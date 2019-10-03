SPRING CREEK — If Friday’s ballgame was any indication of the Spring Creek football team’s strength and game plan, expect the Spartans to try for more of the same at North Valleys.
In a 46-21 home win over Sparks, the Spartans — namely senior running back Reed Westwood — ran at will on the Railroaders.
As a team, Spring Creek racked up 434 rushing yards on 40 carries.
In fact, Westwood’s five-touchdown night (four in the first half) — scoring on runs of 31 yards, 57 yards, 44 yards, two yards and 88 yards — was part of the third-best, single-game rushing total in the history of Spring Creek football.
His 346 rushing yards on 21 carries were only topped by only two backs.
In 2010, Logan Irvin set the Spring Creek single-game rushing record with 411 yards on 44 carries — also scoring five touchdowns in the contest — besting the previous single-game record of 348 yards by James Edwards.
When the Spartans hit the field Friday night, they will face a winless team on the road — the Panthers (0-5 overall, 0-4 in league) hungry their first victory.
North Valleys has been on the low side of a pair of close losses on the road, falling 17-13 on Sept. 7 at Truckee and 23-21 the following week at Elko — the Indians completing a 35-yard pass from junior Jake Zeller to junior Brigg Johnson on 4th-and-10 on their final drive and winning the game with a 21-yard field goal by Zeller with 59 seconds remaining.
Spring Creek’s rushing game and offensive line will be tested by a big, formidable defensive front for the Panthers.
Senior tackle Fakatouola Finau and defensive end Kevin Sandoval each have six tackles for losses, North Valleys also possessing athletic bodies at linebacker — senior Kellen Franklin making six of his 26 tackles behind the line of scrimmage.
Senior defensive back Maximus Quevado tops the team with 38 tackles and two fumble recoveries, followed by 37 stuffs from senior linebacker Cole Berry.
Junior linebacker Kelepi Tuakalau leads North Valleys with two sacks.
The Panthers have a few playmakers on offense.
Franklin has reeled in 15 passes for 290 yards with three touchdowns.
On the ground, junior Grasen Ternora has rushed for 229 yards on 58 carries with two TDs.
Berry also has two rushing scores on 41 attempts for 139 yards.
Sophomore quarterback Cameron Zeidler has completed 33-of-81 passes for 365 yards with three touchdowns against five interceptions.
Against Sparks, Spring Creek senior quarterback Jeff Guthrie was efficient in limited attempts and a small number of carries — completing 3-of-3 passes for 50 yards with a 30-yard touchdown to senior Ethan Lulay and rushing seven times for 30 yards.
Senior running back Matthew Writer capped the Spartans’ six-touchdown total with a one-yard plunge in the fourth quarter.
Junior Chase Milligan caught three passes on the night — two from Guthrie for 20 yards, one on a Sparks pass for an interception.
His pick was the first of the night for Spring Creek, senior Tanner Chiquete going up for an INT of his own in the second quarter.
Along with the takeaways in the passing game, Spring Creek forced another turnover on the ground — junior Bear Browne forcing a fumble that was recovered by junior Zach Simms.
Browne led the charge in the Railroaders’ backfield with three sacks.
Simms led the Spartans with 15 tackles, senior Dace Draper returning from an injury to his talus bone in the season opener and making 12 stops.
Senior Devin Holmes neared double-digit stops with nine, but he led the Spartans with two tackles for losses.
Game Time
The Spartans (2-3 overall, 2-2 in league) will look for consecutive wins for the first time of the season against North Valleys at 7 p.m. Friday, in Reno.
