Spartans knock down first victories

RENO — After a rough three-game stretch to open the season, the Spring Creek boys basketball team righted the ship.

On the road — opening play against the 3A North — the Spartans managed to pull off consecutive victories in a pair of close ballgames, winning 57-51 on Friday against North Valleys and 54-52 Saturday versus Hug.

Versus North Valleys

In the six-point victory over the Panthers — Spring Creek’s first win of the year — the Spartans earned a well-round effort from a wide supporting cast.

Three players finished in double digits, led in scoring by 13 points apiece from senior Xavier Ornelas and junior Maddox Moye.

Moye contributed in several areas with eight rebounds, a team-best three assists and three steals.

Ornelas finished with three boards, one dime and a takeaway.

Senior Kayden Boyle also reached double figures with 12 points and notched a double-double with a team-high 10 rebounds, adding four steals and two assists.

In his first game of the year, junior Landon Albisu closed with seven points, two boards, an assist and a steal.

Senior Jacob Marizza finished with five points, a team-high five swipes, two rebounds and an assist.

Senior Christian Schmidt turned in five points, four steals and three boards.

The offense was rounded out with a deuce by junior Klayten Piippo, who grabbed a pair of rebounds.

The Spartans shot well from two-point range — going 18-of-40 for 45% — but struggled mightily from three (3-for-30) and from the stripe (12-for-24), but the Panthers (22-for-51 from two) connected just once from distance (1-for-10) and hit only 4-of-14 tries from the line.

Spring Creek committed 33 turnovers, but North Valleys coughed up the rock a total of 37 times.

Versus Hug

In the two-point win over the Hawks — the Spartans’ second straight W — Spring Creek rode a huge performance by Ornelas.

He cashed a team-high 23 points — splashing three triples — and approached a double-double with nine rebounds and a steal.

Marizza played a solid game with eight points, nine boards, four steals and an assist.

Schmidt also dropped eight points and added four rebounds and two takeaways.

Moye tallied seven points, five rebounds, a team-high five steals and a team-best three dimes.

Albisu went for six points and two boards, and Boyle capped the offense with a deuce, four rebounds, an assist and a swipe.

Spring Creek shot 34% from two-point range (15-for-44), hit 19% of its threes (3-for-16) and left half of points at the line (15-for-30).

As a team, the Spartans turned the ball over 28 times.

Up Next

The Spartans (2-3) will play their home openers, hoping to reach .500 on the year against Wooster (2-2) at 7:30 p.m. Friday and taking on South Tahoe (4-2) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, in Spring Creek.

