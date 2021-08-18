Spartans hope to continue ascension

He also expects major contributions and leadership from now-senior Paul Castonguay.

With the NIAA — and specifically the league — allowing the junior varsity and the varsity teams to play on the same day and also giving everyone other than seniors the ability to play at some point in both contests, Knotts is thrilled about the potential of getting his younger athletes playing time and the option to compete at both levels.

One such player he can see moving up and down and competing on the JV and with the varsity both is sophomore Darin Meza, who played on the varsity last season as a freshman.

“I’m just glad they’re getting to play. The more time we can get the kids, the better we are going to be in the long run,” Knotts said.

As for a motto going into the fall — especially after a successful season with a host of young players — Knotts said Spring Creek wants “to make the other team play their best game to beat us.”

“We want to die on our shield, and we’re getting better at that too,” he said. “I just want to see Elko County — us and Elko both — improve and dominate our league. I also want to thank our parents. They have been very supportive. They’re positive and they travel. Our road games are like home games with them in the stands.”