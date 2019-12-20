Spartans hold on for 1st win of season, 55-50

SPRING CREEK — It came right down to the final seconds, but the Spring Creek boys basketball team finally has a W next to its name.

After an 0-5 start to the season and an 0-2 mark in league play, Spring Creek showed up ready to go for its home opener.

The Spartans tore off an early lead, survived a comeback by Fernley and made enough plays down the stretch to escape with a 55-50 victory over the Vaqueros.

Spring Creek came out gangbusters in the first period, ripping off a 12-0 lead.

Senior Reed Westwood knocked down a free throw and followed with a pull-up jumper, senior Devin Holmes striking for a three on the right wing.

Senior Kyle Owsley pushed the ball down the floor and made a wicked ball fake for a layup on the left side, and Westwood drained consecutive buckets – knifing around a defender in transition and then going baseline for a midrange runner.

Fernley’s drought was busted by a three from sophomore Carson Kingston, who then dropped an And-1 and hit a free throw from his own miss at the line.

Junior Anthony Thompson notched the next four, coming on a triple and a free throw.