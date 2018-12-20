SPRING CREEK – Following a year in which the Spring Creek Spartans rode eight seniors to a berth in the Division 3A North regional title game and a trip to state, the varsity experience has swung the other way.
The Spartans welcomed back just one player from last season and started the season with three straight losses in their preseason tournament in California before winning their first game of the year.
Spring Creek defeated Sparks 52-35 on Dec. 14 for their first victory but fell in a close contest by a final score of 52-43 to Fernley on Dec. 15, stemming from the Spartans giving up an 11-0 run to start the contest before playing the remainder of the game at a 43-41 advantage.
The Spartans split the 2017-2018 meetings against their next opponent, the Lowry Buckaroos.
Lowry won the first matchup on Jan. 12 by a final score of 60-42, in Winnemucca, the Buckaroos feasting inside without the presence of Spring Creek center Jake Oliphant, who was injured.
Spring Creek answered with a 47-33 home victory on Feb. 9 in the regular-season finale.
Oliphant graduated, meaning the new-look Spartans will need to contend with a more-experienced, talented group of Bucks.
In the first meeting last year, Lowry’s Dorsey Naveran had a field day – posting a double-double with game highs of 20 points and 12 rebounds.
Now a 6-foot-5 senior, Naveran averages team highs of 11.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists while scoring 8.3 points per game.
Junior Kobe Stoker has continued the improvement in his game, leading Lowry with 13.7 points per contest.
He averages seven boards, the duo of Naveran and Stoker combining for 18.7 rebounds.
Senior Brendan Domire scores 6.2 points per contest, leading the Bucks with 2.3 steals.
Juniors Michael Casalez and Preston Snow each average more than five points per game, dropping 5.7 and 5.5, respectively.
The Bucks have size, senior Scottie Smith adding another 6-foot-3 frame in the post – scoring 4.8 points and collecting 4.6 boards.
Lowy has not tasted defeat in league play, winning each of their first-two Division 3A North ballgames.
Playing in Winnemucca, the Bucks took out North Valleys by a final score of 66-43 on Dec. 14 and followed with a 71-34 dismantling of Truckee on Dec. 15.
For the year, Lowry is 4-2 overall.
In Spring Creek’s Division 3A North opener against Sparks, the Spartans were led by a game-high 21 points from junior Reed Westwood, who booked 12 points in the first half.
Freshman Garrison Bylund tallied eight of his 11 points in the second half against the Railroaders.
During the Spartans’ loss to Fernley, junior guard Zach Woster paced the Spring Creek offense with a team-best 16 points and three 3s, scoring 11 points before the break.
Junior guard Kyle Owsley tore off all nine of his points in the in the fourth quarter against the Vaqueros, and Bylund closed with nine points as well – burying seven at the free-throw line.
The young Spartans have had their moments but have struggled to find consistency – someone playing well for stretches when others have not – needing to find a rhythm together and play a 32-minute ballgame on both ends of the court.
Spring Creek (1-4 overall, 1-1 in league) will be put to the test against Lowry (4-2 overall, 2-0 in league) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, looking to slow down offensive power Fallon (6-1 overall, 3-0 in 3A North) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.