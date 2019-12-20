Spartans hold on for 1st win of season, 55-50

SPRING CREEK — It came right down to the final seconds, but the Spring Creek boys basketball team finally has a W next to its name.
After an 0-5 start to the season and an 0-2 mark in league play, Spring Creek showed up ready to go for its home opener.
The Spartans tore off an early lead, survived a comeback by Fernley and made enough plays down the stretch to escape with a 55-50 victory over the Vaqueros.
Spring Creek came out gangbusters in the first period, ripping off a 12-0 lead.
Senior Reed Westwood knocked down a free throw and followed with a pull-up jumper, senior Devin Holmes striking for a three on the right wing.
Senior Kyle Owsley pushed the ball down the floor and made a wicked ball fake for a layup on the left side, and Westwood drained consecutive buckets – knifing around a defender in transition and then going baseline for a midrange runner.
Fernley’s drought was busted by a three from sophomore Carson Kingston, who then dropped an And-1 and hit a free throw from his own miss at the line.
Junior Anthony Thompson notched the next four, coming on a triple and a free throw.
Spring Creek junior Sam Tomera stopped the run with a free throw, and junior Jayce Esplin grabbed an offensive board and finished his follow-up before drawing a charge on the defensive end.
Kingston closed the second quarter with a deep three right before the buzzer, trimming the deficit to three at 15-12.
Westwood banked home a shot to start the second period, answered by Kingston’s third triple.
Junior Tucker Hall scored on a spin move for the Vaqueros, but junior Grant Brorby dropped a shot from the middle for the Spartans.
Westwood drained a triple from the left side, and Brorby went baseline for an acrobatic And-1.
Senior Drew Miller scored for Fernley on a feed from Kingston, but Brorby notched a bucket on a great pass from Owsley.
Hall cut the margin to four with a three, and then sliced it to one with an And-1 finish plus the free throw.
Miller hit 1-for-2 at the stripe and tied the ball game at 26-all, Fernley grabbing the halftime lead with a pair of freebies by Kingston.
Opening the third quarter, junior Dante Ceresola opened a four-point Fernley lead.
However, Holmes drilled his second three and a put-back by Esplin gave the Spartans the lead at 31-30.
Kingston pushed the Vaqueros back on top with a long two and a free throw, but the Spartans went for two and sophomore Garrison Bylund gave Spring Creek the lead for good with an And-1.
On the other end, Kingston connected on 1-of-2 at the stripe.
Brorby ran the floor and finished an And-1 plus the freebie for a 40-35 lead.
Bylund got in the action again and opened a seven-point lead, but Thompson scored on a pretty dish from Kingston.
Entering the fourth, the Spartans led by five at 42-37.
Westwood regained his offensive flow with a midrange pull-up, Thompson scoring on the baseline from a feed by Hall.
Brorby went the distance of the floor for a sweet finish, but Kingston answered with an And-1 after a big block by Miller.
Miller then scored in the lane and cut the lead to three, but Holmes stuck his third triple of the contest from the right wing.
Ceresola grabbed an offensive board and finished inside, but Westwood got funky — spinning the opposite way of his shooting hand and flipping up an awkward shot the dropped.
Miller spun free on a move of his own for a layup and added a free throw, Ceresola knifing the margin to one with a steal and a finish on the right side.
The teams traded turnovers in the final minute, but Owsley regained control of a loose ball and was fouled — hitting 1-for-2 at the stripe.
Holmes went to the line and made the front end of his stint at the line, opening a 53-50 lead.
The Vaqueros missed a three, and Bylund grabbed a huge rebound for Spring Creek.
He made a clean trip to the line and stuck both attempts with three seconds remaining, sealing a 55-50 victory for the Spartans — their first win of the year.
FERNLEY — 12 — 16 — 9 — 13 — 50 Total
SPRING CREEK — 15 – 11 — 16 — 13 — 55 Total
Up Next
The Spartans (1-5 overall, 1-3 in league) will host Sparks at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Fernley (2-5 overall, 1-3 in league) will face Elko at 1 p.m. Saturday, at Centennial Gymnasium.