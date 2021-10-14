Spartans host reeling Lowry for homecoming, senior night

SPRING CREEK — At the beginning of the season, Friday’s matchup between the visiting Lowry football team and hosting Spring Creek seemed to be one of the premiere ballgames — and still may be — but the Spartans’ hopes of winning the contest have been dramatically increased over recent weeks.

No. 5 Lowry, which started the season 4-0, is now 5-2 — going 1-2 over the last three in league — and was just blasted by Fernley at home by a final score of 45-19.

Sophomore quarterback Joseph Vankuiken up and moved the Boise, Idaho, in the middle of the season — leaving a huge void in the backfield — and junior backup Jordan Bills was said to be injured.

The Bucks did not report stats for the landslide loss to the Vaqueros, but Lowry was absolutely gutted on the ground — offense not the only problem — Fernley rushing for 440 yards and six touchdowns on 42 carries.

Fernley senior quarterback Julian McIntyre ran wild, racking up 245 rushing yards on just 12 attempts — scoring two times — also completing 3-of-5 passes for 80 yards and a TD with no interceptions.