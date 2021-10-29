 Skip to main content
Spartans into playoffs with 2-1 win

Spring Creek Spartans logo

FALLON — During the final week of the regular season, the Spring Creek boys soccer team came up with some clutch efforts.

After a 2-2 tie at home Wednesday against Lowry, the Spartans locked up a postseason berth with a 2-1 road victory Thursday, in Fallon.

The Greenwave actually struck first, scoring in the 10th minute on a corner kick with a header by junior Yahir Ugalde.

Spring Creek head coach Forest Knotts said freshman Djrevan Demick was in position but added that Ugalde is “just bigger.”

The Spartans tied the contest 20 minutes later, doing so in similar fashion — scoring on a play from the corner flag.

Demick took the corner kick and sent a pass into the box, where the ball bounced around and was booted home by sophomore Carson Fisher.

“It was a perfectly-placed ball by Djrevan,” Knotts said.

The final 10 minutes of the half played out scoreless, and the game was gridlocked 1-1 at the break.

In the second half, Knotts said his defense and freshman goalie Brady Smith were like a rock.

“Fallon had the most of the possession around the midfield, so we just fell back and held them down,” Knotts said. “Most of their shots were from outside the box, and Brady had the game of his life. He’s deceiving, because he’s small. People think you can shoot it over him, but you can’t.”

Spring Creek made the game-deciding score in the 58th minute.

On a ball that appeared to be going out bounds beyond Fallon’s goal line, junior Spencer Anderson hustled in and made a season-changing play.

“We pressed them, and it looked like the ball was going out on their goal line. Spencer rushed in, picked it up, avoided a slide tackle and kicked it past the keeper — who was in no-man’s land at that point,” Knotts said.

The defense pitched a shutout in the second half, and the Spartans clinched the third and final seed from the Division 3A North-East for the 3A North regional tournament with a 2-1 win.

Up Next

The Spartans (4-4-2 in league) will play the 3A West No. 2 seed — still possibly being one of three or four teams — in the regional quarterfinal round at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, in Winnemucca.

