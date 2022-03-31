Spartans host Dust Devils in 3A North-East opener

SPRING CREEK — Despite the fact that all 3A North games will have postseason implications, the stakes are raised a little bit in league play.

The Spring Creek baseball team (6-5 overall) will open its 3A North-East schedule at home, hosting Dayton (4-7 overall) at 3 p.m. Friday — starting the slate of three-game series.

The Dust Devils are 3-3 in crossover contests against 3A North-West opponents; beating Sparks 12-2, defeating Wooster 11-1 and blanking Hug 15-0 — narrowly falling to Truckee 6-5, edged out by South Tahoe 12-11 and dropping a 5-4 contest to North Valleys.

Dayton’s three losses to 3A North squads have come by a grand total of three runs.

As for common opponents, the Spartans (4-2 against 3A North-West) blasted Hug 25-0, barely beat North Valleys 14-13, snuck past Wooster 6-4 and shut out Sparks 15-0 — losing 10-0 versus South Tahoe and 6-2 to Truckee.

*The Dust Devils have not reported stats to either MaxPreps or GameChanger.

As for the Spartans, junior Riley Smith tops the roster with a .538 batting average with a triple — scoring five runs and driving in three.

Sophomore PJ Zubiria is hitting .500 with three doubles and two triples, racking up a team-high 12 RBI and scoring 11 runs.

In only two at-bats, senior Austin Huerta has gone .500 at the plate with two RBI and two runs scored.

Senior Connor Clarke has batted .424 with four doubles, scored 12 runs and driven in 10 runs.

Sophomore Logan Lopez is .423 with 11 runs and eight RBI, while senior Ian Russell has dipped to .387 after a red-hot start with a team-best six doubles, 11 runs and 10 RBI.

Sophomore Slayde Jones — in eight ABs — has hit .375 with four runs and two RBI; sophomore Caleb Culp going .286 with two runs and two RBI through seven ABs.

In four ABs, senior Blake Taylor has one hit for a .250 average with two runs and an RBI.

Despite a .208 average, senior Garrison Bylund has tallied the Spartans’ lone homer and scored a team-high 15 runs — driving in seven more.

On the bases, Zubiria leads Spring Creek with a pair of steals.

Senior Kade Luzier leads the pitching rotation with two wins (2-2) and has a 3.50 ERA with 19 strikeouts against six walks across 12 innings.

Junior Ayden Harp is 1-0 with a team-low 1.17 ERA, allowing one run on five hits with a walk through six frames.

Culp is also 1-0 with a 5.25 ERA, allowing 10 runs — just four earned — on 10 hits with eight Ks and five free passes over 5-1/3.

Jones (1-1) has notched a 6.42 ERA with 13 punchouts and 11 walks in 12 innings.

Bylund tops the rotation with 15-2/3 innings of work, going 1-2 with a 4.47 ERA and a team-best 23 Ks versus 10 free passes.

Game Time

The Spartans (6-5 overall) will open league play against Dayton (4-7 overall) at 3 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek, closing the three-game set with an 11 a.m. Saturday doubleheader.

