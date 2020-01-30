Spartans need victories on the road

Spring Creek senior Devin Holmes knocked down a game-high three 3s and finished with 12 points, five rebounds and a steal.

Junior Grant Brorby matched his career high with 11 points and closed with four rebounds, three dimes and a pair of thefts.

The Vaqueros gained eight points apiece from junior Anthony Thompson, senior Drew Miller and junior Tucker Hall.

Miller jerked down six rebounds, blocked a game-high four shots, dished an assist and made a steal.

Thompson collected five boards, and Hall added three steals, two rebounds and an assist.

Junior Daunte Ceresola closed out the scoring for Fernley with seven points, five rebounds and two takeaways.

Spring Creek sophomore Garrison Bylund finished with six points and six boards, junior Jayce Esplin notching four points and five rebounds.

The Spartans’ offense was rounded out by three points apiece from junior Sam Tomera and senior Kyle Owsley.

Owsley had a nice game in several areas, making a team-high four steals, pacing the defense with three thefts and snagging three rebounds.

Fernley has proven to be a better team since the New Year.