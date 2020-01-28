You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Spartans open up a can at Tiger Brawl
0 comments
alert top story

Spartans open up a can at Tiger Brawl

{{featured_button_text}}
Jeff Guthrie

Spring Creek's Jeff Guthrie hooks a wing versus Twin Falls' Skeet Newton during the 195-pound final of the Spring Creek Kiwanis Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. During the Tiger Brawl, in Aberdeen, Idaho, Guthrie won the 195-pound division with a 3-0 record and three pins. The Spartans claimed the team title by 160 points, Spring Creek scoring 256.5 points and second-place Bear Lake finishing well back with 96.5 points.

 Anthony Mori

ABERDEEN, Idaho — On Friday and Saturday, the Spring Creek wrestling team opened up a can of whoop you-know-what.

The Spartans bested second place by 160 points during the Tiger Brawl, Spring Creek finishing with a team score of 256.5 points — Bear Lake ranking second with a total of 96.5 points.

Of 19 wrestlers on the varsity roster, the Spartans crowned nine individual champions, four runners-up and medaled 17 grapplers.

Starting in the 98-pound division, Spring Creek went one-two.

Freshman Jake Bradford snagged the individual title — posting a 3-0 record with two pins — his lone victory by decision coming against freshman teammate Wesley Ricaporte in the final round by a score of 6-2.

Ricaporte took second place and closed with a 2-1 mark and one pin.

Freshman Colton Browne collected the championship in the next weight class, finishing 3-0 with a pair of pins at 106 pounds.

In the title match, Browne beat Malad’s Tayson Davis by major decision in a 10-0 shutout.

The Spartans claimed three divisions in a row as junior Chase Milligan closed out the 113-pound class with a 3-0 mark and two pins.

Milligan won the final in a hard-fought, 6-4 decision over Firth’s Gage Vasquez.

After a one-two-three start, Spring Creek had to wait for three divisions for its next champ — senior Riley Fuchs taking the title at 132 pounds with a 3-0 record and a win by pinfall.

In the championship, Fuchs took out Aberdeen’s Ben Valazco with a 9-2 decision.

The Spartans notched another victory — making two straight — in the 138-pound class, sophomore Terron Mogensen notching a 3-0 mark with a pin.

The victory was not an easy one, Mogensen narrowly edging North Fremont’s Kohl Nielson by a 2-1 tally in the final.

Skipping one class, the Spartans regained the top of the podium in the 152-pound division when junior Q Boyd slammed the door with a 3-0 mark and a win by fall.

Boyd claimed the championship with a 7-4 decision versus Oakley’s Isaac Mitton.

Following a drought of three weight classes, senior Jeff Guthrie ensured the string did not reach four — starting another streak of champs for the Spartans at 195 pounds.

Guthrie posted a 3-0 record and pinned each of his opponents, falling Sugar-Salem’s Kyler Dalling at the 3:39 mark in the title match.

Senior teammate Hunter Hood also went 3-0 with three pins, booking the 220-pound class with a pin of Declo’s Dawson Osterhout in 3:33.

In the 285-pound division, senior Nick Ortega capped the Spartans’ nine champions and gave the Spartans’ three first-place finishes in a row.

Like Guthrie and Hood, Ortega stepped on the mat three times — pinning his opponent on each occurrence.

In the final round, Ortega needed just 2:40 to flatten Raft River’s Davin Jones.

Along with nine champions, the Spartans also closed with four runners-up — Ricaporte serving as the first.

At 120 pounds, junior Aiden Painter went 2-1 with a pin — losing for the only time in the final by a 7-1 decision to Bear Lake’s Kyle Skinner.

Senior Kodis Campbell ranked second in the 126-pound weight class, posting a 2-1 record with a win by fall.

In the final, Campbell missed out on giving Spring Creek double-digit champs in a slight, 2-1 loss to Bear Lake’s Traeden McPhearson.

The Spartans’ fourth second-place performance was turned in by sophomore Shawn Lortie — who went 2-1 with a pair of pins.

Lortie was pinned in 3:18 during the 170-pound final by Bear Lake’s Mason Critchlow.

Senior Bear Brown captured the consolation title at 145 pounds, placing third overall with a 3-1 record.

Browne lost a 7-6 decision to Preston’s David Seamons in the semifinal but bounced back with consecutive wins, capping the tournament with a 4-2 decision over senior teammate Joey MacDiarmid in the consolation final — serving as a rematch of the 145-pound championship of the Spring Creek Kiwanis Invitational.

MacDiarmid ranked fourth with a 2-2 record in Aberdeen.

The Spartans gained two medalists in the 120-pound division.

Behind Painter’s runner-up effort, Spring Creek also took fourth on the 2-2 record and one win by fall from senior Jacob Taylor.

Taylor dropped an 11-7 decision to Skinner — the eventual champion — in the semifinal round but responded with a 10-0 major-decision victory over Declo’s Jon Anderson.

In the third-fourth match, Taylor was pinned in 4:21 by Soda Springs’ Caden Bailey.

Along with Boyd’s championship at 152 pounds, Spring Creek also medaled senior Gabe Ekanger.

Ekanger posted a 2-2 record with two pins and placed fourth.

After losing his first match to Bear Lake’s Dalton Moss by fall in four minutes, Ekanger followed with consecutive pins against Sugar-Salem’s Drake Wood (4:24) and Firth’s Nicholas Perkins (4:00).

In the third-fourth match, Ekanger was beaten by Moss for the second time in a 4-2 decision.

Up Next

The Spartans will compete Friday and Saturday during the Division 3A North Duals, at Centennial Gymnasium, matches beginning at 2 p.m. Friday and 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up to get our weekly Prep Sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

No Surprise: Spartans 1st at Spring Creek Kiwanis
Local Sports

No Surprise: Spartans 1st at Spring Creek Kiwanis

Of 27 teams, Spring Creek topped the field by a wide margin with 306 points — besting second-place Fernley (189.5) by 116.5 points. Of 20 wrestlers on the varsity roster, the Spartans finished with 15 medalists — including five champions, four runners-up and a consolation champ.

Browne wins, Spartans 2nd in Buhl
Local Sports

Browne wins, Spartans 2nd in Buhl

The Spring Creek wrestling team was only three points from winning the 46th annual Buhl Invitational, but the Spartans did crown an individual champion. In the 106-pound division, freshman Colton Browne was the No. 1 gun. The 27th annual Spring Creek Kiwanis Invitational will take place at 3 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday.

Spartans thrash at Christmas Clash
Local Sports

Spartans thrash at Christmas Clash

Before the holiday, the Spring Creek wrestling team took care of business. On Dec. 20-21, the Spartans thrashed the competition at the Christmas Clash, in Farmington, Utah, opening a victory of more than 100 points over the second-place Westlake (Saratoga Springs, Utah).

Spartans take 31st of 107 teams at RTOC
Local Sports

Spartans take 31st of 107 teams at RTOC

Facing the ultimate competition at the Reno Tournament of Champions, the Spring Creek Spartans — the three-time defending 3A state wrestling champions — ranked 31st of 107 teams at the annual RTOC.

+19
Spartans set for 4-peat
Local Sports

Spartans set for 4-peat

  • 6 min to read

The Division 3A state wrestling field is still looking up. At the top of the heap is Spring Creek, and the Spartans are looking to stay there for the fourth-consecutive season.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News