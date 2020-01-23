You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Spartans open 2nd half with Dayton
0 comments
alert top story

Spartans open 2nd half with Dayton

{{featured_button_text}}
Devin Holmes

Spring Creek's Devin Holmes (4) steps around Elko's EJ Alvarez on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Spring Creek. Holmes and the No. 7 Spartans (4-13 overall, 3-6 in league) will look to break a tie in the 3A North standings versus No. 6 Dayton (4-9 overall, 3-6 in league) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek. 

 Anthony Mori

SPRING CREEK — If the Spring Creek boys basketball team is going to make a postseason push, the Spartans could help themselves with a win against the team that is currently sixth in the 3A North standings.

No. 7 Spring Creek (4-13 overall, 3-6 in league) will open the second half of their league schedule against No. 6 Dayton (4-9 overall, 3-6 in league).

The Dust Devils currently own the head-to-head tiebreaker due to a 51-34 home victory over the Spartans in the league opener on Dec. 13, 2019, in Dayton.

In the contest, Spring Creek’s inability to score points stemmed from poor shooting — the Spartans connecting on just 29 percent of their shots from the floor at 10-of-35.

Dayton — on the other hand — did not exactly light up the nets but managed to cash 17-of-46 attempts from the field for a 37-percent clip.

Junior Lance Peterson led all scorers with 15 points — knocking down three 3s — tied for the team high with four assists, snagged five rebounds and made two steals for the Dust Devils.

Junior teammate Tyler Stolfich followed with 14 points and posted a monster double-double with a game-high 13 rebounds, adding a game-best two blocks, a pair of takeaways and an assist.

Spring Creek was led by 12 points and eight rebounds from senior Reed Westwood, who tied for the team high with three steals.

Junior Grant Brorby also scored in double digits for the Spartans with 10 points — hitting two 3s — finishing with three takeaways and two rebounds.

Senior Kyle Owsley added six points, a team-high four assists, two rebounds and two steals.

Dayton junior Sunny Rojas finished with five points, a game-best six steals, four assists and two boards — junior Pablo Ramirez also scoring five points.

Junior Avery Fowley chipped in four points, two rebounds and a steal — sophomore Kamien Harrell tallying three points.

Despite scoring just two points, junior Broc Strong impacted the outcome with four rebounds, four steals and an assist.

Sophomore Eloy Sandoval (three rebounds) made two free throws, and junior Tyler Logan (two boards, two steals) capped the Dust Devils’ offense with a freebie.

Spring Creek’s offense was finished by a three from senior Devin Holmes — who closed with three rebounds, two assists and a steal — and three free throws from sophomore Garrison Bylund (two boards, assist, steal).

In the second meeting, the Spartans must improve drastically in a few critical areas after being outrebounded 36-23 and losing the turnover battle 33-22.

Stat Comparisons

Statistically, the Spartans hold advantages in a number of areas over the Dust Devils.

Spring Creek scores the ball better on average with 43.9 points per contest, Dayton averaging 35.8 points.

Despite being pounded on the glass in the first meeting, the Spartans pull down 28.2 rebounds per contest to the Dust Devils’ average of 23.9 boards.

Spring Creek has also passed and finished better than Dayton, averaging 8.1 assists to Dayton’s 5.9 dishes to scores.

Defensively, the Dust Devils have created more havoc — making 9.4 steals to the Spartans’ 7.1 swipes and blocking 2.7 shots per game to Spring Creek’s 1.1 stuffs.

Dayton’s other edge has been shooting the ball, making 37 percent of its shots to Spring Creek’s 33-percent clip from the field.

Team Leaders

Dayton

Scoring — Peterson at 12 points per game, Stolfich (10.9), Strong (4.7), Fowler (4.6), Rojas (3.4), Ramirez (2.9) and Logan (2.0)

Rebounding — Stolfich with 6.8 boards, Fowler (5.2), Strong (3.4), Peterson (3.3), Ramirez (2.8) and Rojas (2.2)

Assists — Peterson with 1.9 assists, Rojas (1.5) and Strong (1.0)

Steals — Peterson with a league-best 3.6 steals, Rojas (2.1), Ramirez (1.1), Strong and senior Ben Brunzlick (1.0)

Blocks — Stolfich with 1.2 rejections, Strong (.6), Fowler and Sandoval (.4)

Spring Creek

Scoring — Westwood with 10.1 points, Bylund (8.1), Owsley (7.9), Holmes (6.2) and Brorby (5.4)

Rebounding — Westwood at 5.7 rebounds, Bylund (4.6), Holmes (4.5), junior Jayce Esplin (3.5), Owsley (2.8) and Brorby (2.6)

Assists — Owsley with 2.3 dimes, Brorby (2.2) and Holmes (1.2)

Steals — Owsley at 1.6 takeaways, Holmes (1.4), Brorby (1.2) and Westwood (1.0)

Blocks — Westwood with .4 swats

Game Time

A potential swing game for the upper hand to the No. 6 spot for the league standings between the Spartans (4-13 overall, 3-6 in league) and the Dust Devils (4-9 overall, 3-6 in league) will tip off at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek.

Spring Creek will close its home stand with a tall task versus South Tahoe (10-5 overall, 7-3 in league as of Thursday) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up to get our weekly Prep Sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Spartans have chance to move up
Local Sports

Spartans have chance to move up

If the Spring Creek boys basketball team wants to solidify its No. 6 position or move up in the 3A North standings, the Spartans (3-11 overall, 2-4 in league) have to strike. During its upcoming home series, Spring Creek will face the No. 8 and No. 10 teams in the division.

+4
Spartans fall short at Fallon, Lowry
Local Sports

Spartans fall short at Fallon, Lowry

The Spring Creek boys basketball will return home after its road trip resulted in a pair of losses, falling by 22 points against the defending 3A state champions and coming up 14 points short versus No. 2 Lowry — tied for second in the league.

Spartans enter Friday’s matchup with 0-5 record
Local Sports

Spartans enter Friday’s matchup with 0-5 record

No snow in the low ground, and the sledding has been tough for the Spring Creek boys basketball team. Spring Creek fell to 0-5 overall and 0-2 in the 3A North on the heels of a 51-34 loss to Dayton on Dec. 13 and a 65-46 defeat at South Tahoe on Dec. 14. The Spartans will search for their first win of the season versus Fernley at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek.

+6
Zamudio, Spartans prep for Season 2
Local Sports

Zamudio, Spartans prep for Season 2

  • 5 min to read

As head coach Jesse Zamudio enters his second season at the helm of the Spring Creek boys basketball team, the Spartans are “working hard” in their search for a return to playoff hoops.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News