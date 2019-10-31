SPRING CREEK — The Spring Creek football team hopes to eliminate turnovers, make a few more defensive stops and avenge a one-point loss to Lowry.
On Friday, the No. 4 Spartans (4-4 in league) will get their chance — playing on the road against the Buckaroos (5-3 in league) for the second time.
Lowry won the first meeting on Sept. 6 by a final score of 22-21, the difference on the scoreboard coming down to a dropped snap by the Spartans on what should have been the game-tying extra point.
“After a game like that, you tell the kids that you’d like to get another shot at them in the playoffs,” said Spring Creek head coach Mike Tournahu. “We have our shot. Now, we have to use it. We had too many mistakes and they made some huge fourth-down plays; scored two of their touchdowns on fourth down. We have a couple kids back who didn’t play in the first game too.”
The game was remarkably even as far as stats.
Spring Creek rushed for 254 yards on 43 carries, Lowry racking up 222 yards on 33 totes.
Senior running back Reed Westwood rushed for 157 yards on 24 attempts for Spring Creek, but the Spartans allowed junior running back Anthony Peterson 216 yards on 28 carries with two touchdowns — tying the game 14-14 with his first TD on 4th-and-4 from the Spartans’ 5.
The Spartans scored twice on the ground as well, senior Matthew Writer posting 39 yards on just four attempts with a TD and senior quarterback Guthrie carrying 13 times for 37 yards and another touchdown.
Both squads struggled to pass the football, the Spartans finishing 2-for-14 for 21 yards and the Buckaroos going 2-of-11 for 61 yards — one going for a 30-yard touchdown on 4th-and-15 to senior Kevin Warren.
Defensively, the Spartans turned a takeaway into points — junior Chase Milligan taking a 28-yard interception to the house for Spring Creek’s first touchdown of the contest.
Junior Q Boyd also forced and recovered a fumble for Spring Creek, but the Spartans turned the ball over too many times — doing so on drives in Lowry territory — coughing up the rock on the opening drive at the Lowry 36 and once again on the potential go-ahead drive with 1:36 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Spring Creek also killed promising drives with costly penalties, many coming on the Buckaroos’ side of midfield.
Last Week
The good news for the Spartans is that they are coming off what Tournahu called “their best game of the season.”
Last week, Spring Creek dominated every facet of the game in a 40-0 home blowout of Elko.
You have free articles remaining.
“The kids were really fired up for the Elko game. I wish I could get that type of intensity from them all the time,” Tournahu said. “We didn’t turn the ball over the second week in a row, and the kids really did a good job on both sides of the football.”
The Spartans outgained the Indians by a total of 458 yards (350 rushing, 108 passing) to 71 yards (58 rushing, 13 passing) — limiting Elko to 32 yards of total offense in the first half and 39 after the break.
Westwood led an offense that averaged more than seven yards per carry, rushing for 221 yards on 26 totes with two touchdowns.
Boyd also eclipsed the 100-yard plateau with 101 on 12 attempts — including a 37-yard TD run.
Guthrie was efficient in the passing game, completing 8-of-15 for 108 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions.
He also found the end zone with his legs, carrying nine times for 26 yards.
Senior Kyle Owsley caught three balls for 56 yards, senior Ryan Thurston notching three receptions for 38 yards with an 18-yard TD.
Defensively, junior linebacker Zach Simms had an incredible ballgame.
Simms racked up a game-high 20 tackles — four for losses — two sacks, forced a fumble and picked off a pass for a 63-yard pick six.
Senior Devin Holmes filled gaps and notched 11 stops — two in the backfield — and senior Dace Draper booked eight stuffs.
Senior Brady Gackle picked off a high pass after a big pressure from Simms, and junior Jayce Esplin pounced on a fumble recovery that was caused by Simms.
Game Time
The No. 4 Spartans will look to avenge an early-season loss against the No. 5 Bucks at 7 p.m. Friday, in Winnemucca.
Listen to the game live on KEAU 104.7 FM or online at network1sports.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.