring Creek Boys Basketball Team

