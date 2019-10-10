SPRING CREEK — The Spring Creek football team is coming off its first back-to-back wins of the season.
The Spartans could definitely use another on Friday night.
Hosting Fernley (5-2 overall, 4-2 in league), Spring Creek likely needs a victory and improve on its 3-3 mark and 3-2 record in the Division 3A North.
If the Spartans want a chance for a bye — given to the top-two seeds in the league — or wish to stay away from No. 1 and unbeaten-in-league Fallon on the playoff bracket, Spring Creek has to get a W on Friday night versus the Vaqueros.
As is the case with most high school teams, both Fernley and Spring Creek want to run the football first — the Vaqueros extremely proficient at marching down the field on the ground.
As a team, Fernley rushes for 328.1 yards per game — the Spartans averaging 243.7 yards with their legs.
Both passing attacks have been limited, Spring Creek throwing for 55.3 yards per contest — the Vaqueros relying even less on the air game at 41.4 yards per outing.
“This is probably the biggest game we have played. Fernley is a tough team. They run the ball very well, and that is something we have to do a good job against on defense,” said Spring Creek coach Mike Tournahu. “The past few years, they have hurt us with their fullback dives. They have another good fullback right now, so we have to take that away as much as possible.”
The Vaqueros’ No. 1 weapon in the run game has been senior quarterback Miles Steele, who has racked up 828 rushing yards on 97 attempts — scoring a league-best 13 rushing touchdowns.
With his arm, Steele has completed 20-of-48 passes for 398 yards with one TD and four interceptions.
Junior running back Brandon Reyes provides Fernley with a solid one-two punch, carrying 85 times for 592 yards with eight TDs.
Dangerous in the open field, junior Kyle Jones has averaged more than 17 yards per touch — rushing 18 times for 309 yards with four touchdowns.
On special teams, Jones already has a 95-yard kick return to his credit.
The weapons continue with senior Lonnie Halterman, who has three rushing scores on 20 carries for 221 yards.
Probably the most dangerous threat to go the distance on any-given play is junior Anthony Thompson, who generally lines up at wide receiver.
In 15 touches, he has scored three times — running for 170 yards.
Defensively, the Vaqueros fly to the football — led by 57 tackles from junior middle linebacker Tucker Hall.
Applying pressure in the box against the run and on pass plays, Jones has tallied 54 stops from his free safety spot — seven tackles going for losses — recovering a team-high four fumbles.
You have free articles remaining.
Junior defensive end David Sisneros is tied for the team high with nine tackles for losses, senior outside linebacker Bailey Torres also making nine stops behind the line of scrimmage.
Sisneros tops the roster with four sacks, Torres tallying two sacks.
Against the pass, sophomore Jr Reyes and senior Jack Knodell have each intercepted a pass — Reyes taking his the distance for a pick-six.
“Our focus is going to be a lot like our game plan against Fallon,” Tournahu said. “We need to make stops and we have to control the ball. It would be nice to keep their offense off the field.”
Spring Creek’s offense is led by senior running back Reed Westwood, who has rushed for 787 yards on 99 carries with six touchdowns.
He placed himself in the top-two or three in school history for single-game rushing yards with 346 against Sparks, a game in which he scored four of his five touchdowns on the night in the first half.
Senior quarterback Jeff Guthrie has packed 61 times for 296 yards and five touchdowns, completing 27-of-64 passes for 278 yards with three touchdowns against just one pick.
In past weeks, junior running back Q Boyd has emerged on the offensive side of the football — rushing for 194 yards on 36 totes — scoring each of his two touchdowns last week at North Valleys’ during the Spartans’ 27-13 win.
Through the air, senior receiver Kyle Owsley has posted the most yardage with 146 receiving yards on seven catches with a touchdown.
In the Spartans’ season opener, he took a kick return 92 yards to the house against Fallon.
Senior Ryan Thurston leads the Spartans with eight catches, going for 65 yards and snagging a touchdown.
Defensively, senior linebacker Zach Simms leads Spring Creek by a wide margin with 59 tackles.
Senior lineman Nick Ortega tops the roster with six tackles for losses, tying for the team high with two fumble recoveries.
Junior Bear Browne has come on strong in recent weeks, leading the squad with three sacks.
Boyd has made 2-1/2 sacks and forced a team-best three fumbles, jumping on two for recoveries.
Against the pass, junior Chase Milligan and senior Devin Holmes each have two interceptions — Milligan taking one of his picks for a 28-yard touchdown against Lowry.
Game Time
The Spartans will kick off with the Vaqueros at 7 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek, the victor taking a giant leap toward securing a higher seed for the 3A North postseason.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.