Spartans host Dust Devils in league home opener

SPRING CREEK — After a 2-0 start, the Spring Creek football team has suffered a pair of defeats — the most recent on the road in its 3A North-East opener — but the Spartans will look to right the ship in their home league opener.

At 7 p.m. Friday, Spring Creek will host Dayton.

The Dust Devils (0-4, 0-1 in league) are freshly removed from a 55-6 beat-down by Lowry in their 3A North-East opener.

In the contest, Dayton allowed the Buckaroos 339 rushing yards and 109 yards through the air — giving up 448 yards of total offense.

Lowry led 48-0 by halftime, turning the game into a running clock in the second quarter.

Dayton scored its only touchdown of the contest in the third quarter — the two-point conversion unsuccessful — but the Bucks tacked on a fourth-quarter score and added an extra points en route to a 55-7 victory.

On Saturday, the Spartans dropped a 28-14 ballgame on the road at Fallon — a game Spring Creek led 7-6 at the break.

Spring Creek outgained the Greenwave 286 yards to 248 yards in total offense and ran for 176 yards to Fallon’s 125.