Spartans off to a winning start

SPRING CREEK — The somewhat inexperienced, low-on-numbers Spring Creek baseball team knocked out a winning start to season.
During the Kingman Tournament, the Spartans posted two wins in four tries and tied in another contest — dropping just one game.
With a 2-1-1 record, Spring Creek won its season opener Thursday by a final score of 8-5 versus Snowflake and tied Gila Ridge 10-10.
On Friday, Spring Creek edged Bagdad 3-2 before losing for the first time by a shutout tally of 13-0 against San Luis.
Versus Snowflake
Against Snowflake, the Spartans took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second but allowed two runs in the top of the third — Spring Creek posting a crucial five-run burst in the home half for a 6-2 lead.
The margin remained the same as both teams plated a pair of scores in the fourth inning, and Snowflake only managed to cut into deficit with a single score in the top of the fifth.
Spring Creek took its season opener by a final score of 8-5.
Junior Jacob Rios led Spring Creek with three RBIs and went 1-foe-2 with a double, junior Grant Brorby also hit 1-for-2 and drove in a run and sophomore Connor Clarke also finished 1-for-2 with an RBI.
Senior Tanner Chiquete finished 1-for-2 with a two-bagger, and junior Nathan Gull closed 1-for-2 at the dish.
Senior Tanner Knudsen, junior Jaydon Mullins and Chiquete each paced the offense with two runs scored, Gull and Brorby crossing once apiece.
Senior Cameron Dockery stole a base.
On the bump, Brorby picked up the win with a complete-game effort.
Spring Creek pitching: (W) Brorby 5 IP 4 H 5 R 2 ER 5 BB 3 K.
Spring Creek batting: Rios 1-2, Chiquete 1-2, Clarke 1-2, Gull 1-2, Brorby 1-2. 2B: Rios, Chiquete.
SNOWFLAKE — 002 21 — 5 4 2
SPRING CREEK — 015 20 — 8 5 3
Versus Gila Ridge
Against the Hawks, the Spartans hung on for a 10-10 tie after three innings.
Spring Creek broke open a huge lead early after allowing three runs in the top of the first, the Spartans going off for nine runs in the home half.
However, Gila Ridge sliced the margin to one with a five-run frame in the top of the second — Spring Creek scoring a run in the bottom half.
In the top of the third, the Hawks tied the contest with a two-run spurt and held Spring Creek scoreless in the bottom half — the game ending in a 10-10 draw.
Knudsen (1-for-1) and Chiquete (1-for-2) led the Spartans with two RBIs and a run scored apiece, and Gull finished a perfect 2-for-2 with an RBI — tying senior Kyle Owsley for the team high with two runs scored — and sophomore Ian Russell went 1-for-1 with an RBI and scored a run.
As a team, the Spartans tore up the bases with five steals — Owsley leading the way with two — Dockery, Rios and senior Devin Holmes swiping one each.
Spring Creek pitching: Knudsen 1 IP 3 H 7 R 7 ER 4 BB 0 K, Russell 1-2/3 IP 4 H 3 R 3 ER 0 BB 0 K, Dockery 1/3 IP 0 H 0 R 0 ER 0 BB 0 K.
Spring Creek batting: Gull 2-2, Knudsen 1-1, Russell 1-1, Owsley 1-1, Chiquete 1-2, Mullins 1-3.
GILA RIDGE — 352 — (10) 7 2
SPRING CREEK — 910 — (10) 7 0
Versus Bagdad
The Spartans found another quick start Friday against Bagdad, and was able to hang on late and score the game-winning run in the bottom of the fifth.
Spring Creek took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first, but the Sultans cut into the margin — scoring a run in both the second and third frames — tying the contest 2-2.
Neither team mounted any offense in the fourth inning, but Spring Creek kept Bagdad at bay in the away half of the fifth — leaving the door open for a win in the bottom half.
Spring Creek scored the necessary run and walked off with a 3-2 victory.
Chiquete and Gull each tallied two hits and drove in a run, Gull tagging a double — Chiquete scoring one of his own — and Clarke finished with an RBI.
Owsley and Dockery each scored a run and rounded out the offense for the Spartans, and Owsley stole a base.
On the bump, Owsley pitched a gem — earning the complete-game win with a five-hit effort across five innings — allowing two runs and striking out four batters against three walks.
Spring Creek pitching: (W) Owsley 5 IP 5 H 2 R 2 ER 3 BB 4 K.
Spring Creek batting: Gull 2-2, Chiquete 2-3, Clarke 1-1, Knudsen 1-2, Owsley 1-2, Holmes 1-2, Dockery 1-3. 2B: Gull.
BAGDAD — 011 00 — 2 5 2
SPRING CREEK — 200 01 — 3 9 2
Versus San Luis
In its tourney finale, the Spartans were one-hit and shut out in a 13-0 loss against the Sidewinders.
San Luis scored four runs in the bottom of the second and exploded for nine runs in the fourth.
Spring Creek pitching: (L) Dockery 4 IP 16 H 13 R 9 ER 4 BB 0 K.
Spring Creek batting: Gull 1-2.
SPRING CREEK — 000 0 — 0 1 1
SAN LUIS — 040 9 — (13) (16) 1
Up Next
The Spartans (2-1-1) will open league play of the Division 3A North with a twin bill against Lowry at 11 a.m. Saturday, in Winnemucca.