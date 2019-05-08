ELKO – Get your popcorn ready.
The featured presentation is about to begin.
After a spring filled with crummy weather, ups and downs and everything in between – the Division 3A North regional tournament has arrived and will determine which ball clubs dance to state.
The Spring Creek Spartans and Elko Indians will be on tap, Elko opening the tournament at 9 a.m. Thursday and Spring Creek earning a first-round bye – the Spartans’ first pitch set for 4:30 p.m.
No. 4 Elko
The Indians will open the 3A North regional tournament, No. 4 Elko finishing the regular season with a 17-10 record in league play – starting the year with an 11-1 mark before struggling to a 6-9 record down the stretch.
Elko will fire the first pitch at 9 a.m. against No. 5 South Tahoe (16-11).
During the regular season, the Indians won the series – taking each of the first games – claiming the opener in a 9-0 shutout and taking the second half of the rare Friday doubleheader on March 22 by a final of 9-8 on a walk-off single by senior Cooper Jones.
However, the Vikings bounced back in a big way and dominated the single contest on Saturday, March 23, dusting the Indians by a final of 12-1 in five innings, hanging a seven-spot on the board in the top of the first inning.
South Tahoe leaders
- Batting average: Senior Cameron Johnson (.412)
- RBI: Junior Jaden Aquino and senior Connor Long (23 each)
- Runs scored: Senior Kevin Lehmann (32)
- Doubles: Sophomore Eric Vasser (10)
- Triples: Lehmann and Vasser (3 apiece)
- Home runs: Aquino (2)
- Stolen bases: Senior Aaron Johnson (23)
- Wins: Lehmann (5)
- Earned-run average: Junior Travis Lee (2.90)
- Strikeouts: Lehmann (30)
Elko leaders
- Batting average: Senior Kohl McIntosh (.449)
- RBI: Senior Brycen Kelly (19)
- Runs scored: Jones (28)
- Doubles: Senior Kaleb Martinez and junior Colby Tiner (8 each)
- Triples: Junior Rolando Acosta (4)
- Home runs: None
- Stolen bases: Jones (23)
- Wins: Tiner (8)
- ERA: Junior Cutler Macias (1.95)
- Strikeouts: Tiner and Kelly (40 apiece)
No. 2 Spring Creek
The Spartans finished the season with a 20-7 record in league play, posting some big wins along the way – taking two games from No. 3 Fallon (18-9), a game from No. 1 Truckee (24-3) and another from No. 4 Elko (17-10).
Due to earning a No. 2 seed, Spring Creek received a first-round bye and will await their unknown opponent for a 4:30 p.m. Thursday first pitch – facing the winner between No. 3 Fallon and No. 6 North Valleys (14-13).
Against the Wave, Spring Creek won the series opener by a final score of 7-4 – Fallon bouncing back with a 6-1 win in game two.
With the series on the line in the finale, a defensive struggle throughout – the teams combining for three runs – the 1-1 tie was broken with a walk-off bomb by senior Max Shanks in the bottom of the seventh.
Fallon leaders
- Batting average: Senior Edgar Alvarado (.448)
- RBI: Sophomore Shaw Lee and Alvarado (22 each)
- Run scored: Senior Chase Irvin (23)
- Doubles: Alvarado (13)
- Triples: Irvin (4)
- Home runs: Lee (4)
- Stolen bases: Senior Sean McCormick (11)
- Wins: Senior Hayden Strasdin and senior Brenden Larsen (4 apiece)
- ERA: Irvin (2.36)
- Strikeouts: Strasdin (30)
Versus North Valleys, Spring Creek closed out the regular season with a 2-1 mark – the Spartans winning each of the first-two games.
In the opener, Shanks shut out the Panthers in a complete-game win of 3-0.
Senior Jay King struck out 14 batters in the second game and allowed just one-unearned run over seven innings in a 5-1 victory.
The Panthers answered the call in the finale, racking up six runs in the fourth inning for a 9-1 win.
North Valleys leaders
- Batting average: Junior Dylan Hyde (.418)
- RBI: Senior Jace Miller (27)
- Run scored: Senior Bradley Cappini (29)
- Doubles: Junior Kobe Grassi (10)
- Triples: Miller (2)
- Home runs: Miller (4)
- Stolen bases: Cappini (12)
- Wins: Unlisted
- ERA: Cappini (4.98)
- Strikeouts: Cappini (31)
Spring Creek leaders
- Batting average: Senior Brock Gilligan (.402)
- RBI: Senior Jay King (28)
- Runs scored: Gilligan, King and senior Clay Campbell (28 each)
- Doubles: Senior Hunter Buzzetti (10)
- Triples: Gilligan (2)
- Home runs: Shanks and King (3 apiece)
- Stolen bases: King and Campbell (6 each)
- Wins: Gilligan and Shanks (7 apiece)
- ERA: Gilligan (3.02)
- Strikeouts: King (81)
Game times
Elko will take on South Tahoe at 9 a.m. Thursday, at Upper Kump Field, the winner playing No. 1 Truckee at 2 p.m. – the loser playing an elimination contest at 9 a.m. Friday.
Spring Creek will await either Fallon or North Valleys at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, the winner advancing to the regional semifinal at 2 p.m. Friday – the loser playing to save their season at 9 a.m. Friday.
