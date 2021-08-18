Spartans hope to continue ascension

SPRING CREEK — Last season, the Spring Creek boys soccer team was forced to “throw some kids into the fire early.”
On a team that only graduated four players — losing just a handful after one athlete elected not to play this season — the Spartans battled their way to third place in the Division 3A North-East through young talent, grit and determination.
Spring Creek capped its 6-4-2 2020-21 spring season — going 5-4-2 against league opponents — with a 2-0 victory in the playoffs against Fernley.
Entering the 2021 fall slate, the Spartans will have a familiar face leading the bench — Forest Knotts officially assuming the role of head coach after spending years as a hands-on assistant, taking over for Craigh Cornelius, who was at the helm for one season.
“We want to build off what we learned from last year. We were so young and we’re still young, but I and these coaches have been with these kids since junior league,” Knotts said. “They have played together since they were 6, 7 and 8 years old. We’re starting to see the fruits of our labors.”
Knotts noted that while the Spartans only lost four starters, he can’t state enough the impacts left behind by graduated members Ryan Nordstrom, Darryn Spring, Jackson Jones and Tyler Ley.
“They were true leaders. They showed the younger kids what it takes to play at the varsity level and what’s it all about to step up and contribute,” he said.
Going into the season, the Spartans can rest easy knowing they will return now-junior Spencer Anderson.
As a sophomore, Anderson’s game exploded — making tremendous strides physically and mentally from his freshman year — leading the league with 18 goals scored and ranking second in the 3A North-East with 36 points.
“Spencer showed everyone what hard work can do. He got in the weight room and got stronger, and he showed all the freshmen by example of what one year can do,” Knotts said. “Having him for two more years can be scary. He should be really good.”
Remarkably, Anderson — according to the stats recorded to MaxPreps — netted all but four of the Spartans’ 22 goals on the season.
“What is cool about Spencer is that he and we view his success as a team success. If he scores a goal, that’s a goal for us. He is a team player and knows that his scores are set up by his teammates,” Knotts said.
Offensively, Knotts thinks this year’s team can be a versatile unit.
“I think our mids and our strikers are pretty interchangeable. We should be able to rotate players into different positions and be free-flowing, depending on where the ball is at,” he said.
Knotts is very excited about the returns of junior Owen May and sophomore Jarom Woo, who “only played a couple games last year, for various reasons.”
“It will be a real asset to the team to have them back in the midfield,” he said.
Spring Creek’s lone returning goal scorer from last year will be sophomore Carson Fisher, who netted one shot as a freshman, doing so for a 2-0 lead in the 65th minute of the postseason contest versus Fernley.
Knotts’ son, sophomore Connor Knotts, should help Spring Creek in the midfield — coach Knotts saying they want him to “grow on what he learned as a freshman.”
Another freshman player who made notable strides and will look to improve as a sophomore up toward the top of the field and in the middle of the offensive rotation will be now-sophomore Nathan Morrill.
Also in the midfield will be junior Jace Henseler, who can also double as a forward.
Knotts said one of his best utility players is sophomore Aiden Popplin, who can “start or come off the bench. He’ll be in there somewhere.”
Spring Creek will place a freshman in the goal, handing tending duties to Drjevan Demick.
“I’ve seen him play for years. I think he’s going to be really good,” Knotts said. “All of our younger players just need to play and get used to the speed of varsity ball.”
Defensively, Knotts pointed out the returns of sophomores Drew Dickson and Kendrick Lee — who both started as freshmen.
He also expects major contributions and leadership from now-senior Paul Castonguay.
With the NIAA — and specifically the league — allowing the junior varsity and the varsity teams to play on the same day and also giving everyone other than seniors the ability to play at some point in both contests, Knotts is thrilled about the potential of getting his younger athletes playing time and the option to compete at both levels.
One such player he can see moving up and down and competing on the JV and with the varsity both is sophomore Darin Meza, who played on the varsity last season as a freshman.
“I’m just glad they’re getting to play. The more time we can get the kids, the better we are going to be in the long run,” Knotts said.
As for a motto going into the fall — especially after a successful season with a host of young players — Knotts said Spring Creek wants “to make the other team play their best game to beat us.”
“We want to die on our shield, and we’re getting better at that too,” he said. “I just want to see Elko County — us and Elko both — improve and dominate our league. I also want to thank our parents. They have been very supportive. They’re positive and they travel. Our road games are like home games with them in the stands.”
Season Opener
The Spartans are penciled to play at 3 p.m. Friday, in North Tahoe, and at noon Saturday, at South Tahoe — air quality permitting.
GALLERY: Elko at Spring Creek Boys Soccer — March 24, 2021(tncms-asset)47ea181c-8dd8-11eb-b31e-00163ec2aa77[0](/tncms-asset)