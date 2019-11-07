Spartans hope to upset No. 1 Fallon

SPRING CREEK — Ding, ding. Round Two.

On Friday, the Spring Creek football team will play a second-round postseason game following a 21-7 victory on the road last week over No. 4 Lowry.

The contest will also mark Round Two between the No. 5 Spartans and the defending 3A state champions, the No. 1 Fallon Greenwave, who are 8-1 on the season and a perfect 8-0 in the Division 3A North — coming off a first-round bye in the playoffs.

Spring Creek improved to 5-5 on the year with last week’s win over the Buckaroos, the Spartans also gaining a 5-4 record against league opponents after finishing the regular season 4-4 in the 3A North.

In the first meeting of the season and the Spartans’ opener, the contest turned in a back-and-forth barn burner.

Fallon came out on top by a final score of 34-28 on Aug. 30, in Spring Creek, the Spartans connecting for what could have been a game-winning 65-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Jeff Guthrie to senior Kyle Owsley late in the fourth quarter — the TD taken off with a penalty for too many players lined up in the backfield.

Senior quarterback Elijah Jackson was nearly perfect for the Greenwave, completing 18-of-25 passes for 234 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions.