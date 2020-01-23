Spartans open 2nd half with Dayton

Junior teammate Tyler Stolfich followed with 14 points and posted a monster double-double with a game-high 13 rebounds, adding a game-best two blocks, a pair of takeaways and an assist.

Spring Creek was led by 12 points and eight rebounds from senior Reed Westwood, who tied for the team high with three steals.

Junior Grant Brorby also scored in double digits for the Spartans with 10 points — hitting two 3s — finishing with three takeaways and two rebounds.

Senior Kyle Owsley added six points, a team-high four assists, two rebounds and two steals.

Dayton junior Sunny Rojas finished with five points, a game-best six steals, four assists and two boards — junior Pablo Ramirez also scoring five points.

Junior Avery Fowley chipped in four points, two rebounds and a steal — sophomore Kamien Harrell tallying three points.

Despite scoring just two points, junior Broc Strong impacted the outcome with four rebounds, four steals and an assist.

Sophomore Eloy Sandoval (three rebounds) made two free throws, and junior Tyler Logan (two boards, two steals) capped the Dust Devils’ offense with a freebie.