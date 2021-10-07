Spartans host Dust Devils in league home opener

SPRING CREEK — After a 2-0 start, the Spring Creek football team has suffered a pair of defeats — the most recent on the road in its 3A North-East opener — but the Spartans will look to right the ship in their home league opener.
At 7 p.m. Friday, Spring Creek will host Dayton.
The Dust Devils (0-4, 0-1 in league) are freshly removed from a 55-6 beat-down by Lowry in their 3A North-East opener.
In the contest, Dayton allowed the Buckaroos 339 rushing yards and 109 yards through the air — giving up 448 yards of total offense.
Lowry led 48-0 by halftime, turning the game into a running clock in the second quarter.
Dayton scored its only touchdown of the contest in the third quarter — the two-point conversion unsuccessful — but the Bucks tacked on a fourth-quarter score and added an extra points en route to a 55-7 victory.
On Saturday, the Spartans dropped a 28-14 ballgame on the road at Fallon — a game Spring Creek led 7-6 at the break.
Spring Creek outgained the Greenwave 286 yards to 248 yards in total offense and ran for 176 yards to Fallon’s 125.
However, the Spartans allowed an 85-yard kick return for a touchdown and gave up a 71-yard touchdown pass — Fallon doing its damage with big plays.
Junior quarterback Weston Petersen finished 11-for-26 for 110 yards with a touchdown and an interception for Spring Creek.
Senior running back Jacob Marizza rushed for 159 yards on 25 carries and scored once, while senior tight end Josh Billat accounted for Spring Creek’s other score through the air — catching two balls for 31 yards.
Junior Blaze Howard led the Spartans with 38 yards receiving on three catches, junior Maddox Moye also hauling in three balls for 13 yards.
Defensively, senior Dylan Dunn topped the roster with 10 tackles — making 2.5 stops for losses — and two of senior Keefer Campbell’s nine tackles occurred behind the line of scrimmage, including one sack.
Moye made four tackles and a snagged a pair of picks — one occurring on a two-point conversion — and senior Johnny Slade and sophomore Caleb Higley tallied three tackles apiece.
Game Time
The Spartans (2-2 overall, 0-1 in league) will look to get back in the win column against the Dust Devils (0-4 overall, 0-1 in league) at 7 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek.