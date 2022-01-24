 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spartans play better, fall in Fallon

Spring Creek Spartans logo

FALLON — On Saturday, the Spring Creel boys basketball team ended the first half of the league schedule without a win — but the Spartans trended in the right direction.

Spring Creek (2-13 overall, 0-5 in league) hung with Fallon (14-7 overall, 3-2 in league) for the majority of the contest, but the Greenwave dominated the backboards — grabbing 37 rebounds to the Spartans’ 23 — and pulled away for a 16-point, 59-43 victory.

The first quarter was the closest action of any frame, the Wave outscoring the Spartans 14-12.

Spring Creek played another competitive quarter in the second — the margin growing by five points — the Spartans dropping their frame best of 13 points but also allowing Fallon’s largest point total of any quarter with 18.

At the half, the Spartans trailed by even with the score at 32-25.

In the third, the Wave gradually extended their lead with a 13-10 advantage — entering the fourth quarter with a 45-35 lead.

Down the stretch, Spring Creek’s offense cooled — mounting eight points in the fine frame — and Fallon hung up 14 points, many coming on second-chance buckets.

In the end, the Spartans fell by 16 with the score at 59-43.

Senior Kayden Boyle led Spring Creek with 14 points, eight rebounds and four steals — adding two assists.

He was joined in double digits with 11 points from senior Christian Schmidt — who nailed three 3s — closing with two boards, an assist a steal and a block.

Junior Maddox Moye finished with seven points — sticking two treys — dished a game-high seven assists, collected three takeaways and snagged three boards.

Junior Klayten Piippo notched six points, two swipes, a board, an assist and a swat.

Junior Landon Albisu added four points, four boards and three takeaways.

Spring Creek’s offense was capped with a free throw by senior Jacob Marizza, who chipped in a little everywhere with five rebounds, an assist, a steal and a stuff.

SPRING CREEK 12 13 10 8 — 43

FALLON 14 18 13 14 — 59

Up Next

The Spartans (2-13 overall, 0-5 in league) will play their next game at home, hosting the Vaqueros (11-7 overall, 3-2 in league) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek.

Fernley won the first matchup at home on Jan. 7 by a final score of 59-33.

