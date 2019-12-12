Spartans look for 1st win, open league

SPRING CREEK — The Spring Creek boys basketball team — after an 0-3 start to the season against stiff competition — will look for its first victory of the year as the Spartans open league play.
In the Harlan Carter Invitational, in Redding, California, the Spartans dropped three straight — never coming closer than an 18-point loss.
Versus Enterprise
Spring Creek lost its season opener by a final score of 65-41 against Enterprise.
No Spartans finished in double digits, led by eight points apiece from senior Reed Westwood and junior Grant Brorby — who scored all of his points at the free throw line.
Sophomore center Garrison Bylund finished with seven points, junior Dylan Youngblood added six and seniors Kyle Owsley and Devin Holmes posted three points apiece — each making one of Spring Creek’s two 3s.
The scoring was capped by two points apiece from senior Cohen Woster and juniors Sam Tomera and Jayce Esplin.
Youngblood led the Spartans with eight rebounds, Bylund pulled down seven boards and Westwood finished with six collections.
Tomera paced the offense with a pair of assists, Owsley adding one dime.
The defense was led by a steal each by Holmes, Woster, Brorby and junior Aaron Lousignont.
Versus Del Oro
Against Del Oro, a poor first quarter spelled trouble for Spring Creek — the Golden Eagles outscoring the Spartans 15-4.
Spring Creek played the second quarter nearly even, 12-11, but trailed by 12 at 27-15 by halftime.
In the third, Del Oro posted 11 points — the Spartans held to single digits with eight.
The Spartans reached double figures in the fourth quarter with 11 points but allowed 15 more, Del Oro easing to a 53-34 victory.
Bylund was the lone man in double digits for Spring Creek with 11 points, also pacing the attack on the glass with five rebounds.
Tomera and Owsley each finished with five points, each stringing up one of Spring Creek’s three 3s.
Woster and Lousignont scored four points apiece, junior Landon Ritter nailed a triple and the offense was rounded off by a deuce from Westwood.
Esplin finished with four rebounds and an assist, the passing topped by two assists each for Owsley and Holmes.
Woster came away with both of the Spartans’ steals.
Versus Mazama
In the tournament finale, Spring Creek played its closest game of the Harlan Carter Invitational — falling by 18 points to Mazama (Klamath Falls, Oregon).
The Spartans were once again held without a double-digit scorer but posted a balanced offense.
Bylund led the way with seven points, Spring Creek earning six points from a trio: Owsley, Holmes and Westwood.
Esplin put in work on the backboards with eight rebounds.
Spring Creek had active hands and feet defensively, finishing with 10 steals — Westwood and Holmes making three steals each.
Bylund made a pair of thefts, and the Spartans gained a swipe apiece from Tomera and Owsley.
League Openers
The Spartans will play their Division 3A North opener at 7:30 p.m. Friday on the road against Dayton.
The Dust Devils have started the season 1-1 overall, and the teams will vie for their first wins in league play against one another.
Spring Creek will close the road trip with a 2:30 p.m. Saturday tipoff at South Tahoe (2-1 overall, 1-0 in league).
The Vikings won their league opener by a final score of 65-33 on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Sparks.