SPRING CREEK – If the Spring Creek boys basketball team is going to duplicate the same type of success as it experienced in its run to the Division 3A North title game and the 3A state tournament, the Spartans will need to do so with a completely-new bunch and a new coach.
The Spartans will open league play at home, taking on Sparks at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek.
Spring Creek opened the season with an 0-3 record during the Harlan Carter Invitational, in Redding, California.
Facing stiff competition, the Spartans dropped their season opener on Nov. 29 against Vallejo by a final score of 61-38.
Spring Creek followed with a 58-33 defeat on Nov. 30 to Placer and dropped a 56-33 ballgame on Dec. 1 versus Washougal (Washington).
Aside from graduating nine of 10 players from last year’s team, the Spartans also lost head coach Scott Carsrud – Jesse Zamudio assuming the role of varsity head coach after a five-year stint as an assistant.
“We lost all of our preseason games by 20-plus points, but I think we got better during the tournament,” Zamudio said. “There were some really good teams there from big schools. I’d rather play those kinds of teams early. They’ll make us better in the long run.”
The Spartans said goodbye to all but one athlete and 2.5 points of the team’s 52.6 points per game from last year.
Spring Creek will be without 2nd-Team All-State center Jake Oliphant (11.5 points, 8.4 rebounds), 2nd-Team All-League performer and leading scorer Levi Yaunick (12 points, 3.4 rebounds) and honorable mention point guard Ryan Miner’s 8.9 points, 3.2 boards and team-high two steals and 1.7 assists.
Along the interior, Thomas Ledford left 7.7 points and 6.9 rebounds – speedster shooting guard Dakota Larson darting off 6.6 points, two rebounds and 1.5 steals per game.
Junior Reed Westwood serves as the Spartans’ lone returner from the varsity team, averaging 2.5 points and 1.6 rebounds in a limited role last season while playing with a senior-heavy group.
Sparks has started the season 1-3, already falling in its league opener.
The Railroaders were blasted Tuesday in their 3A North contest, falling by 30 points to the Vikings on a final score of 75-45 in South Tahoe.
Zamudio and the Spartans will look for a solid effort from an unknown bunch of first-year varsity players, hosting Sparks in their 3A North and home opener at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.