Spartans off to a winning start

Knudsen (1-for-1) and Chiquete (1-for-2) led the Spartans with two RBIs and a run scored apiece, and Gull finished a perfect 2-for-2 with an RBI — tying senior Kyle Owsley for the team high with two runs scored — and sophomore Ian Russell went 1-for-1 with an RBI and scored a run.

As a team, the Spartans tore up the bases with five steals — Owsley leading the way with two — Dockery, Rios and senior Devin Holmes swiping one each.

Spring Creek pitching: Knudsen 1 IP 3 H 7 R 7 ER 4 BB 0 K, Russell 1-2/3 IP 4 H 3 R 3 ER 0 BB 0 K, Dockery 1/3 IP 0 H 0 R 0 ER 0 BB 0 K.

Spring Creek batting: Gull 2-2, Knudsen 1-1, Russell 1-1, Owsley 1-1, Chiquete 1-2, Mullins 1-3.

GILA RIDGE — 352 — (10) 7 2

SPRING CREEK — 910 — (10) 7 0

Versus Bagdad

The Spartans found another quick start Friday against Bagdad, and was able to hang on late and score the game-winning run in the bottom of the fifth.

Spring Creek took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first, but the Sultans cut into the margin — scoring a run in both the second and third frames — tying the contest 2-2.