Related to this story

Indians’ JV takes 10th in Fernley
Local Sports

Indians’ JV takes 10th in Fernley

Elko placed a trio of wrestlers and finished 10th as a team against a healthy number of varsity programs, scoring 78 points. Wells finished 13th overall with 42 points and sent two grapplers to the podium, West Wendover finishing 21st with 23 points.

Kinterknecht, Slater win 1st in Vegas
Local Sports

Kinterknecht, Slater win 1st in Vegas

The Indians placed third with a team score of 128 points, trailing only second-place Palo Verde (147) and champion Green Valley (252.5). Elko wrestled well as a unit and sent four of nine members to podium, led by a pair of champions.

+2
Slater, Kinterknecht take 2nd for Elko

Slater, Kinterknecht take 2nd for Elko

As a unit, the Indians ranked ninth of 27 teams with a score of 92 points during the Spring Creek Kiwanis Invitational. Individually, Elko was led by runner-up efforts from freshman Craig Slater and junior Zeth Kinterknecht.

No Surprise: Spartans 1st at Spring Creek Kiwanis
Local Sports

No Surprise: Spartans 1st at Spring Creek Kiwanis

Of 27 teams, Spring Creek topped the field by a wide margin with 306 points — besting second-place Fernley (189.5) by 116.5 points. Of 20 wrestlers on the varsity roster, the Spartans finished with 15 medalists — including five champions, four runners-up and a consolation champ.

Browne wins, Spartans 2nd in Buhl
Local Sports

Browne wins, Spartans 2nd in Buhl

The Spring Creek wrestling team was only three points from winning the 46th annual Buhl Invitational, but the Spartans did crown an individual champion. In the 106-pound division, freshman Colton Browne was the No. 1 gun. The 27th annual Spring Creek Kiwanis Invitational will take place at 3 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday.

Kinterknecht takes 1st at Wiley Dobbs
Local Sports

Kinterknecht takes 1st at Wiley Dobbs

Despite limited team success at the Wiley Dobbs Invitational from Dec. 21-22, in Twin Falls, Idaho, three Elko wrestlers placed in their weight divisions — led by a champion at 120 pounds.

Spartans thrash at Christmas Clash
Local Sports

Spartans thrash at Christmas Clash

Before the holiday, the Spring Creek wrestling team took care of business. On Dec. 20-21, the Spartans thrashed the competition at the Christmas Clash, in Farmington, Utah, opening a victory of more than 100 points over the second-place Westlake (Saratoga Springs, Utah).

Spartans take 31st of 107 teams at RTOC
Local Sports

Spartans take 31st of 107 teams at RTOC

Facing the ultimate competition at the Reno Tournament of Champions, the Spring Creek Spartans — the three-time defending 3A state wrestling champions — ranked 31st of 107 teams at the annual RTOC.

+19
Spartans set for 4-peat
Local Sports

Spartans set for 4-peat

  • 6 min to read

The Division 3A state wrestling field is still looking up. At the top of the heap is Spring Creek, and the Spartans are looking to stay there for the fourth-consecutive season.