Spartans look for 1st win at North Valleys

SPRING CREEK — The Spring Creek boys basketball team — freshly removed from three straight lopsided losses — will look for its first victory of the season.

After an 0-3 start to the year during the Brent Stokes State Farm Insurance Classic — none of which were closer than 27 points — the Spartans will open the regular season against a team that has not yet played a game.

At 7:30 p.m. Friday, Spring Creek will play on the road against a 3A North foe — taking on North Valleys, in Reno.

The Panthers (0-0) — according to MaxPreps — were scheduled to open their season on Dec. 1, in Dayton, but no score was reported.

As for the Spartans, their problems through three games are easily recognizable — harder to fix.

Spring Creek must take better care of the ball — committing 73 turnovers in three contests — play better defense (not yet limiting a team to less than 66 points) and put the ball in the bucket, currently posting a season high for scoring of 43 points.

Inside, the Spartans’ best post player has been senior Kayden Boyle — averaging 9.3 points and 4.3 rebounds.

From the outside, senior Xavier Ornelas was Spring Creek’s most potent threat — averaging 7.5 points and four boards — but he turned an ankle in the second game of the tournament and did not return.

Senior Jacob Marizza has provided energy on both ends of the floor with 4.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals and an assist — senior Christian Schmidt providing the Spartans with 4.3 points from the exterior.

Junior Klayten Piippo is averaging 3.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and a steal, while senior Connor Wilkie has added three points and a rebound per game.

Junior point guard Maddox Moye leads Spring Creek with five boards and 1.3 dimes per game — adding two points — and junior Ethan Bundrock has average 1.7 points and 2.7 rebounds.

Game Time

The Spartans (0-3) will look for their first victory of the year, opening 3A North play in a West-Easy crossover game versus North Valleys (0-0) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Reno.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.