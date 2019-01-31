SPRING CREEK – The Lowry Buckaroos will look to punish the Spring Creek boys basketball team inside.
The Spartans are hoping to avoid getting handled in the paint.
Spring Creek (4-7 in league) posed little opposition to the Buckaroos (9-2 in league) during the first meeting on Dec. 21, 2018, in Spring Creek.
The Bucks shot 50 percent from the field (28-for-56) and outrebounded the Spartans 41-27 in a 70-50 win, the score actually winding up closer than the action on the court.
Following a 17-9 advantage in the first quarter, Lowry went bananas in the second period – hanging a 30-spot on the scoreboard – exploding to a 47-22 lead at the break.
Easing up in the third quarter, the Bucks only posted five points – the Spartans tacking on 12.
With the margin trimmed slightly to 18 at 52-34 entering the fourth quarter, Lowry closed the contest with 18 points in the final frame – Spring Creek scoring 16 in the period – the Buckaroos cruising to a 70-50 win.
In defeat, junior Zach Woster dropped a game-high 26 points and hit five 3s for the Spartans, but the Lowry defense limited him to 7-for-22 shooting.
He scored more than half of Spring Creek’s points and pulled down five rebounds.
Junior Kobe Stoker posted a team-high 15 points for Lowry and finished 7-for-10 from the floor, yanked down 10 rebounds for a double-double and blocked a shot.
He was joined in double digits with a double-double by senior teammate Dorsey Naveran, who was efficient with 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting – reeling in a game-high 14 rebounds and dishing three assists.
Junior Preston Snow gave the Buckaroos their third double-digit scorer with 10 points on 5-for-7 shooting and finished with three boards, two assists and two takeaways.
Senior Brendan Domire only made three shots in the contest (3-for-8) but all of his filed goals came from beyond the arc, giving him nine points.
He also paced the Lowry defense with three steals.
Spring Creek junior Kyle Owsley neared double figures for the Spartans and scored nine points, leading the passing attack with three assists.
Sophomore Raphael Rios topped the Spartans’ roster with six rebounds, and the defense was aided by a team-high two steals from junior Weston Pritchard – who snagged five boards.
Junior Reed Westwood – the Spartans’ leading scorer (10.1 points per game) – was held to five points and only attempted three shots.
If the Spartans want a better result the second-time around against the Buckaroos, Spring Creek will have to plug the middle and force more misses, collect a higher percentage of the rebounds and be more efficient offensively to help out the defense.
Spring Creek (4-7 in league) is now just one game out of the sixth and final position to the 3A North regional tournament in the loss column behind Dayton (6-6), the Spartans currently possessing the head-to-head tiebreaker should one occur with a 45-43 victory over the Dust Devils on Jan. 18 on a last-second bucket by junior Devin Holmes, in Dayton.
In order to maintain their chance to dance into the postseason, the Spartans need Ws – looking to steal a game from the Bucks at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Winnemucca.
Versus Fallon
The Spartans hung with Fallon early on Dec. 22, 2018, in Spring Creek, and trailed 38-27 at the break.
In the second half, Spring Creek was unable to close the gap – outscored 20-12 in the third quarter and 18-13 in the fourth – the Greenwave rolling to a 76-52 victory in the first matchup.
Spring Creek will play its final road game of the regular season against the No. 1-ranked Greenwave (11-1 in league) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, in Fallon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.