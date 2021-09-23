Spartans open league play at Fernley

SPRING CREEK — In its last outing, coming off a two-week layoff due to a bye week and inability to practice due to COVID protocols, the Spring Creek football team got blasted.

Against Truckee, the Spartans (2-1) fell for the first time of the season — the Wolverines roaring to a 39-11 win on Sept. 16, in Spring Creek.

The Spartans must rebound quickly, opening league play of the Division 3A North-East on Friday, in Fernley.

The Vaqueros (1-1) lost their season opener 42-22 at home against Bishop (California) but took down Wooster by a final score of 28-22 on Sept. 16, in Reno.

Through two contests, Fernley’s MO — modus aperandi — has been simple; ground and pound.

Om 78 carries, the Vaqueros have rushed to 673 yards and seven touchdowns — averaging 8.6 yards per attempt.

Senior quarterback Julian McIntyre leads the way with 202 rushing yards and three TDs on 21 touches — only attempt eight passes, completing three for exactly zero yards with an interception.

Senior JR Reyes has carried 18 times for 130 yards, and senior Emiliano Alonzo has nine attempts for 79 yards with a TD.