SPRING CREEK – After going No. 1 and No. 1 last season, the Spring Creek cross country programs are gearing up for defenses of their respective state titles.
The search for back-to-back state supremacy will be a tale of different paths for the girls and the boys.
Girls
The good news for Spring Creek fans and head coach Todd Mahlke is that the Lady Spartans are in a great position for another run toward state history.
Contrarily, the bad news for opposing programs is that Spring Creek returns six of its top-eight runners.
Spring Creek graduated only the Mauer twins, Larissa placing 11th in the state with a time of 21:22 and Alandra crossing in 21:49 for 14th.
Everyone else is back.
“Bringing back six girls in our top-eight is really big. We should be loaded if we can stay healthy,” Mahlke said.
Not only do nearly all the best runners return for the Lady Spartans, their best runner is back in the form of senior Rylie Lusk.
Lusk placed fourth at state as a junior with a time of 20:46 last season.
Speaking of Lusk, it went Lusk-Lusk.
Sophomore Kendra Lusk followed immediately after her older sister as a freshman, finishing fifth in 20:47.
Rosemary Little will begin her junior season – the lone junior on the girls team – after placing 14th at state with a time of 21:37.
Lusk-Lusk, Little-Little.
Another sibling pair will run for Spring Creek once again, sophomore Emma Little providing a 15th-place performance with a time of 21:50 at state as just a freshman.
Coming off her first season following surgery on both legs, Mikkala Perchetti placed 19th at state as a junior with a time of 22:17 and will provide elder-statesman leadership for Spring Creek as a senior.
Mahlke also expects big contributions from sophomores Emma Campbell and Grace Florence, gaining senior runners in Allyson Burns, Katelyn Anderson and Jessica Dorohov.
“We’re solid and experienced, but we have a lot of young runners too,” Mahlke said. “It’s nice to have girls who have been in the program, know the system and know what to expect.”
Boys
Spring Creek’s hunt for a repeat title on the boys side will be more of an uphill battle.
The Spartans narrowly defeated Elko in 2017 – sneaking out a five-point victory – and the Spartans lost a lot.
Spring Creek is actually looking for a three-peat, also winning the 2016 state title.
While Spring Creek does return four of its top-eight runners, the Spartans also lost the best runner in the land – Gatorade Cross Country Runner of the Year and state champion William Fallini-Haas.
Haas graduated in June and took with him a time of 16:39 at the state meet.
1st-Team All-State selection Spencer Thomas also graduated, placing sixth at state in 17:55.
Spring Creek’s third runner last season, the coach’s kid – Noah Mahlke – is back for his senior year.
He crossed in 18:14 last season at state, good enough for a top-10 finish in ninth place.
Another senior, George Skivington, placed 18th at state as a junior with a time of 18:33 and will provide another upper-classman body and mind in the Spartans’ search for repeated greatness.
Senior Logan Allen returns after rounding out the top-20 at the state meet with a time of 18:37, and sophomore Secody Charley will look to build on his 22nd-place time of 18:51 as a freshman.
Spring Creek sent off Matthew Henning’s 29th-place effort of 19:09 and state alternate Terrence Simpson.
“We have a lot to replace. We don’t have that speed at the top, so we have been working on getting everyone in shape and seeing how much they can improve,” coach Mahlke said. “We have a few sophomores stepping in and we’ll see how they can fill those varsity roles.”
Mahlke said he is optimistic about the potential of Harrison Walund, Wyatt Armstrong and Jess Marin from the sophomore class.
The roster also includes senior Jacob Fisher – who has never competed in cross country but has hurdled in track – senior Tanner Miller and the lone-junior boy, Jake Phipps.
“We have a lot of newcomers for the boys, and we’re going to need them to step up,” coach Mahlke said.
The Spring Creek cross country programs’ strides toward repeat state titles will get their first feet on the ground at 3 p.m. Friday at Lampe Park, in Gardnerville, during the Douglas Class Races.
