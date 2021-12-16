Spartans look to build winning streak

SPRING CREEK — “OK, we won a game yesterday. If we win today, it's called ‘two in a row.’ And if we win again tomorrow, it's called a ‘winning streak’... It has happened before!” Cleveland Indians manager Lou Brown, in the movie “Major League.”

Well, yesterday was Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, today was Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, for the Spring Creek boys basketball team.

After an 0-3 start to the year, the Spartans kicked off the regular season with back-to-back road victories against 3A North competition — defeating North Valleys 57-51 and Hug 54-52 — and now look to build their winning streak beyond two.

Spring Creek (2-3) will play its home opener against Wooster (2-2) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Through four games, the Colts have bookended their slate with loss — falling 74-70 in overtime at home to McQueen and 59-44 at home against Fernley — notching a pair of wins between defeats, beating Dayton at home by a final score of 56-48 and taking down the Greenwave, 51-43, in Fallon.

Wooster is led by a quartet of players in double figures, a fifth player nearly averaging double digits.

Senior Andrew King tops the team in scoring at 17 points per game — through one contest — adding two rebounds, an assist and a rebound.

Sophomore J.C. Marquicias averages 10.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and two assists.

Senior Kayden Quartz posts 10.3 points, 2.8 boards, 2.5 assists and 2.5 dimes per contest — senior Christien Smith notching 10.3 assists and 5.7 rebounds and paces the Colts with 4.3 swipes and 3.3 assists per outing.

Junior Jose Silvia Vazquez nearly averages a double-double at 9.8 points and a team-best 13.5 boards.

Senior Andre Caldwell has turned in all-around efforts with 6.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, two thefts and 1.8 assists per game.

Senior Sean Ratfield averages 3.3 points and 1.8 rebounds, while senior Andolis Lartigue — in one ballgame — turned in two points, five boards and three dimes.

For the Spartans, senior Xavier Ornelas leads the way in scoring at 12.8 points per game and averages five rebounds.

In the post, senior Kayden Boyle has averaged 8.4 points, 5.4 boards and 1.2 steals.

Through two contests — missing the preseason tournament — junior Landon Albisu chipped in 6.5 points and two rebounds per contest.

Junior point guard Maddox Moye averages 5.2 points and tops the roster with 5.6 rebound and two assists — adding two steals — and senior Jacob Marizza posts 5.2 points, 4.2 boards, a team-high 2.6 steals and an assist per game.

Junior forward Klayten Piippo averages 2.6 points and 1.6 rebounds.

Team Comparisons

Thus far, the Colts have the advantage in scoring at 54.5 points per game — the Spartans dropping 42.2 points per contest.

Wooster has taken better care of the ball, committing 19.8 turnovers to Spring Creek’s 26.8 giveaways per game.

On the backboards, the Colts have a sizable advantage of 36.3 rebounds to 27.8 boards.

The battle of takeaways is similar, Wooster edging Spring Creek in steals at 10.3 to 9.8.

A large number of the Colts’ buckets are courtesy of a pass, averaging 10.8 assists — while the Spartans average 4.6 dimes per game.

As for shooting, the Colts connect on 35% of their shots — hitting 36% from two and 33% from distance — and make just 52% of their free throws.

Spring Creek has shot 31% from the floor — going 39% from two but just 15% from three — and has buried only 51% of their its throws.

Game Time

The Spartans (2-3) will look to extend their winning streak to three in their home opener against Wooster (2-2) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek, closing the stand with a 2:30 p.m. Saturday contest versus South Tahoe (4-2 as of Thursday).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.