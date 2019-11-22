4 Spartans, 1 Indian on 1st-Team All-North

SPRING CREEK — Despite some mediocre seasons by Spring Creek (5-6 overall, 5-5 versus league opponents) and Elko (5-5 overall, 4-5 against 3A North foes), both the Spartans and Indians were well represented in the 3A North football awards.
Spring Creek placed four players on the 1st-Team All-League selections, Elko finishing with a single 1st-Team All-North honor.
1st-Team Offense
Reed Westwood
In his senior season, senior running back Reed Westwood led the Spartans and ranked second in the 3A North with 1,197 rushing yards on 181 carries for an average of 6.6 yards per tote.
He also tied senior quarterback Jeff Guthrie for the team high in rushing touchdowns with 10.
In 10 games, Westwood eclipsed the 100-yard plateau five times — scoring at least one rushing TD in four contests.
On Sept. 27, Westwood placed his name in the annals of Spring Creek lore.
Against Sparks, after three games with no touchdowns — Westwood broke out in a big way.
He racked up the second-most rushing yards in school history for a single game, carrying 21 times for 346 yards — scoring four of his five TDs in the first half in a 46-21 homecoming rout.
Westwood’s rushing scores alone accounted for 222 yards, finding paydirt from 31 yards, 57 yards, 44 yards, two yards and 88 yards.
On Oct. 22, 2010, Logan Irvin set and still holds the Spring Creek single-game rushing record with 411 yards on 44 carries — like Westwood — also scoring five touchdowns in a 37-15 win during the Spartans’ homecoming win versus Dayton.
In a 40-0 victory over Elko in Spring Creek’s 2019 senior game, Westwood surpassed the 200-yard mark with 221 yards on 26 carries and a pair of touchdowns.
His other two-touchdown ballgame came in a 28-27 road loss on Oct. 19, at Truckee, closing with 72 yards on 17 attempts.
For the season, Westwood caught eight balls for 51 yards.
In the one-point loss at Truckee, Westwood even became a factor with his arm — completing each of his two passes for 55 yards.
Ren Pacini
With the departure of Westwood, the Spartans are also faced with replacing one of the players who paved the road.
Senior Ren Pacini capped his career with a 1st-Team All-League selection on the offensive front, also seeing time at tight end.
Pacini was a key cog of a relatively-young blocking crew — the lone senior up front — leading a unit that enabled Spring Creek to rush for 2,499 yards as a team on 471 total carries, averaging 5.3 yards per attempt, scoring 28 TDs on the ground.
1st-Team Defense
Zach Simms
Just two players in the league tallied more tackles than Spring Creek junior linebacker Zach Simms.
His 112 stops (59 solo) ranked third in the 3A North, trailing just Fallon senior linebacker Dominyke Edwards (112) and Truckee senior linebacker George Skaff (129).
Simms recorded double-digit stuffs in seven contests, including three games with 15 or more tackles.
He had a game for the ages in the Spartans’ 40-0 shutout of Elko, finishing with season highs of 20 tackles — four for losses — and two of his three sacks (tied for sixth in the league) on the year.
He also picked off a pass in the contest and capped the scoring with a 63-yard touchdown return, adding a forced fumble.
In 27-13 road win over North Valleys on Oct. 4, in Reno, Simms forced a season-best two fumbles.
His lone fumble recovery came in the Spartans’ 46-21 home win over Sparks, finishing with 15 tackles in the game.
Rolando Acosta
Small in stature, big on heart, grit and sheer will.
Elko senior Rolando Acosta capped his career with an injury during the regular-season finale in Spring Creek.
Despite leaving the game in the first quarter with a meniscus injury in his knee, Acosta had already recorded five tackles.
At 5-foot-6, 160 pounds, Acosta is not the typical size of a prototypical nose guard.
However, he often beat opposing offensive lineman with quickness, intelligence and toughness.
With 74 tackles, he led the Indians’ defense — finishing 10th in the league — also topping the roster with 2-1/2 sacks, tying for 14th in the 3A North.
Acosta notched double-digit stops in three contests, finishing with a season-best 17 tackles (11 solo) in an unexpected 32-21 win during Elko’s homecoming on Oct. 18 against No. 4 Lowry.
He also blocked a field goal and made a sack in the victory, swatting two kicks on the season.
Acosta forced a fumble in a narrow 14-12 win on Sept. 20, in Sparks.
Devin Holmes
Senior safety Devin Holmes finished his time in the silver and black with the third and final 1st-Team All-Defense selection for Elko County athletes.
He ranked second on Spring Creek’s roster with 67 tackles, tying for 12th in the league.
Holmes’ season high of 11 tackles — two for losses — came in the Spartans’ blowout win versus Elko.
With three interceptions, Holmes tied for third in the league — picking off a pair of passes in Spring Creek’s 36-21 win over the Vikings on Sept. 13, in South Tahoe, California.
His final INT of the year came in the Spartans’ 28-27 loss at Truckee.
On Oct. 11, he forced a fumble in a 27-6 home defeat to Fernley.
2nd-Team Offense
With five players earning 1st-Team All-League selections, another five finished with 2nd-Team All-North nods — two on offense and three on defense
Kyle Owsley
Spring Creek’s big-play weapon through the air was senior Kyle Owsley, who earned a 2nd-Team All-League selection at wide receiver.
He accounted for 432 receiving yards — the sixth-best total in the league — on 26 catches (seventh in the 3A North), leading the Spartans in both receptions and receiving yards.
His lone touchdown grab of the year came on a 49-yard strike with some trickery in a 36-21 win on Sept. 13, at South Tahoe, reeling in a wide-receiver pass from junior Grant Brorby.
Owsley had a 62-yard touchdown catch taken off the board on Aug. 30 against Fallon, in Spring Creek, the potential game-winner in the Spartans’ season opener called back for an illegal formation with five men lined up behind the line of scrimmage during a 34-28 loss.
However, he scored two touchdowns in the contest — the first coming on a 13-yard sweep for a rushing TD and the second tying the game 28-28 from an electrifying 92-yard kick return to the house.
Owsley posted season highs for receptions and receiving yards on Oct. 19, catching eight balls for 99 yards at Truckee.
On 11 attempts for the year, he rushed for 55 yards.
Max Shurtz
Elko senior Max Shurtz used his final season of high school ball to his advantage, turning increased playing time into exponentially-improved results.
In the middle of the offense, Shurtz took on the ultra-important role of playing center.
Without stats for Elko’s 48-7 loss on Nov. 1 in the first round of the playoffs on the road at Truckee, Shurtz aided the Indians’ run game that accounted for 1,694 yards on 408 carries — averaging 4.2 yards per rush — with 17 touchdowns.
2nd-Team Defense
The Indians had a pair of 2nd-Team All-League selections on the defensive of the ball, Spring Creek finishing with one.
Cameron Marvel
Senior linebacker Cameron Marvel finished second on Elko’s roster with 53 tackles (35 solo), notching a season-high 12 tackles in the Indians’ 40-0 loss at Spring Creek.
He closed the season with 1-1/2 sacks on the year and recovered a fumble in Elko’s 32-21 homecoming win over Lowry — icing the victory with a 37-yard rushing touchdown late in the fourth quarter.
Jake Zeller
Junior safety Jake Zeller also earned a 2nd-Team All-League nod, ranking third on Elko’s team with 52 stops — making 42 of the solo variety.
With the defense on the field the majority of the game, he too booked his season high for tackles with 11 during the Indians’ shutout loss to Spring Creek.
For the year, he picked off a pair of passes — tying for seventh in the league — notching an INT on Sept. 7 in a 35-6 home win over Lethbridge Collegiate Institute (Alberta, Canada) and another in a 14-12 road win on Sept. 20, at Sparks.
He also recovered a fumble against the Railroaders.
Making contributions in all three phases of the game, he was directly responsible for two of Elko’s four wins in league play — kicking a 21-yard field goal with 59 seconds remaining for a 23-21 home victory over North Valleys on Sept. 13 and heaving a 4th-and-10, 21-yard touchdown pass to junior Brigg Johnson with 39 ticks on the clock in the Indians’ 14-12 win at Sparks.
Jeff Guthrie
Spring Creek senior Jeff Guthrie was saddled with a difficult task, playing both quarterback and defensive end.
He earned a 2nd-Team All-League defensive selection, closing the year with 34 tackles.
Even when Guthrie did not make a play by himself, he often disrupted opponent’s plans — pushing the line back or setting the edge and allowing others to work free and clean up ball carriers or quarterbacks.
He posted his season best for tackles twice, making six stops apiece against both Fernley and Truckee.
Honorable Mentions — Offense
A total of 10 players closed the year with honorable mentions for the league awards, five on offense and a handful on defense — nine of the selections awarded to Spring Creek, one from Elko.
Jeff Guthrie
Guthrie was named an honorable mention at quarterback, leading the Spartans to the regional semifinal.
With his arm, he threw for 698 yards with five touchdowns and four interceptions — completing 60-of-128 passes.
He did his damage with his legs.
The battering ram.
Guthrie bulldozed defenders for 622 yards on 125 attempts — averaging five yards per carry — rushing for 10 touchdowns, tying Westwood and Truckee’s Tyler Estabrook for fifth in the league in rushing TDs.
Each of Guthrie’s 100-plus-yard efforts on the ground came in the playoffs, running for 112 yards on 18 carries in a 34-10 road loss to Fallon in Spring Creek’s season finale and packing 18 times for 101 yards and three touchdowns in the Spartans’ 21-7 victory on Nov. 1 against Lowry, in Winnemucca.
He added another three-touchdown effort on the ground on Sept. 13 at South Tahoe, carrying 10 times for 74 yards.
Ryan Thurston
Senior Ryan Thurston — after dealing with a concussion and an injury as a junior — continued his progression toward becoming an effective playmaker for the Spartans at tight end.
In fact, he led Spring Creek with three touchdown grabs — making 17 catches for 194 yards on the season.
He posted a TD catch in three games against Fernley (three receptions, season-high 38 yards), Elko (three receptions, 37 yards) and Fallon on Aug. 30 (season-best four catches, 35 yards).
When not blocking downfield, he rushed nine times for 36 yards.
Offensive Linemen
A trio of offensive linemen were recognized for their production up front, two from Spring Creek and one from Elko.
Simms and junior Will Tournahu guided the Spartans down the field and provided Guthrie with time to throw the football, and Elko senior Cameron Christensen closed his career with an honorable mention at right guard.
Honorable Mentions — Defense
The Spartans dominated the honorable mention selections on the defensive side of the football, snagging all five bids.
Dace Draper
Senior linebacker Dace Draper played in just six games due to a fracture to his talus bone in the Spartans’ season opener, still managing to rank third on the team with 48 tackles.
He posted his season high with 12 stops against Sparks.
With 2-1/2 sacks, he tied Acosta for 14th in the league.
Draper recovered a fumble in the game he was injured in on Aug. 30 against Fallon, picked off a pass on Oct. 4 at North Valleys and recovered a fumble on Nov. 1 in the Spartans’ first-round playoff win at Lowry.
Ethan Lulay
Senior safety Ethan Lulay has dealt with a multitude of injuries the past-two seasons, including a scary situation with a broken neck on a muffed punt as a junior and an offseason, non-football-related injury before his senior year even started.
After his return to the gridiron, he finished fourth on Spring Creek’s roster with 40 tackles (25 solo) in nine games.
His season high of 10 tackles came in a 27-6 home loss to Fernley.
On Oct. 4, he returned an interception 57 yards for a touchdown at North Valleys.
He forced a fumble at South Tahoe and recovered another in Spring Creek’s road playoff victory at Lowry.
Nick Ortega
Senior defensive lineman Nick Ortega was disruptive in the middle for the Spartans, finishing the season with 30 tackles, a sack and two fumble recoveries — pouncing on a loose ball in the season opener against Fallon and another at North Valleys.
Chase Milligan
In his first-full season of varsity action, junior Chase Milligan continued the Spartans’ production at safety.
He finished fifth on Spring Creek’s defense with 38 tackles, nearing double-digit stuffs with nine at North Valleys and eight versus Fernley.
He split third in the league with three interceptions, taking a pick-six 28 yards for a TD in the first meeting against Lowry, in Winnemucca.
Milligan got the Bucks again in the playoff matchup — snagging his third and final INT of the season, his second interception taking place during the Spartans’ home blasting of Sparks.
He also recovered a fumble at Truckee.
Kyle Owsley
Owsley also earned an honorable mention in the defensive secondary, finishing the season with 22 tackles.
Bravo Boys
Congratulations to Reed Westwood, Ren Pacini, Zach Simms, Rolando Acosta and Devin Holmes on their 1st-Team All-League selections, all players who earned 2nd-Team All-North nods and everyone who was recognized after an interesting season of 3A North football.