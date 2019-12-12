Spartans look for 1st win, open league

Tomera paced the offense with a pair of assists, Owsley adding one dime.

The defense was led by a steal each by Holmes, Woster, Brorby and junior Aaron Lousignont.

Versus Del Oro

Against Del Oro, a poor first quarter spelled trouble for Spring Creek — the Golden Eagles outscoring the Spartans 15-4.

Spring Creek played the second quarter nearly even, 12-11, but trailed by 12 at 27-15 by halftime.

In the third, Del Oro posted 11 points — the Spartans held to single digits with eight.

The Spartans reached double figures in the fourth quarter with 11 points but allowed 15 more, Del Oro easing to a 53-34 victory.

Bylund was the lone man in double digits for Spring Creek with 11 points, also pacing the attack on the glass with five rebounds.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tomera and Owsley each finished with five points, each stringing up one of Spring Creek’s three 3s.

Woster and Lousignont scored four points apiece, junior Landon Ritter nailed a triple and the offense was rounded off by a deuce from Westwood.