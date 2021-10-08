Spartans mercy-rule Dayton

SPRING CREEK — All Spartans, all the time.
Friday’s home game was a series of joyous events for the Spring Creek football team.
Coming off a tough loss last week, in Fallon, home cooking and a winless opponent were just what head coach A.J. Wilson ordered.
The Spartans rolled early and often against Dayton, opening a running clock in the first half and pounding the Dust Devils by a final score of 54-0.
Dayton experienced brief success on its first drive, picking up a pair of first downs — including a 15-yard catch by No. 23 — not listed on the roster — from senior quarterback Eloy Sandoval and a run to midfield on third down by freshman Archie Ervin.
However, the Spartans pushed the Dust Devils back with tackles for losses by junior Klayten Piippo and senior Keefer Campbell.
On third down, the snap bounced off the hands of the QB and rolled all the way back to inside the Dayton 20.
Spring Creek struck quickly, senior Jacob Marizza breaking a run off-tackle right for an easy touchdown.
The extra point by senior Ian Russell was right down the middle, opening a 7-0 lead with 7:30 remaining in the first quarter.
On the kickoff, junior Jeremy Inama laid a lick on the return man.
Dayton mounted just one yard on three carries and punted to the Spartans’ 42.
After a one-yard loss, the Spartans hit a big play.
Junior quarterback Weston Petersen threw a swing pass to senior Kayden Boyle — who saw the seas part and dashed 69 yards for Spring Creek’s second score.
The Russell PAT opened a 14-0 lead with 4:43 on the first-quarter clock.
On Dayton’s next possession, a huge sack by Inama set up a 4th-and-37.
Spring Creek’s following possession was a short one as well.
Despite a 52-yard rushing touchdown by Marizza that was taken off the board due to a holding penalty, the Spartans picked up a first down on a pass-interference call on an attempted pass to senior Ryan Marich.
On 3rd-and-4 from the 30, Marizza once again broke free — splitting the middle and traversing to the right pylon — capping his second touchdown run with a stiff arm and a dive into the end zone.
The extra point made the score 21-0 by the end of the first quarter.
The Dust Devils went nowhere on their next drive and elected to leave the offense on the field for a 4th-and-15 at their own 37.
Piippo forced great pressure and pushed the quarterback out of the pocket, knocking the ball loose.
Dayton recovered but turned the ball over on downs at the 26.
Marizza broke free down the right sideline for his third touchdown of the game, the extra point tacked on by senior Harry May for a 28-0 lead with 10:52 remaining in the second quarter.
The Dust Devils turned the ball over on downs once again on their next drive — handing Spring Creek the ball at the Dayton 15 — leading to another Spartan touchdown.
Petersen ran left on a keeper and scored a touchdown with his legs — holding nullifying the TD.
Marizza ran for a big gain to the 1 but coughed up the rock as he dove for the goal line, senior Josh Billat flying in for the recovery.
On the next snap, Marizza plunged through the middle for his fourth TD of the first half.
The extra point missed wide to the left, but the Spartans led big at 34-0 with 8:51 on the clock.
Spring Creek forced a 4th-and-16 at the Dayton 27 with a sack by Campbell and senior Connor Cluff, but the Dust Devils converted with a great pass by Sandoval and a sweet snag in traffic by senior Isaiah Powell — who reached the Spring Creek 30.
However, on 4th-and-3 — Billat got up in the face of the quarterback and forced an errant throw on a last-ditch attempt.
Petersen cashed in quickly, dropping a dime down the left sideline to Boyle on a streak — going for a 73-yard gain to the Dayton 5.
Petersen called his own number off the left side for a rushing TD.
The running clock was enforced as Russell’s extra point opened a 41-0 lead with 4:27 remaining in the first half.
Spring Creek forced another turnover on downs at the Dayton 22, and Marizza gashed the defense for what should have been another score — called off with a hold.
On the next play, the Spartans threw a screen to junior Maddox Moye — who made some moves and reached the end zone — the should-have-been TD also taken off the board with another hold or a block in the back.
At the break, the Spartans led huge at 41-0.
In the second half, Spring Creek took its first drive the distance.
After a return by Russell to the 39, Marizza carried for eight yards — Boyle setting up the Spartans in Dayton territory with a 30-yard gain down the left sideline on a sweep.
Marizza capped the possession with a 20-yard touchdown.
The PAT made the score 48-0 with 7:30 remaining in the third quarter.
Dayton continued its next drive with a 4th-and-13 heave by Sandoval to Powell, who outleaped a pair of defenders for another remarkable catch and a gain of 32 yards to the Spring Creek 47.
But, an overpowering Spring Cree line — with a key sack from freshman Colin Banning — pushed the Dust Devils back to their own 45, where they turned the ball over on downs.
Boyle — inserted at quarterback — made a huge run on a broken play and ran for a 45-yard touchdown, the Spartans committing another penalty that nullified the score.
However, Spring Creek managed to find the end zone one more time — senior Johnny Slade rolling for a 40-yard touchdown — a bad snap killing the PAT — capping a 54-0 victory.
Up Next
The Spartans (3-2 overall, 1-1 in league) will play their homecoming contest against Lowry (5-1 overall, 1-1 in league as of Oct. 8) at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, in Spring Creek.