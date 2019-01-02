RENO – Beating 86 of 87 teams is pretty darn impressive.
The Spring Creek wrestling team bested all but one program Thursday and Friday during the Sierra Nevada Classic, in Reno.
The Spartans tallied 193.5 points, trailing just the 208 points put up by Rancho Bernardo (California).
For Spring Creek, the runner-up finish was the best result in school history at the event – the Spartans also breaking a program record for placing wrestlers at the Sierra Nevada Classic.
A pair of Spring Creek grapplers placed second in their weight divisions; senior Dyllan Fuchs and sophomore Chase Milligan.
Fuchs posted a 5-1 record with three pins and scored 29.5 points for the Spartans, losing in the championship match of the 145-pound class.
He advanced to the final with an 8-3 decision over Del Oro’s (California) Elijah Blake before losing by major decision (16-6) to Rancho Bernardo’s Jaden Abas.
At 106 pounds, Milligan’s lone loss also came in the final match – closing with a 4-1 mark with two wins by pinfall – scoring Spring Creek 29 points.
In the semifinal, he earned a major-decision victory of 13-3 against Alan Luff, of Kelso (Washington).
Milligan was pinned at the 2:26 mark of the 106-pound final by North Central’s (Washington) Kenndyl Mobley.
After suffering a loss in the quarterfinal round of the championship bracket of the 126-pound division, senior Josh Tripp fought his way back the old-fashioned way.
After wrestling a myriad of matches, Tripp rolled through the consolation bracket – winning the third-fourth match by fall in 1:09 against McQueen’s Jr. Garcia.
Tripp finished with a 7-1 record and booked three wins by fall.
Junior Jess Guthrie also advanced to the consolation bracket after a quarterfinal loss in the championship side – losing his third-fourth match in a 10-5 decision to Calaveras’ (California) Elliot Houghten – closing with a 5-2 mark with three pins.
At 170 pounds, senior Clay Campbell finished sixth – earning all but one of his victories by fall – finishing with a 4-3 record.
Junior Kodis Campbell took seventh place in the 120-pound weight class, pinning four opponents in five victories against two losses.
Sophomore Beau Chacon also went 5-2 in the 160-pound division and placed seventh, finishing with one pin.
Freshman Terron Mogensen served as the final placing wrestler for the Spartans – taking eighth at 126 pounds – finishing with a 5-3 mark with three victories by pinfall.
In total, the Spartans placed eight wrestlers on the podium.
Despite not placing in their weight divisions, a respectable number of Spartans closed with winning records.
At 138 pounds, sophomore Q Boyd tallied a 5-2 record with three pins.Senior Austin Worth nailed down each of his victories by fall – going 3-2 in the 138-pound division – matching the record of 132-pound junior Riley Fuchs, who won one match by pinfall.
Another three Spring Creek members finished with .500 records, each going 2-2 with a pin – junior Jacob Taylor accomplishing the record in the 113-pound division, joined by sophomore Bear Browne in the 132-pound class and senior Caden Constable at 152 pounds.
Altogether, 14 of Spring Creek’s 17 wrestlers booked records of .500 or better, 11 of 17 tallying winning records.
Up Next
The Spartans will wrestle Thursday in the Kimberly (Idaho) Duals, competing Friday and Saturday at the Buhl (Idaho) Invitational.
