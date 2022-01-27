Spartans need to bring big effort

SPRING CREEK — The last time out, the Spring Creek boys basketball team (2-13 overall, 0-5 in league) played its best game in more than a month — the Spartans winless since Dec. 11, 2021 — but the outcome of the contest was a 59-43 loss to Fallon.

Despite the better product on the floor, Spring Creek were outrebounded 37 to 23 in the 16-point defeat — the Greenwave killing the Spartans with second-chance points.

Starting the second half of the league schedule, the Spartans will host Fernley (11-7 overall, 3-2 in league) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek, needing to bring a big effort defensively and the backboards.

The Vaqueros are a very-capable offensive team, possessing three double-digit scorers and nearing a fourth.

Junior Jett Caudle leads the team at 13.9 points per game and also tops the roster with 3.4 assists and 2.3 steals — adding 3.1 rebounds — ranking third in the league in scoring, pacing the conference in assists and placing sixth in takeaways.

Senior Carson Kingston poses a matchup problem at 6-foot-3 — possessing the length to do work in the paint and the skills to hurt teams from the perimeter — averaging 13.8 points, 5.3 boards, 2.2 assists and 1.7 steals.

He currently ranks fourth in the conference in scoring, is tied for sixth in rebounds, splits seventh in dimes and shares 10th in thefts.

Fernley’s third double-digit scorer is senior Joshua Cartagena, who pours in 11.6 points per contest and adds 4.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and two steals — possessing league ranks of eighth in points, fifth in dimes and eighth in steals.

Senior Ryan Gamsby approaches double digits at 9.1 points — seventh in the league — and leads the team with 6.8 rebounds per game, the fifth-best total in the conference.

He also adds 1.8 assists (10th in the league) and 1.6 steals.

While Fernley’s top-four players are as potent as any quartet in the league, there is a significant drop-off in production from the rest of the roster.

Senior Jake Cummins averages 2.8 points and 4.2 rebounds; and sophomore Garrett Harjo posts 2.3 points, 1.7 rebounds and an assist.

For Spring Creek, senior Xavier Ornelas — who broke his hand in mid-December — averaged a team-high 11 points and four rebounds through five contests.

Junior Landon Albisu — after missing four games — has emerged and averages 8.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and a steal.

Without Fernley’s totals listed on the league statistical leaders, Albisu ranks eighth in the league in scoring.

Senior post Kayden Boyle has turned in 8.2 points, a team-high 5.3 boards — tying for sixth in the league — and adds 1.4 steals and 1.1 assists.

At point guard, junior Maddox Moye turns in 5.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, a team-best 2.3 assists and a roster-high 1.7 steals — ranking sixth in the conference in assists and 10th in takeaways.

Senior Christian Schmidt has provided 4.7 points and 1.6 rebounds, and senior Jacob Marizza has notched 4.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals.

Junior Klayten Piippo averages 3.9 points and 2.5 boards, while senior post Josh Billat tallies 1.5 points and 1.6 rebounds — senior Connor Wilkie posting 1.3 points and 1.4 boards.

Through six games, sophomore Michael Dorame adds a point per outing — junior Ethan Bundrock grabbing 1.2 rebounds per ballgame.

Team Comparisons

The Vaqueros have a healthy advantage offensively at 55.2 points per game, the Spartans scoring 38.6.

Fernley also has a lead on the backboards with 28.8 per contest, Spring Creek collecting 23.4.

One of the widest discrepancies revolves around passing to buckets, the Vaqueros averaging 13.1 assists to the Spartans’ 5.4 dimes.

On the defensive end, Fernley creates 9.9 steals per ballgame — Spring Creek forcing 7.6 takeaways.

Shooting the rock, the Vaqueros convert 39% of their attempts from the field — hitting 45% from two and 32% from distance — the Spartans connecting on 32% of their tries from the floor on 39% from two and 21% from deep.

At the line, Fernley has a considerable cushion — sticking 64% of its free throws — Spring Creek dropping just 44% from the charity stripe.

Game Time

The Spartans (2-13 overall, 0-5 in league) will host the Vaqueros (11-7 overall, 3-2 in league) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek.

Spring Creek will close its home stand at 2:30 p.m. Saturday against Dayton (5-7 overall, 1-4 in league as of Thursday).

In the first matchup, the Spartans came up a point short in a 48-47 contest on Jan. 8, in Dayton.







