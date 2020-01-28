Spartans open up a can at Tiger Brawl

ABERDEEN, Idaho — On Friday and Saturday, the Spring Creek wrestling team opened up a can of whoop you-know-what.
The Spartans bested second place by 160 points during the Tiger Brawl, Spring Creek finishing with a team score of 256.5 points — Bear Lake ranking second with a total of 96.5 points.
Of 19 wrestlers on the varsity roster, the Spartans crowned nine individual champions, four runners-up and medaled 17 grapplers.
Starting in the 98-pound division, Spring Creek went one-two.
Freshman Jake Bradford snagged the individual title — posting a 3-0 record with two pins — his lone victory by decision coming against freshman teammate Wesley Ricaporte in the final round by a score of 6-2.
Ricaporte took second place and closed with a 2-1 mark and one pin.
Freshman Colton Browne collected the championship in the next weight class, finishing 3-0 with a pair of pins at 106 pounds.
In the title match, Browne beat Malad’s Tayson Davis by major decision in a 10-0 shutout.
The Spartans claimed three divisions in a row as junior Chase Milligan closed out the 113-pound class with a 3-0 mark and two pins.
Milligan won the final in a hard-fought, 6-4 decision over Firth’s Gage Vasquez.
After a one-two-three start, Spring Creek had to wait for three divisions for its next champ — senior Riley Fuchs taking the title at 132 pounds with a 3-0 record and a win by pinfall.
In the championship, Fuchs took out Aberdeen’s Ben Valazco with a 9-2 decision.
The Spartans notched another victory — making two straight — in the 138-pound class, sophomore Terron Mogensen notching a 3-0 mark with a pin.
The victory was not an easy one, Mogensen narrowly edging North Fremont’s Kohl Nielson by a 2-1 tally in the final.
Skipping one class, the Spartans regained the top of the podium in the 152-pound division when junior Q Boyd slammed the door with a 3-0 mark and a win by fall.
Boyd claimed the championship with a 7-4 decision versus Oakley’s Isaac Mitton.
Following a drought of three weight classes, senior Jeff Guthrie ensured the string did not reach four — starting another streak of champs for the Spartans at 195 pounds.
Guthrie posted a 3-0 record and pinned each of his opponents, falling Sugar-Salem’s Kyler Dalling at the 3:39 mark in the title match.
Senior teammate Hunter Hood also went 3-0 with three pins, booking the 220-pound class with a pin of Declo’s Dawson Osterhout in 3:33.
In the 285-pound division, senior Nick Ortega capped the Spartans’ nine champions and gave the Spartans’ three first-place finishes in a row.
Like Guthrie and Hood, Ortega stepped on the mat three times — pinning his opponent on each occurrence.
In the final round, Ortega needed just 2:40 to flatten Raft River’s Davin Jones.
Along with nine champions, the Spartans also closed with four runners-up — Ricaporte serving as the first.
At 120 pounds, junior Aiden Painter went 2-1 with a pin — losing for the only time in the final by a 7-1 decision to Bear Lake’s Kyle Skinner.
Senior Kodis Campbell ranked second in the 126-pound weight class, posting a 2-1 record with a win by fall.
In the final, Campbell missed out on giving Spring Creek double-digit champs in a slight, 2-1 loss to Bear Lake’s Traeden McPhearson.
The Spartans’ fourth second-place performance was turned in by sophomore Shawn Lortie — who went 2-1 with a pair of pins.
Lortie was pinned in 3:18 during the 170-pound final by Bear Lake’s Mason Critchlow.
Senior Bear Brown captured the consolation title at 145 pounds, placing third overall with a 3-1 record.
Browne lost a 7-6 decision to Preston’s David Seamons in the semifinal but bounced back with consecutive wins, capping the tournament with a 4-2 decision over senior teammate Joey MacDiarmid in the consolation final — serving as a rematch of the 145-pound championship of the Spring Creek Kiwanis Invitational.
MacDiarmid ranked fourth with a 2-2 record in Aberdeen.
The Spartans gained two medalists in the 120-pound division.
Behind Painter’s runner-up effort, Spring Creek also took fourth on the 2-2 record and one win by fall from senior Jacob Taylor.
Taylor dropped an 11-7 decision to Skinner — the eventual champion — in the semifinal round but responded with a 10-0 major-decision victory over Declo’s Jon Anderson.
In the third-fourth match, Taylor was pinned in 4:21 by Soda Springs’ Caden Bailey.
Along with Boyd’s championship at 152 pounds, Spring Creek also medaled senior Gabe Ekanger.
Ekanger posted a 2-2 record with two pins and placed fourth.
After losing his first match to Bear Lake’s Dalton Moss by fall in four minutes, Ekanger followed with consecutive pins against Sugar-Salem’s Drake Wood (4:24) and Firth’s Nicholas Perkins (4:00).
In the third-fourth match, Ekanger was beaten by Moss for the second time in a 4-2 decision.
The Spartans will compete Friday and Saturday during the Division 3A North Duals, at Centennial Gymnasium, matches beginning at 2 p.m. Friday and 8:30 a.m. Saturday.