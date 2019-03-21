SPRING CREEK – The weekend series between the Spring Creek and Fernley baseball teams is a matchup of inverse records.
The Spartans (6-0 in league) will look to remain unbeaten with a three-game road series on the horizon against winless Fernley.
The Vaqueros are currently 0-6 in the Division 3A North, but Fernley has already gone through a wicked-tough stretch of its schedule – being swept by defending state champion Truckee and Fallon.
The Wolverines throttled Fernley in the season opener by a final score of 25-10, but Truckee scored 19 of its runs in the sixth and seventh innings.
Fernley lost the final-two games of the series by similar tallies of 11-1 and 11-0.
In the Vaqueros’ second series of the season, Fernley once again lost 11-1 to the Greenwave, in Fallon, but Saturday’s contests were close – Fallon digging out wins of 9-7 and 12-11.
The largest of Fernley’s struggles has been pitching, the rotation combining for a 13.35 earned-run average.
Fernley will gladly welcome back the services of right-handed senior pitcher Mason Timbrook, who has yet to see action in the early stages of the year.
The lowest ERA on the staff of 4.85 belongs to sophomore Tucker Hall, who has tossed the most innings with 8-2/3.
He has thrown six strikeouts but also given up six walks.
The majority of the Vaqueros’ offense has come from junior Jake Heimbruch, who is hitting .533 with two triples and a double, driving in a team-high 10 runs.
In limited action, junior Matt Glover is 3-for-6 with two doubles and four RBIs.
Senior Kyle Heimbruch has batted .450 with a two bagger and driven in a pair of runs.
Junior James Huckaby is currently hitting .400 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs, Hall also notching a .400 batting average.
As for the Spartans, they have picked up a former Fernley talent – senior transfer Jay King tearing it up for Spring Creek.
In Spring Creek’s league-opening series on the road at Dayton, King lit up the Dust Devils – batting 10-for-14 with 12 RBIs – smacking a trio of home runs and a double.
On the mound, he tossed a four-hit complete game and allowed one run over seven innings – striking out 13 batters and walking only two.
After blowout wins of 18-6, 8-1 and 13-2 against the Dust Devils, the Spartans found much closer battles in their second series versus Lowry.
Spring Creek fell behind 5-0 in the series opener, racked up 14-unanswered runs and saw the Buckaroos finished the game on a 7-1 streak – the Spartans inserting King on the mound with runners on base for the final-two outs and a 15-12 win.
The back-and-forth continued in the second contest, the Spartans winning by one run when senior Hunter Buzzetti was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded for a walk-off victory of 11-10.
Spring Creek posted a four-run frame in the bottom of the sixth in the series finale for a 9-6 win after falling behind 6-5 in the top of the fifth on a five-run frame for Lowry.
Despite opposite records in the league standings, the Spartans must be ready for a battle – Spring Creek looking to keep its unblemished mark intact with a 2 p.m. start Friday, in Fernley.
The series will close with a doubleheader at 10 a.m. and noon Saturday.
*The Spartans have not posted stats for the series versus Lowry.
