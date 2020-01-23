Spartans open 2nd half with Dayton

SPRING CREEK — If the Spring Creek boys basketball team is going to make a postseason push, the Spartans could help themselves with a win against the team that is currently sixth in the 3A North standings.
No. 7 Spring Creek (4-13 overall, 3-6 in league) will open the second half of their league schedule against No. 6 Dayton (4-9 overall, 3-6 in league).
The Dust Devils currently own the head-to-head tiebreaker due to a 51-34 home victory over the Spartans in the league opener on Dec. 13, 2019, in Dayton.
In the contest, Spring Creek’s inability to score points stemmed from poor shooting — the Spartans connecting on just 29 percent of their shots from the floor at 10-of-35.
Dayton — on the other hand — did not exactly light up the nets but managed to cash 17-of-46 attempts from the field for a 37-percent clip.
Junior Lance Peterson led all scorers with 15 points — knocking down three 3s — tied for the team high with four assists, snagged five rebounds and made two steals for the Dust Devils.
Junior teammate Tyler Stolfich followed with 14 points and posted a monster double-double with a game-high 13 rebounds, adding a game-best two blocks, a pair of takeaways and an assist.
Spring Creek was led by 12 points and eight rebounds from senior Reed Westwood, who tied for the team high with three steals.
Junior Grant Brorby also scored in double digits for the Spartans with 10 points — hitting two 3s — finishing with three takeaways and two rebounds.
Senior Kyle Owsley added six points, a team-high four assists, two rebounds and two steals.
Dayton junior Sunny Rojas finished with five points, a game-best six steals, four assists and two boards — junior Pablo Ramirez also scoring five points.
Junior Avery Fowley chipped in four points, two rebounds and a steal — sophomore Kamien Harrell tallying three points.
Despite scoring just two points, junior Broc Strong impacted the outcome with four rebounds, four steals and an assist.
Sophomore Eloy Sandoval (three rebounds) made two free throws, and junior Tyler Logan (two boards, two steals) capped the Dust Devils’ offense with a freebie.
Spring Creek’s offense was finished by a three from senior Devin Holmes — who closed with three rebounds, two assists and a steal — and three free throws from sophomore Garrison Bylund (two boards, assist, steal).
In the second meeting, the Spartans must improve drastically in a few critical areas after being outrebounded 36-23 and losing the turnover battle 33-22.
Stat Comparisons
Statistically, the Spartans hold advantages in a number of areas over the Dust Devils.
Spring Creek scores the ball better on average with 43.9 points per contest, Dayton averaging 35.8 points.
Despite being pounded on the glass in the first meeting, the Spartans pull down 28.2 rebounds per contest to the Dust Devils’ average of 23.9 boards.
Spring Creek has also passed and finished better than Dayton, averaging 8.1 assists to Dayton’s 5.9 dishes to scores.
Defensively, the Dust Devils have created more havoc — making 9.4 steals to the Spartans’ 7.1 swipes and blocking 2.7 shots per game to Spring Creek’s 1.1 stuffs.
Dayton’s other edge has been shooting the ball, making 37 percent of its shots to Spring Creek’s 33-percent clip from the field.
Team Leaders
Dayton
Scoring — Peterson at 12 points per game, Stolfich (10.9), Strong (4.7), Fowler (4.6), Rojas (3.4), Ramirez (2.9) and Logan (2.0)
Rebounding — Stolfich with 6.8 boards, Fowler (5.2), Strong (3.4), Peterson (3.3), Ramirez (2.8) and Rojas (2.2)
Assists — Peterson with 1.9 assists, Rojas (1.5) and Strong (1.0)
Steals — Peterson with a league-best 3.6 steals, Rojas (2.1), Ramirez (1.1), Strong and senior Ben Brunzlick (1.0)
Blocks — Stolfich with 1.2 rejections, Strong (.6), Fowler and Sandoval (.4)
Spring Creek
Scoring — Westwood with 10.1 points, Bylund (8.1), Owsley (7.9), Holmes (6.2) and Brorby (5.4)
Rebounding — Westwood at 5.7 rebounds, Bylund (4.6), Holmes (4.5), junior Jayce Esplin (3.5), Owsley (2.8) and Brorby (2.6)
Assists — Owsley with 2.3 dimes, Brorby (2.2) and Holmes (1.2)
Steals — Owsley at 1.6 takeaways, Holmes (1.4), Brorby (1.2) and Westwood (1.0)
Blocks — Westwood with .4 swats
Game Time
A potential swing game for the upper hand to the No. 6 spot for the league standings between the Spartans (4-13 overall, 3-6 in league) and the Dust Devils (4-9 overall, 3-6 in league) will tip off at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek.
Spring Creek will close its home stand with a tall task versus South Tahoe (10-5 overall, 7-3 in league as of Thursday) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.