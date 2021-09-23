Spartans open league play at Fernley

SPRING CREEK — In its last outing, coming off a two-week layoff due to a bye week and inability to practice due to COVID protocols, the Spring Creek football team got blasted.
Against Truckee, the Spartans (2-1) fell for the first time of the season — the Wolverines roaring to a 39-11 win on Sept. 16, in Spring Creek.
The Spartans must rebound quickly, opening league play of the Division 3A North-East on Friday, in Fernley.
The Vaqueros (1-1) lost their season opener 42-22 at home against Bishop (California) but took down Wooster by a final score of 28-22 on Sept. 16, in Reno.
Through two contests, Fernley’s MO — modus aperandi — has been simple; ground and pound.
Om 78 carries, the Vaqueros have rushed to 673 yards and seven touchdowns — averaging 8.6 yards per attempt.
Senior quarterback Julian McIntyre leads the way with 202 rushing yards and three TDs on 21 touches — only attempt eight passes, completing three for exactly zero yards with an interception.
Senior JR Reyes has carried 18 times for 130 yards, and senior Emiliano Alonzo has nine attempts for 79 yards with a TD.
Finding numerous ways to get people involved, junior Rylan Cobbold has five totes for 69 yards and a touchdown — junior Traven Cassinelli posting eight carries for 68 yards with two trips to paydirt.
Senior Austin Hobson continues the balanced attack with 10 attempts for 61 yards, and sophomore Garrett Harjo has given Fernley another viable option with five carries for 59 yards.
Defensively, three Vaqueros have notched double-digit tackles — led by 17 stops from Cassinelli.
He also tops the team with one INT.
Junior Brandon McCullar has recorded 14 tackles, recovered three fumbles and forced another, while Harjo has 10 stops — including a sack.
Hobson and senior Travis Kollar each have one sack as well, and juniors Jeremy Morser and Cade Cross have a fumble recovery apiece — senior Elias Gonzalez causing a loose ball.
Spring Creek actually moved the ball fairly well against the Wolverines in terms of numbers — racking up 323 yards of total offense (132 passing, 191 rushing) — but the Spartans were inconsistent in their marches and often unable to sustain or finish drives.
The Wolverines only topped the Spartans in total offense by six yards with 329 yards (120 passing, 119 rushing), but Truckee’s output was steady and made big plays in key situations.
In his first game as a Spartan, McQueen senior transfer running back Jacob Marizza ran for 82 yards on 17 carries and made a 21-yard reception.
Starting quarterback Kayden Boyle finished 3-for-15 passing for 50 yards and an INT, rushing for 54 yards on 16 attempts.
Entering the game in the fourth quarter, junior quarterback Weston Petersen accounted for 73 yards of offense.
He completed 2-of-8 passes for 30 yards — throwing an interception for a 44-yard pick-six — and ran for 43 yards on three tries, including a remarkable 40-yard scramble for a touchdown.
In the receiving game, no Spring Creek player made more than one grab — five completions going to five different players.
Behind Marizza’s 21-yard catch-and-run, junior Maddox Moye added a 17-yard snag, juniors Klayten Piippo and David Hutchison each made a 15-yard reception and senior Josh Billat closed with a 12-yard catch down the seam.
On the defensive side of the football, senior Keefer Campbell continued his high-level play — tying for the game high with 12 tackles.
Senior Dylan Dunn made plays, finishing with 10 tackles and recovering a pair of fumbles.
Senior Zane Simms tallied eight stops, and Moye added seven stuffs — also forcing a fumble.
Junior Ethan Rockwell pounced on a loose ball, and Marizza caused another Truckee fumble.