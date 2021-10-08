Spartans mercy-rule Dayton

Dayton recovered but turned the ball over on downs at the 26.

Marizza broke free down the right sideline for his third touchdown of the game, the extra point tacked on by senior Harry May for a 28-0 lead with 10:52 remaining in the second quarter.

The Dust Devils turned the ball over on downs once again on their next drive — handing Spring Creek the ball at the Dayton 15 — leading to another Spartan touchdown.

Petersen ran left on a keeper and scored a touchdown with his legs — holding nullifying the TD.

Marizza ran for a big gain to the 1 but coughed up the rock as he dove for the goal line, senior Josh Billat flying in for the recovery.

On the next snap, Marizza plunged through the middle for his fourth TD of the first half.

The extra point missed wide to the left, but the Spartans led big at 34-0 with 8:51 on the clock.

Spring Creek forced a 4th-and-16 at the Dayton 27 with a sack by Campbell and senior Connor Cluff, but the Dust Devils converted with a great pass by Sandoval and a sweet snag in traffic by senior Isaiah Powell — who reached the Spring Creek 30.