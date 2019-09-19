SPRING CREEK — A game is not always about doing something remarkably well all the time.
Last week, the Spring Creek football team did both — the Spartans avoiding costly mistakes and playing a solid game — winning for the first time in three tries after an 0-2 start, both losses coming by slim margins and stemming from untimely errors.
After a 36-21 victory over South Tahoe, the Spartans hope to keep the ball rolling Friday in another road game — Spring Creek’s third in a row.
The task of checking off another win will not be an easy one, the non-league contest against an out-of-state opponent requiring all hands on-deck.
At 7 p.m. MST, Spring Creek will face the No. 2 ranked team in the state of Idaho — traveling to Division 5A powerhouse Rigby.
The Trojans are 2-1, their lone loss coming by five points in a 31-26 road defeat at No. 3 ranked Couer d’Alene in the season opener.
Rigby followed with consecutive blowout wins of 42-13 at Hillcrest (Idaho Falls) and 34-12 versus Skyline (Idaho Falls).
“They’re big up front. They have the biggest D-line we have seen and probably will see all year. They run to the ball on defense,” said Spring Creek coach Mike Tournahu. “Their quarterback is athletic and makes things happen with his feet. They set up in a spread formation somewhat like Fallon.”
For the Spartans, senior running back Reed Westwood — who leads the Spartans with 339 rushing yards on 62 carries — will be a “game-time decision.”
“Reed banged up a shoulder against South Tahoe. He went to the doctor and it was fine but this being a non-league game, we’ll decide if he should play,” Tournahu said.
While Westwood’s status for Friday’s game is a question mark, Tournahu said this is “the healthiest we’ve been all year.”
“(Ethan) Lulay played quite a few snaps at safety (in South Tahoe). We got Ren Pacini back too,” he said. “(Jeff) Guthrie had a sore ankle after the last game, but he seems good to go. We’ll find out about (Dace) Draper.”
Draper was hurt late in the Spartans’ home and season opener against Fallon, suffering an injury to his talus bone — the bottom part of the ankle that connects the foot to the tibia and fibula in the lower leg — forced to miss each of the last-two games while wearing a walking boot.
If Westwood can’t go — and even if he can — Guthrie’s legs could prove invaluable for the Spartans.
He leads the team with five rushing touchdowns, carrying 40 times for 204 yards.
Through the air, he has completed 18-of-43 for 188 yards with two TDs and one pick.
Senior wide receiver Kyle Owsley — the Spartans’ big-play threat — tops the team with six catches for 129 yards and a touchdown, reeling in his TD catch on a 49-yard strike from junior Grant Brorby on a sweep-pass against the Vikings.
He has also carried the ball six times for 35 yards with a touchdown against the Greenwave.
In the return game, he took a kick 92 yards to the house against Fallon.
Senior Ryan Thurston can also factor in the passing game, already catching five balls for 45 yards with a score.
Last week, junior Aiden Painter emerged on the outside — catching two balls for 28 yards — scoring on a 26-yard swing pass.
On defense, junior linebacker Zach Simms may be a busy man against the Trojans — leading the Spartans with 21 tackles.
If Owsley has been Spring Creek’s big-play weapon on offense, the big-time defensive threat for the Spartans has been junior Q Boyd.
Boyd has booked 20 tackles (three for losses), made a sack, forced a team-high three fumbles and recovered another.
Senior outside linebacker Devin Holmes has also made things happen, recording 15 stops (two in the backfield) — picking off a pair of passes against South Tahoe.
Senior Brandon Yates and Westwood have each tallied 13 tackles.
Of his nine tackles, senior lineman Nick Ortega has booked a team-high four behind the line of scrimmage — adding a sack and a fumble recovery.
Lulay and Thurston have each forced a fumble, and Draper jumped on a loose ball in the season opener from Boyd’s forced fumble versus Fallon.
Against Lowry, junior Chase Milligan took an interception 28 yards for a touchdown — the Spartans’ first score of the game.
Game Time
Spring Creek will be tested at all levels — especially up front — as the Spartans hope to keep the ball rolling following their first win of the season.
The Spartans and the Trojans are set for a 7 p.m. MST kickoff Friday, in Rigby, Idaho.
Listen Live
Coverage of the contest will be available over the radio on KEAU 104.7 FM and online at network1sports.com.
