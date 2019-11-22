4 Spartans, 1 Indian on 1st-Team All-North

Spring Creek’s big-play weapon through the air was senior Kyle Owsley, who earned a 2nd-Team All-League selection at wide receiver.

He accounted for 432 receiving yards — the sixth-best total in the league — on 26 catches (seventh in the 3A North), leading the Spartans in both receptions and receiving yards.

His lone touchdown grab of the year came on a 49-yard strike with some trickery in a 36-21 win on Sept. 13, at South Tahoe, reeling in a wide-receiver pass from junior Grant Brorby.

Owsley had a 62-yard touchdown catch taken off the board on Aug. 30 against Fallon, in Spring Creek, the potential game-winner in the Spartans’ season opener called back for an illegal formation with five men lined up behind the line of scrimmage during a 34-28 loss.

However, he scored two touchdowns in the contest — the first coming on a 13-yard sweep for a rushing TD and the second tying the game 28-28 from an electrifying 92-yard kick return to the house.

Owsley posted season highs for receptions and receiving yards on Oct. 19, catching eight balls for 99 yards at Truckee.

On 11 attempts for the year, he rushed for 55 yards.

Max Shurtz