Spartans limp to Fernley on 5-game slide

SPRING CREEK — As the Spring Creek boys basketball team enters its Division 3A North-East opener, the Spartans limp to the floor — literally — on a five-game skid.

Due to a number of injuries to key players, the Spartans struggled mightily during a during an 0-3 trip to the East Idaho Holiday Shootout.

But, Spring Creek (2-8) is expected to return the services of senior Kayden Boyle — who missed four games with a sprained ankle — in preparation of the league opener against the Vaqueros (8-5) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Fernley.

The Vaqueros have some talent, led by senior Carson Kingston.

Kingston is third in the league in scoring and leads the team with 15.2 points per game, is tied for 10th in the conference at 6.1 rebounds, splits eighth in the league with 2.5 assists and adds 1.7 steals.

Junior Jett Caudle has also made plays in a number of areas — posting averages of 14.6 points, 3.8 assists — second in the league — 3.4 rebounds and is tied for fourth in the conference with 2.6 steals.

The Vaqueros have three double-digit scorers, the offensive weapons continued by senior Joshua Cartagena — who is fifth in the league in scoring at 14 points per game.

He also tallies 4.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.4 steals — splitting fourth in the league in dimes and ninth in the conference in steals.

Fernley is near four double-figure scorers, as senior Ryan Gamsby drops 9.6 points per contest — ranking fifth in the league at 7.4 rebounds.

He also turns in 1.8 assists and 1.7 takeaways.

Senior Jake Cummings averages 2.5 points and 4.2 rebounds.

While the Vaqueros are potent, they are not very deep with their rotation as far as production or minutes.

Off the bench, sophomore Garrett Harjo — in five games — has averaged 1.7 points and a board.

For the Spartans, the loss of senior Xavier Ornelas — who has missed the last four games and potentially the remainder of the season with a broken hand — will sting.

Ornelas was ninth in the league in scoring with a team-high 11 points and added four rebounds.

Through six games, junior Landon Albisu has stepped up big — ranking 10th in the conference in scoring at 10.5 points per game and adding 3.7 rebounds.

Boyle, should he play, provides the Spartans with 8.3 points, a team-high 5.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals.

Junior point guard Maddox Moye averages 6.2 points, 4.5 boards, a team-best 1.5 assists and 1.6 takeaways.

Senior Jacob Marizza scores 4.7 points, grabs 4.5 rebounds and leads the team with 1.8 steals.

On the wing, senior Christian Schmidt turns in 4.4 points, 1.5 boards and a steal — junior Klayten Piippo notching 2.9 points and 2.3 rebounds.

Inside, senior Josh Billat averages 2.1 points and 2.3 boards.

Sophomore Michael Dorame — a call-up from the junior varsity — has contributed averages of two points and 1.3 rebounds through three games.

Senior post Connor Wilkie averages 1.2 points and 1.3 rebounds.

Team Comparisons

Offensively, Fernley has nearly a 20-point advantage — averaging 59.1 points to 39.3 points for the Spartans.

The Vaqueros also lead the battle of the backboards with 31 boards to Spring Creek’s 25.8 rebounds.

With the pass, Fernley leads the Spartans by double digits in assists — the Vaqueros dishing 13.8 assists per contest, the Spartans making 3.8 dimes.

Defensively, the Vaqueros come away with 10.5 steals — Spring Creek making seven takeaways.

Shooting the rock, Fernley sticks 39% of its tries from the field — hitting 34% from three — and the Spartans hit on 32% of their attempts from the floor, going 20% from the land beyond.

At the stripe, the Vaqueros drill 67% from 15-feet — Spring Creek sinking 49% of its freebies.

Game Time

The Spartans (2-8) will open league play of the 3A North-East on the road against the Vaqueros (8-5) at 7:30 pm. Friday, in Fernley.

