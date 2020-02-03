Lowry took third with a 6-2 record — falling only to Spring Creek and Fernley — and Elko finished fourth with a 5-3 mark; losing to the Spartans, the Vaqueros and the Buckaroos.
The Spartans beat North Valleys 77-0, posted a 66-3 advantage over Lowry, took out Fallon 74-6, blanked Sparks by a tally of 84-0, beat Fernley with relative ease (58-18), shut out Dayton 84-0, dismantled South Tahoe 75-6 and closed with a 66-9 victory against the Indians.
Elko opened with consecutive wins against Fallon (48-26) and South Tahoe (59-24) before losing a 46-33 battle with Lowry.
The Indians bounced back with three straight wins of 53-21 versus North Valleys, 75-6 against Dayton and 71-6 over Sparks — Elko closing with consecutive losses to Fernley (54-27) and Spring Creek (66-9).
Weight Classes
106 Pounds
At 106 pounds, Elko freshman Craig Slater finished the duals with an undefeated 6-0 record with three pins and a win by technical fall — earning two victories by forfeit for an 8-0 overall record.
Spring Creek freshman Wesley Ricaporte went 4-1 with four pins in the matches he actually wrestled, his only loss coming by a 4-2 decision to Slater.
Fellow freshman Jake Bradford went 1-0 with a win by fall.
113 Pounds
In the 113-pound division, Spring Creek junior Chase Milligan closed with an undefeated mark of 7-0 and posted all seven victories by way of fall.
Elko freshman Titan Kennedy closed with a sub .500 record of 3-4 with a pin and a win by technical fall.
120 Pounds
Elko junior Zeth Kinterknecht was unbeaten in five matches and recorded four victories by fall, Spring Creek junior Aiden Painter finishing with a 5-1 mark — his lone loss coming to Kinterknecht in an 8-3 decision — tallying two pins.
126 Pounds
In six matches, Spring Creek senior Kodis Campbell tallied a perfect mark with five pins.
Elko sophomore Elliot Leaman went 1-5 with a tech-fall win.
132 Pounds
Like Campbell, Spring Creek senior Riley Fuchs never lost — finishing with a 6-0 record and four pins and another win by technical fall.
Elko sophomore Noah Chacon was an even 3-3 with a pair of pins.
138 Pounds
Spring Creek sophomore Terron Mogensen — in four matches — was never beaten and pinned two of his opponents.
Elko junior Ricky Calderon closed with a 1-3 mark and a pin.
Elko placed a trio of wrestlers and finished 10th as a team against a healthy number of varsity programs, scoring 78 points. Wells finished 13th overall with 42 points and sent two grapplers to the podium, West Wendover finishing 21st with 23 points.
The Indians placed third with a team score of 128 points, trailing only second-place Palo Verde (147) and champion Green Valley (252.5). Elko wrestled well as a unit and sent four of nine members to podium, led by a pair of champions.
As a unit, the Indians ranked ninth of 27 teams with a score of 92 points during the Spring Creek Kiwanis Invitational. Individually, Elko was led by runner-up efforts from freshman Craig Slater and junior Zeth Kinterknecht.
Of 27 teams, Spring Creek topped the field by a wide margin with 306 points — besting second-place Fernley (189.5) by 116.5 points. Of 20 wrestlers on the varsity roster, the Spartans finished with 15 medalists — including five champions, four runners-up and a consolation champ.
The Spring Creek wrestling team was only three points from winning the 46th annual Buhl Invitational, but the Spartans did crown an individual champion. In the 106-pound division, freshman Colton Browne was the No. 1 gun. The 27th annual Spring Creek Kiwanis Invitational will take place at 3 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday.
Before the holiday, the Spring Creek wrestling team took care of business. On Dec. 20-21, the Spartans thrashed the competition at the Christmas Clash, in Farmington, Utah, opening a victory of more than 100 points over the second-place Westlake (Saratoga Springs, Utah).
