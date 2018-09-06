SPRING CREEK – Entering Week 3 of the football season, the Spring Creek Spartans are searching for a winning record.
After a season-opening blowout loss in Fallon, Spring Creek scored 24-unanswered points in a 27-14 home victory over Lowry.
The Spartans have the chance to improve to a winning mark Friday, but their adversary is hungry for its first win of the year.
South Tahoe will step onto the field in Spring Creek without a W next to its name, but the Vikings have some potential, especially on offense – despite being a young bunch.
“Their quarterback can really throw the ball. We need to put pressure on him up front and defend well in the secondary,” said Spring Creek coach Mike Tournahu.
The Vikings opened league play of the Division 3A North with a 26-14 home loss to Elko, but the offense moved the ball at will in the second half against the Indians.
Sophomore quarterback Jake Tarwater completed 20 of 38 passes for 315 yards and two touchdowns, but South Tahoe’s inexperience showed at times – killing promising drives with turnovers.
Tarwater was picked off three times in the red zone by Elko junior Christian Quintana, and the Vikings coughed up the ball twice in the fourth quarter on their own side of midfield – one fumble recovery scooped up by Elko senior Landon Dente for a touchdown return.
The favorite target for Tarwater in the ballgame was senior receiver Kody Griffis, who ripped off 232 receiving yards on 14 catches with two touchdowns.
Griffis not only made his presence felt on offense, he also led the Vikings’ defense with eight tackles, while senior Austin Rhodes topped the roster with five solo stops and six total stuffs.
Rhodes also notched South Tahoe’s lone sack.
The Vikings’ only takeaway came courtesy of sophomore Kaden Leake, who forced a fumble that was recovered by senior Colby Glaze.
Another weapon for the Vikings is just a sophomore, Gio Medina Morales, who splits out wide, plays in the slot and is a major factor in the kicking game.
Morales puts balls long for touchbacks on kickoffs, but he was injured in the Elko game on a pass route in the end zone in the second half.
His status for the Spring Creek game is unknown, as the Vikings did not report stats to MaxPreps from their second league game of the season, a 29-6 loss on the road to Sparks – a contest in which South Tahoe’s young offense never got rolling.
Despite their 0-2 record, Tournahu is not taking the Vikings lightly.
“They’re really young on offense, but they have some talent. Coach (Louis) Franklin is very good at developing players and is a really good offensive coach,” Tournahu said. “They’re a lot like us in that they were really good the last couple years and graduated a lot of their best kids. We’re still working on getting better, and we need to improve every day in practice and in every game.”
Comparatively, the Vikings’ loss to Sparks came against a team that was defeated 35-22 in Week 1 by Lowry, which the Spartans pulled away from in Week 2 – not allowing a single point to the Buckaroos after the first quarter.
The Spartans (1-1) will look to climb the rungs of the Division 3A North standings and gain some separation from a logjam in the middle of the league, attempting to roll to a 2-1 mark and place themselves in the thick of the postseason hunt and a high seed – hosting a hungry South Tahoe team at 7 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek.
