Spartans open up a can at Tiger Brawl

The Spartans claimed three divisions in a row as junior Chase Milligan closed out the 113-pound class with a 3-0 mark and two pins.

Milligan won the final in a hard-fought, 6-4 decision over Firth’s Gage Vasquez.

After a one-two-three start, Spring Creek had to wait for three divisions for its next champ — senior Riley Fuchs taking the title at 132 pounds with a 3-0 record and a win by pinfall.

In the championship, Fuchs took out Aberdeen’s Ben Valazco with a 9-2 decision.

The Spartans notched another victory — making two straight — in the 138-pound class, sophomore Terron Mogensen notching a 3-0 mark with a pin.

The victory was not an easy one, Mogensen narrowly edging North Fremont’s Kohl Nielson by a 2-1 tally in the final.

Skipping one class, the Spartans regained the top of the podium in the 152-pound division when junior Q Boyd slammed the door with a 3-0 mark and a win by fall.

Boyd claimed the championship with a 7-4 decision versus Oakley’s Isaac Mitton.

Following a drought of three weight classes, senior Jeff Guthrie ensured the string did not reach four — starting another streak of champs for the Spartans at 195 pounds.