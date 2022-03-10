 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spartans hit links with inexperience

Daniel Mendez

Spring Creek's Daniel Mendez, left, launches a drive on the par-4 fifth hole on April 15, 2021, at Spring Creek Golf Course. 

 ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press

SPRING CREEK — With the Division 3A North boys golf season starting Monday, Spring Creek will step onto the league scene with an inexperienced group.

“Daniel is the only person who scored in the top-four for us last season who is coming back,” said Spring Creek head coach Dan Mendez. “We have no seniors. We are a young team.”

Coach Mendez was referring to his son, Daniel Mendez, who enters his junior season.

As a sophomore, he averaged 105.7 strokes per round and notched a top-10 finish with a career-best 96 during Lowry’s tournament.

Defending Division 3A North-East Co-MVP Kevin Thompson graduated after averaging 83.7 strokes per round and winning three tournaments — finishing in the top-five in all six events.

Conner Teeter — as a freshman — notched a 2nd-Team All-League selection with an average round of 100-even and posted a career-low 92 with a fourth-place finish in Winnemucca.

But, Teeter has elected to compete in track and field for his sophomore season.

Ryan Nordstrom graduated after averaging 108.2 strokes per round last year, leaving Mendez as the only top-four member returning for the Spartans.

As a junior, Dallin Dastrup scored fifth for the Spartans with an average round of 108.7 strokes but has chosen to work instead of golf during his senior year.

Another member with varsity experience was cut from the team during tryouts.

In years past, Coach Mendez has left the varsity spots open for competition every week but he has made a change to the structure for the upcoming campaign.

“We have 17 kids in the program. We are going to leave eight on varsity and nine on the JV, instead of moving people up and down every week,” he said. “I think it will give us a closer team dynamic and more cohesion. The eight on varsity will compete for the six varsity spots in a tournament, with the possibility of a couple of them shifting around.”

Spring Creek will rely heavily on its sophomores, who — at some point or another — received varsity experience as freshmen.

“Shayd Wellard played in a couple varsity tournaments, and he’s looking more confident,” coach Mendez said. “Cy Gill and Jaron Johnson played as freshmen too, and Zeke Allen is a junior.”

In two events, Wellard averaged 126 strokes — Allen shooting a 127, Gill posting a 132 and Johnson notching a 136 in their lone tournaments last season.

Coach Mendez is also excited about the potential play of junior Albert Goicoechea and freshman Trace Cottrill.

“We have been practicing inside and hitting into nets, but we got to hit off some mats down the road behind the middle school with a maximum of a 7-iron,” coach Mendez said. “Coach (Craigh) Cornelius talked to the pro at Ruby View, in Elko, and they let us hit some free range balls and have been really good to us.”

Despite being limited nearly exclusively to indoor practices, coach Mendez said the time has been “beneficial.”

“We have worked a lot on mechanics and their swings, and we are seeing progress in those areas,” he said. “When we play in the first tournament, we will have only been outside like three times.”

3A North Openers

Spring Creek will swing into competitive action at 12:30 a.m. Monday, in Dayton, and finish a back-to-back slate at 10 a.m. Tuesday, in Fernley.

