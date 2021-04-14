Spartans low on overall experience

SPRING CREEK — After serving as head coach of the Spring Creek boys golf team for one year in 2019 — following nearly a two-year absence of prep action — Dan Mendez will go back to work for the 2021 campaign with a young roster.

Thankfully, the lone returner for the Spartans can shoot low scores.

Now-senior Kevin Thompson has four years of varsity experience — used intermittently as a freshman — and qualified for the 2019 Division 3A Nevada State Boys Golf Championships individually as a sophomore.

In 2019, Thompson tied for the third and fourth-best average throughout the 3A North season — the top-six individuals going to state — carding an average round of 85.7 strokes.

At the state tournament, he wound up splitting 17th, 18th and 19th with a two-round total of 172 — notching an 88 in the first round and trimming his score to 84 on day two.

The 2020 season was shut down before varsity competition began, teams taking part in an icebreaker tournament and one JV event.

For the upcoming year — more specifically, just a six-week stretch — Thompson will have a whole-new pack of running mates.