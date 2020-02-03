ELKO — During the Division 3A North wrestling duals, no team came within 40 points of the three-time defending state champs.

Spring Creek wrapped up the league duals with an unbeaten record of 8-0, their closest margin of victory coming in a 58-18 victory over second-place Fernley, the Vaqueros’ only loss (7-1).

Lowry took third with a 6-2 record — falling only to Spring Creek and Fernley — and Elko finished fourth with a 5-3 mark; losing to the Spartans, the Vaqueros and the Buckaroos.

The Spartans beat North Valleys 77-0, posted a 66-3 advantage over Lowry, took out Fallon 74-6, blanked Sparks by a tally of 84-0, beat Fernley with relative ease (58-18), shut out Dayton 84-0, dismantled South Tahoe 75-6 and closed with a 66-9 victory against the Indians.

Elko opened with consecutive wins against Fallon (48-26) and South Tahoe (59-24) before losing a 46-33 battle with Lowry.

The Indians bounced back with three straight wins of 53-21 versus North Valleys, 75-6 against Dayton and 71-6 over Sparks — Elko closing with consecutive losses to Fernley (54-27) and Spring Creek (66-9).

Weight Classes

106 Pounds

At 106 pounds, Elko freshman Craig Slater finished the duals with an undefeated 6-0 record with three pins and a win by technical fall — earning two victories by forfeit for an 8-0 overall record.

Spring Creek freshman Wesley Ricaporte went 4-1 with four pins in the matches he actually wrestled, his only loss coming by a 4-2 decision to Slater.

Fellow freshman Jake Bradford went 1-0 with a win by fall.

113 Pounds

In the 113-pound division, Spring Creek junior Chase Milligan closed with an undefeated mark of 7-0 and posted all seven victories by way of fall.

Elko freshman Titan Kennedy closed with a sub .500 record of 3-4 with a pin and a win by technical fall.

120 Pounds

Elko junior Zeth Kinterknecht was unbeaten in five matches and recorded four victories by fall, Spring Creek junior Aiden Painter finishing with a 5-1 mark — his lone loss coming to Kinterknecht in an 8-3 decision — tallying two pins.

126 Pounds

In six matches, Spring Creek senior Kodis Campbell tallied a perfect mark with five pins.

Elko sophomore Elliot Leaman went 1-5 with a tech-fall win.

132 Pounds

Like Campbell, Spring Creek senior Riley Fuchs never lost — finishing with a 6-0 record and four pins and another win by technical fall.

Elko sophomore Noah Chacon was an even 3-3 with a pair of pins.

138 Pounds

Spring Creek sophomore Terron Mogensen — in four matches — was never beaten and pinned two of his opponents.

Elko junior Ricky Calderon closed with a 1-3 mark and a pin.

145 Pounds

For the Spartans, all but one of senior Bear Browne’s five victories — against no losses — came on pinfall wins.

Junior Marc Hauger went 0-5 for the Indians.

152 Pounds

With a 5-0 record, Spring Creek junior Q Boyd never allowed a match to go the distance — pinning four opponents and beating another by technical fall.

Elko senior Rieley Swanson closed with a 1-5 record and a victory by fall.

160 Pounds

Spring Creek senior Gabe Ekanger lost just one match — being pinned by Fernley’s Jackson Chapin in 2:40 — wrapping up with a 4-1 record and all wins coming on pins.

170 Pounds

Spring Creek sophomore Shawn Lortie posted a 5-1 mark with four wins by fall and another by major decision, his lone loss coming in a back-and-forth, 5-3 decision against Lowry’s Anthony Peterson.

For the Indians, sophomore Braedon Swaffield notched an even record of 3-3 with three pins.

182 Pounds

Sophomore Keefer Campbell tallied a .500 record of 3-3 with all victories coming on pins for the Spartans, sophomore Damion Bradshaw going 2-3 with a pair of pins for the Indians.

195 Pounds

Spring Creek senior Jeff Guthrie wasn’t just perfect at 5-0, he pinned every single opponent he faced.

Elko freshman Leonard Dohl finished with a 2-4 record and one victory by fall.

220 Pounds

In four matches, Spring Creek senior Hunter Hood lost one time — an 8-3 decision to Fernley’s Setriano Pirrodi — Hood closing with a 3-1 record and three pins.

Elko junior Darin Legrand posted an even 2-2 mark with two pins, his losses coming by fall to Pirrodi (3:46) and Hood (1:05).

285 Pounds

Elko senior Gabe Lozano — in three matches — was never beaten and tallied two victories by fall.

Spring Creek senior Nick Ortega closed with a 2-2 record and one pin; dropping a tight, 3-2 decision to Lozano and losing by fall in 3:03 to Fernley’s Alec Carr.

Elko junior Alfredo Flores won his only match by sudden victory with the score at 18-16 against Dayton’s Seledon Leyva.

Up Next

When the wrestlers hit the mats in their next matches, trips to state will be on the line.

Spring Creek and Elko will compete during the Division 3A North regional tournament, wrestling at 4 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday, at Sparks High School.

The top-four finishers in each weight class with earn trips to the Division 3A Nevada State Wrestling Championships, where they will face the top-four wrestlers from the South.

The 3A state championships will take place Feb. 14-15, at Virgin Valley High School, in Mesquite.

