Spartans need victories on the road

SPRING CREEK — Essentially three games out in the win column of the sixth and final berth to the regional tournament, the Spring Creek boys basketball team likely needs a pair of road victories to climb back in the hunt.
The good news for the Spartans is that they have already beaten the two teams they will face.
Spring Creek (4-15 overall, 3-8 in league) will open its trip with a 7:30 p.m. Friday date, in Fernley.
The Spartans took down the Vaqueros (7-10 overall, 6-7 in league) by a final score of 55-50 on Dec. 20, 2019, in Spring Creek — far and away the Spartans’ best win of the season.
Spring Creek placed three players in double digits, led by a team-high 16 points and a game-best eight rebounds from senior Reed Westwood, who added two steals.
For the Vaqueros, sophomore Carson Kingston dropped a team-high 19 points and two 3s.
Kingston grabbed a team-best seven boards, tied for the team high with three takeaways and dished a team-best two assists.
Spring Creek senior Devin Holmes knocked down a game-high three 3s and finished with 12 points, five rebounds and a steal.
Junior Grant Brorby matched his career high with 11 points and closed with four rebounds, three dimes and a pair of thefts.
The Vaqueros gained eight points apiece from junior Anthony Thompson, senior Drew Miller and junior Tucker Hall.
Miller jerked down six rebounds, blocked a game-high four shots, dished an assist and made a steal.
Thompson collected five boards, and Hall added three steals, two rebounds and an assist.
Junior Daunte Ceresola closed out the scoring for Fernley with seven points, five rebounds and two takeaways.
Spring Creek sophomore Garrison Bylund finished with six points and six boards, junior Jayce Esplin notching four points and five rebounds.
The Spartans’ offense was rounded out by three points apiece from junior Sam Tomera and senior Kyle Owsley.
Owsley had a nice game in several areas, making a team-high four steals, pacing the defense with three thefts and snagging three rebounds.
Fernley has proven to be a better team since the New Year.
After battling injuries early in the season, the Vaqueros are 5-3 since the turning of the calendar.
On Jan. 23, Fernley beat No. 3 Lowry by a final score of 66-55 — capping a four-game winning streak.
Against defending state champion Fallon, the Vaqueros fell 58-41 on Jan. 25.
On Tuesday, Dayton avenged a 72-65 overtime loss on Jan. 7, in Fernley, the Dust Devils taking an overtime contest on their home floor by a one-point, 47-46 tally.
Stat Comparisons
Fernley is more proficient at putting up points and sinking shots, scoring 51 points per game and knocking down 39 percent of its field goals — Spring Creek averaging 43.9 points and burying shots at a 33-percent clip from the floor.
Rebounding is a virtual wash, the Vaqueros snagging 28.8 boards and the Spartans collecting 28.2.
The Vaqueros have set up teammates to score with 10.1 assists, the Spartans posting 8.1 dimes.
Defensively, Fernley tallies 7.8 steals and 1.7 blocks — Spring Creek averaging 7.1 takeaways and 1.1 swats.
Team Leaders
Fernley
Scoring — Kingston at 16 points per game, Ceresola (9.7), Hall (8.1), Thompson (6.0), Miller (5.1), sophomore Isaac O’Neill (5.0 in three games), junior Jonah Turner (4.0), sophomore Julian McIntyre (3.5) and junior Justin Hyman (2.2)
Rebounding — Miller at seven rebounds per contest, Ceresola (5.7), Kingston (5.2), Thompson (3.9), Hall and senior Trevor Hargett (3.1) and Turner (2.5)
Assists — O’Neill with 3.7 dimes per game, Miller (2.2) Kingston (2.0), Hall and Hargett (1.8), Thompson (1.5) and freshman Jett Caudle (one in one game)
Steals — Hall with 1.8 takeaways per game, Kingston and Hargett (1.6) and Ceresola (1.2)
Blocks — Miller with 1.7 stuffs per contest
Spring Creek
Scoring — Westwood at 10.1 points per ballgame, Bylund (8.1), Owsley (7.9), Holmes (6.2) and Brorby (5.4)
Rebounding — Westwood with 5.7 boards per game, Bylund (4.6), Holmes (4.5), Esplin (3.5), Owsley (2.8) and Brorby (2.6)
Assists — Owsley at 2.3 dimes per contest, Brorby (2.2) and Holmes (1.2)
Steals — Owsley with 1.6 steals per outing, Holmes (1.4), Holmes (1.2) and Westwood (1.0)
Blocks — Westwood with .4 swats per game
Game Time
The Spartans (4-15 overall, 3-8 in league) will look for their second victory over the Vaqueros (7-10 overall, 6-7 in league) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Fernley.
Weekend Wrap
Spring Creek will cap its weekend with a 2:30 p.m. Saturday tip versus the Railroaders (2-17 overall, 1-12 in league) at The Brick House, in Sparks.
The Spartans pulled away from the Railroaders with 37-24 run in the second half for a 64-47 victory in the first matchup on Dec. 21, 2019, in Spring Creek.